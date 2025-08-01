|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Subway*
|Sandwich
|9653
|495
|19502
|0
|19502
|-631
|2
|Panera
|Sandwich
|5819
|2626
|1105
|1101
|2206
|35
|3
|Arby's
|Sandwich
|4325
|1300
|2286
|1079
|3365
|-48
|4
|Jersey Mike's
|Sandwich
|3731
|1325
|2970
|27
|2997
|313
|5
|Jimmy John's
|Sandwich
|2599
|977
|2647
|42
|2689
|45
|6
|Firehouse Subs
|Sandwich
|1153
|973
|1191
|42
|1233
|38
|7
|McAlister's
|Sandwich
|1018
|1891
|524
|36
|560
|21
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
