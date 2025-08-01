|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Starbucks*
|Snack
|30400
|1800
|6777
|10158
|16935
|589
|2
|Dunkin'
|Snack
|12468
|1300
|9734
|34
|9768
|188
|3
|Dutch Bros
|Snack
|1819
|2018
|312
|670
|982
|151
|4
|Crumbl*
|Snack
|1435
|1355
|1058
|1
|1059
|87
|5
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|Snack
|1420
|1005
|1514
|1
|1515
|143
|6
|Auntie Anne's
|Snack
|786
|763
|1210
|11
|1221
|23
|7
|Tim Hortons
|Snack
|776
|1188
|630
|23
|653
|22
DOWNLOAD THE FULL 2025 REPORT HERE
GO TO THE CHARTS:
Back to the QSR Top 50 for 2025
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.