2024 RankCompanyCategory2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS2024 AUV THOUSANDS2024 Franchisedlicensed Units2024 Company Units2024 Total UnitsTotal Change In Units From 2024
1Taco BellGlobal16200213071064987604199
2ChipotleGlobal111113213036443644273
3Panda ExpressGlobal619925921752330250585
4QDOBAGlobal1200169561316477730
5Del TacoGlobal95716114611335942
6CAVAGlobal9542900036736758

About the QSR 50/

The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.

* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.

The Contenders

From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

Fast Casual, Fast Food, Finance, Special Reports, Story