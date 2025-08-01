|2024 Rank
|Company
|Category
|2024 U.S. SALES MILLIONS
|2024 AUV THOUSANDS
|2024 Franchisedlicensed Units
|2024 Company Units
|2024 Total Units
|Total Change In Units From 2024
|1
|Taco Bell
|Global
|16200
|2130
|7106
|498
|7604
|199
|2
|Chipotle
|Global
|11111
|3213
|0
|3644
|3644
|273
|3
|Panda Express
|Global
|6199
|2592
|175
|2330
|2505
|85
|4
|QDOBA
|Global
|1200
|1695
|613
|164
|777
|30
|5
|Del Taco
|Global
|957
|1611
|461
|133
|594
|2
|6
|CAVA
|Global
|954
|2900
|0
|367
|367
|58
About the QSR 50/
The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2025.
* Indicates a number estimated by QSR.
The Contenders
From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.