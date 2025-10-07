Value is one of the main battlegrounds for QSR brands. A good deal can tempt a competitor’s customer to switch for a night. It can push a brand into a hungry customer’s consideration set. And it can even make the difference between getting takeout or not.

There’s only one problem. Value motivates customers, but it doesn’t entertain them. If all your commercial is telling customers is you have a great deal, that might leave you vulnerable to a competitor with the exact same message. As with any other customer offering, the way to communicate value is to make an ad that entertains as well as informs.

That’s exactly what Little Caesars and agency McKinney are doing with their bold new ad. The “Deal Deer: Thumbs” campaign focuses on value—an offer of two large pizzas for $4.99 each—but the way it presents it is wild, in-your-face and extremely entertaining. It’s game night, and a couple unhappily contemplate paying sky-high prices for pizzas. Little Caesars to the rescue, as 49ers tight end George Kittle crashes through their window riding the brand’s new mascot, the Deal Deer.

PAST WINNERS:

KFC’s Comeback is Crispy, Competitive, and Cooked to Perfection

Why Panda Express Hit the Right Notes with AAPI Heritage Tribute

Jersey Mike’s ‘Pocket’ Packs Starpower

Zaxbys’ ‘Sauce Boss’ Has Star Quality

The chilled-out Kittle and his antlered sidekick outline the generous “Pizza Pizza” deal, before the Deal Deer mournfully reflects that he can’t partake himself—his hooves are not opposable. But that just gives the humans another reason to celebrate—they have thumbs.

It’s fair to say you’ve not seen a pizza ad quite like this before. It’s goofy, surreal, full of tongue-in-cheek humor and with an instant winner new mascot in the Deal Deer himself. There’s already a follow-up commercial out starring Saquon Barkley (below) and clearly Little Caesars is hoping the Deal Deer will win enough fans to become a lasting brand asset—what we at System1 call a “Fluent Device,” a repeating character that can drive consistent creativity.

So, how does the deer and his rider perform versus other QSR commercials?

It’s good news for Little Caesars—and for fans of funny pizza ads—that the Deal Deer comes in well above that norm on this first outing. The George Kittle ad scores 4.5-Stars, putting it into the top 20 percent of QSR ads for long-term impact. It also gets an exceptional Spike Rating—our predictor of short-term sales boosts—and scores well above the QSR average on Brand Fluency (rapid recognition). Overall, this is a really stellar ad with strong, norm-beating scores on all our major metrics.

The QSR sector is a highly competitive one and the standard of advertising is much higher than the US average. The norm for our Star Rating predictor of long-term effectiveness impact is 3.6-Stars for the QSR category, compared to only 2.5-Stars for the average video ad. In other words, it’s a tough sector to stand out in.

The lesson for other QSR brands is that even when you’re communicating a value offer you don’t have to stick to just the facts about the deal. You can make a deal memorable, funny and attention-grabbing with an entertaining character and an in-your-face style. And once you’ve done that, the details will stick with customers that much better.

Vanessa Chin is the SVP of Marketing at System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that predicts and improves the commercial impact of ads and ideas. Vanessa leads US marketing efforts to enhance visibility and expand business opportunities. Previously, she was Marketing Director at ALDI, supporting its transformation into the fastest-growing US grocery chain. Vanessa has also worked at Leo Burnett, MARC USA, and BBDO, with expertise in advertising, brand development, and global marketing operations.