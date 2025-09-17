For a new campaign, a celebrity star can feel like a need-to-have, especially if you’re a QSR brand that doesn’t have decades of equity invested in its own signature characters and assets. But we’re a long way from the days when you could just drop an A-Lister in front of the camera and sit back as their endorsement got to work. This month I want to look at Zaxbys’ new ad, “Enjoy The New Flavors”, which uses a famous actor and 90s film favorite—Omar Epps of House, Shooter and most recently Power Book III—in the right way.

The first thing to understand is that a celebrity isn’t a magic wand in any category. Every year we at System1 test every ad for a number of events, ranging from the holiday season to the Super Bowl. One of the things we’ve learned from years of analyzing these ads for key moments (and the everyday) is that on average, there’s no difference in effectiveness between the spots which feature a celebrity and the ones that don’t. Of course, that’s on average, meaning some celebrity ads really do move the commercial needle while others flop. Naturally you want to be one of the good ones. How do you do that?

For Zaxbys and agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the secret sauce is … sauce. They’ve cast Omar Epps as a new character, The Sauce Boss, a stylish individual in a cool blue suit and white hat. The color scheme mirrors the brand’s logo and nods to its distinctive assets. He advises Zaxbys patrons on the best sauces for their chicken fingers, helping them find their perfect match. The tagline: “Who’s Got The Sauce?”

Sauce is what Zaxbys sees as its way of standing out in a crowded chicken market, turning its basic product—southern fried chicken tenders—into something with more variety, flavor and fun. The slick, confidently presented ad shows Zaxbys customers dunking and dipping tenders intod multiple sauces while The Sauce Boss explains how you can find your sauce. At the end there’s a comic interlude as a considerably less cool dude at a nearby table interrupts Epps’ question to the viewer— “Who’s Got The Sauce?” Epps asks. “Zaxbys!” the guy shouts. It’s a funny moment which reassures the viewer that the ad isn’t taking itself too seriously.

The ad is a great example of a QSR campaign starter. Reintroduce the brand, show us a new character, and establish the selling point (sauce)—all done with style and flair, and set in a Zaxbys restaurant to remind viewers of the brand’s logo and look. Epps’ role in this is as an anchor – a friendly, familiar face who is cooler than the average customer and knows his stuff on sauces. At this stage in the campaign, it’s all about establishing those core elements, so the Sauce Boss character doesn’t need to drive the story along. Simply having him there makes the point that sauce matters to Zaxbys.

So this is a great use of a celebrity, laying the groundwork for future appearances. With a lot of celebrity campaigns, brands do best if they exaggerate a star’s existing persona or play off his image in some way. But for the first ad in a campaign, you need the product and brand to be the hero – there will be time later for the Sauce Boss to strut his stuff.

Can he take on the Colonel and others? The initial signs are good. Our testing shows that this is already a strong platform for Zaxbys. It scored 4.6-Stars on our Test Your Ad platform, a measure predicting an ad’s potential to drive long-term brand growth. That puts it into the top 5 chicken restaurant ads of the last 12 months, and it’s well above the 3.6-Star average for the QSR category. The ad also gets a strong result in our Spike Rating, the metric that predicts short-term sales boosts.

Best of all for Zaxbys, it’s the strongest ad for their brand we’ve ever tested, putting them up there with other high 4-Star ads from rivals KFC or Chick-fil-A. Keeping the ad simple, focusing on the tasty food and sauces, and tying it all together with a new celebrity character viewers can enjoy has proved to be the best possible flavor combination for a new campaign.

Vanessa Chin is the SVP of Marketing at System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that predicts and improves the commercial impact of ads and ideas. Vanessa leads US marketing efforts to enhance visibility and expand business opportunities. Previously, she was Marketing Director at ALDI, supporting its transformation into the fastest-growing US grocery chain. Vanessa has also worked at Leo Burnett, MARC USA, and BBDO, with expertise in advertising, brand development, and global marketing operations.

