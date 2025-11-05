The Best in Foodservice Packaging

Packaging is more than just a vessel to carry a meal. It’s an essential part of the restaurant experience. It preserves food integrity, carries the brand’s story, and increasingly reflects commitments to sustainability and convenience.

 

QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute are once again proud to present the annual Foodservice Packaging Awards, shining a spotlight on the designers, manufacturers, and restaurant leaders who elevate packaging into an art form.

 

This year’s honorees represent the best in creativity and functionality.

Excellence in Brand Delivery

Wendy’s x Wednesday: Meal of Misfortune

Designers: Wendy’s and Saatchi & Saatchi X

Manufacturer:

Fry Cartons: Huhtamaki and Sabert

Plastic Cups: Berry-Amcor

Paper Bags: Novolex

Mystery Spoon: Nutri Bon

Dip Cups: Golden State Foods

Dip Cups Lids: Sonoco

Innovation in Convenience 

2 Cell Drink Insert for American Dairy Queen Corporation

Designer: Graphic Packaging International

Manufacturer: Graphic Packaging International 

Innovation in New Menu Launch 

Wendy’s x Takis Fuego Fries Bag

Designers: Wendy’s and Saatchi & Saatchi X

Manufacturer: Ronpak

Innovation in Manufacturing 

Twist & Crispy Container

Designer: Sabert Corporation

Manufacturer: Sabert Corporation

