The Best in Foodservice Packaging

Packaging is more than just a vessel to carry a meal. It’s an essential part of the restaurant experience. It preserves food integrity, carries the brand’s story, and increasingly reflects commitments to sustainability and convenience.

QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute are once again proud to present the annual Foodservice Packaging Awards, shining a spotlight on the designers, manufacturers, and restaurant leaders who elevate packaging into an art form.

This year’s honorees represent the best in creativity and functionality.