Packaging is more than just a vessel to carry a meal. It’s an essential part of the restaurant experience. It preserves food integrity, carries the brand’s story, and increasingly reflects commitments to sustainability and convenience.
QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute are once again proud to present the annual Foodservice Packaging Awards, shining a spotlight on the designers, manufacturers, and restaurant leaders who elevate packaging into an art form.
This year’s honorees represent the best in creativity and functionality.
Excellence in Brand Delivery
Wendy’s x Wednesday: Meal of Misfortune
Designers: Wendy’s and Saatchi & Saatchi X
Manufacturer:
Fry Cartons: Huhtamaki and Sabert
Plastic Cups: Berry-Amcor
Paper Bags: Novolex
Mystery Spoon: Nutri Bon
Dip Cups: Golden State Foods
Dip Cups Lids: Sonoco
Innovation in Convenience
2 Cell Drink Insert for American Dairy Queen Corporation
Designer: Graphic Packaging International
Manufacturer: Graphic Packaging International
Innovation in New Menu Launch
Wendy’s x Takis Fuego Fries Bag
Designers: Wendy’s and Saatchi & Saatchi X
Manufacturer: Ronpak
Innovation in Manufacturing
Twist & Crispy Container
Designer: Sabert Corporation
Manufacturer: Sabert Corporation