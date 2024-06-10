QSR magazine proudly announces GPS Hospitality as the winner of its first Franchisee of the Year award. This inaugural, prestigious accolade will be presented on November 12, 2024, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to honor GPS Hospitality as our inaugural Franchisee of the Year,” said Ben Coley, editor of QSR. “The group’s outstanding dedication to excellence and community engagement truly sets it apart in the quick-service industry. This award reflects our commitment to recognizing those who are not only achieving remarkable business success but also making a significant impact on the industry and their communities.”

GPS Hospitality is a premier franchisee and operator of over 450 restaurants. Its portfolio features top brands Burger King, Pizza Hut, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Based in Atlanta, GA, GPS’ restaurants are located in 13 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

GPS’ proven strategy of serving people, achieving operational excellence, and utilizing returns on investment has resulted in its fast-paced growth and industry recognition. In 2023, Burger King named GPS its Developer of the Year at the Burger King North America Franchisee Convention. The company was recognized for its operations scorecard and development initiatives for the Burger King brand, including 22 remodels and new restaurant openings throughout the year. GPS continues to strengthen its engagement with local communities through various activations and events. Its 2023 fundraising campaign for the Burger King Foundation awarded $120,000 in Burger King Foundation Scholarships to students across the country.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the first-ever Franchisee of the Year for QSR magazine. GPS Hospitality has always sought to set the gold-standard in franchising and this privilege affirms our hard work and consistent dedication,” said Tom Garrett, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at GPS Hospitality. “This award is a testament of our team’s tenacious dedication to our vision and values. Their efforts not only propel us forward as a company but also exemplifies the unparalleled integrity and excellence we aim to embody each day.”

Registration Information

Registration for the ceremony is available at $25 per ticket to quick-service and full-service operators. In addition to recognizing GPS Hospitality, the event will include a cocktail happy hour and full dinner. Attendees can learn more and register by visiting the event website for QSR’s Franchisee of the Year.

Sponsorship Contact

For sponsorship opportunities, contact National Sales Director Edward Richards at erichards@wtwhmedia.com or (216) 956-6636.