We know that fast food is a huge part of American culture, so we weren’t surprised to find that 83 percent of people in the US eat fast food at least once a week. But we were surprised to learn that while consumers are highly interested in value menus, their ability to find those menus varies wildly depending on how they order. Even more strikingly, our study revealed a clear disconnect between what draws customers to QSRs and what ultimately disappoints them.

Field Agent and Kantar conducted a two-part benchmark study to better understand the habits and behaviors of today’s fast food customers. The second phase of the study, conducted on January 31, 2025, sent 150 U.S. participants from the original survey to a local fast food restaurant to experience the food, rate their visit, and report their findings.

Dine In, Drive Thru, or Mobile Order

Customers chose a fast-food restaurant from top listed restaurants in part-one of the survey: Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, Popeyes, Subway, and Little Caesars. They were given a stipend and instructions to order food via dine in, drive thru, or mobile order.

Shortly after receiving their order, each customer answered questions regarding the following:

Value menu, health/nutrition information, dessert options, and drink choices

Menu clarity and its impact on purchase decisions

Order speed and accuracy

Staff friendliness, helpfulness, communication, and professional appearance

Future intent-to-purchase factors

Food taste, temperature, portion size, packaging, and freshness

Loyalty programs and promotions

Surprises about the customer’s visit, both positive and negative

Photos of the customer’s order

The Value Menu Dilemma

One of our most significant findings from Part 2 of the study was the striking difference in value menu visibility across ordering methods. While 83 percent of consumers expressed interest in purchasing from a value menu, their ability to easily find it was highly dependent on their ordering method:

Only 50 percent of those who dined in reported that the value menu was easy to find.

reported that the value menu was easy to find. Even fewer, less than a fourth, could easily locate the value menu at the drive-thru.

Conversely, a significant 70 percent of customers found the value menu easy to find when placing a mobile order.

This highlights a clear opportunity for QSRs to improve the accessibility of their value offerings, particularly for in-store and drive-thru customers.

How Can QSRs Improve the Experience?

To conclude the survey, customers were asked to record a quick 10-15 second video to give authentic feedback.

Of the 150 videos submitted, 60 percent of responses were positive, 15 percent of responses were negative, and 25 percent of responses were mixed. We dive into key themes and trends within the report:

Most Loved Aspects: Taste & Quality, Speed of Service, and Friendliness of Staff

Common Complaints: Order Accuracy Issues, Pricing Concerns, and Wait Times

Notable Insights: Drive-Thru vs. Dine-In Experience, and Loyalty & Repeat Visits

Key Suggestions from Customers

Within the survey, opinions are broadly shared from the customer service and prices, to the food quality and menu options.

“I was surprised by how friendly the staff was. They made my day with their smiles and fast service. Definitely coming back!” Tom M., California

“The prices keep going up, but the quality doesn’t always match. I don’t mind paying more if the food is consistently good.” Steve M., Pennsylvania

“I tried the new spicy chicken sandwich, and WOW—it’s better than I expected. Great crunch and seasoning!” Melisa L., Utah

Survey Details*

All survey respondents were U.S. adults at least 18 years of age and smartphone owners. The survey was executed through the Field Agent platform, January 10-31, with shopper sampled from part one of the QSR survey completed September 2024. Demos: Gender – Female (76.0%), Male (23.3%), Prefer Not to Say (0.1%), Age – 18-29 (11.4%), 30-39 (34.2%), 40-49 (33.6%), 50+ (20.7%); Household Income – < $35K (13.0%), $35-49K (13.7%), $50-74K (17.6%), $75-99K (16.0%), $100-125K (11.5%), $125K+ (20.6%), Prefer Not to Say (7.6%); Race/Ethnicity – Caucasian/White (70.4%), Asian American (10.6%), Latino/Hispanic (9.2%), African American/Black (4.2%), Native American (0.7%), Other (4.9%).

