Despite all the recent volatility and general chaos that is foodservice, the franchising sector has continued to expand in recent years. According to the International Franchise Association’s latest Economic Outlook Report, quick-service restaurant outlets were expected to rise by 2.2. percent this year. That expansion would bring the sector to north of 204,000 units.

In the past four years (2024 is still an estimate as data settles), the numbers have tracked as follows:

2021: 188,402

2022: 191,605

2023: 195,245

2024: 199,931

2025 (projected): 204,366

At QSR magazine, naturally, franchising has been a core tenet of our coverage since 1997. But recently, we set out to deepen it. One thing we haven’t done in those nearly three decades of history is form an advisory board to speak directly to operators on the front lines. What are they navigating? Where are the opportunities? Franchising is a universe with myriad webs. And our mission through this Board will be to plug into the issues and expertise needed to grow and inform your restaurant business. Development. Labor and costs. Building teams and identifying the right concepts to grow with, whether you’re prospecting for the first time or hoping to expand your organization through portfolio expansion. This Board of leaders will help us direct efforts to the topics that matter most to restaurant franchisees.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months as we widen franchising coverage at QSR. This will include everything from webinars to virtual hangouts to downloadable reports to podcasts, and more. You can also join us in Atlanta this September for our first Franchisee Workshop led by Scott Greenberg, industry guru, former long-time operator, and author of the “Wealthy Franchisee.” Find out more about the workshop and sign up today here.

In the meantime, meet QSR’s first Franchisee Advisory Group, a collection of industry mavens ranging in brand type, scale, and diversity of thought. They will steward us on this journey, and we hope you’ll come join along.

Paul Tran, Director of Franchising and Franchisee, Hot Palette America/Pepper Lunch Restaurants

Paul Tran is an entrepreneur and advisor in the franchise and restaurant space.

Among his career milestones, he: co-founded his first restaurant in 2005 and was acquired in 2008. Became the largest franchisee of The Halal Guys (with 9 stores in Southern California and $15 million in annual revenue) and was acquired in 2023. Sold over 1,000 franchises. Jumpstarted the franchise program for a brand that ended up going public. Scaled restaurants in over 15 countries. Helped a one-unit mom-and-pop business get acquired by a public company; and enabled companies become more profitable and enjoyable.

‍Today he consults emerging restaurant chains on growth; Invests in construction, data, business services, and other food startups. Hosts a YouTube and podcast channel called the Unfocused Show. Posts memes (and sometimes helpful insights) on LinkedIn and 𝕏 (formerly Twitter). Is a multiunit franchisee for Pepper Lunch, the famous 534-unit chain founded in Japan. He lives in Orange County with his wife, two kids, and two dogs; and enjoys traveling and dad jokes.

Kajal Patel, CEO, Hena Group (Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin’ franchisee)

The Hena Group serves customers at Dunkin’ locations in the Chicago area and Kentucky, impressing guests with high-level customer service.

As a board member of the Dunkin’ Joy In Childhood Foundation (JICF), Patel is also humbled to have the opportunity to work with fellow franchisees to fundraise and to help identify opportunities to bring JOY to kids battling hunger or illness. From proms inside children’s hospital units to providing food for backpack programs to funding therapy dogs, she invites you to see the JOY that the JICF brings to children in communities across the nation at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

Mandy Ristic, Franchisee, Operating Partner, OM Group (Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, QDOBA, Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s)

Mandy is a multi-unit franchisee with over 30 years experience. Currently overseeing 7 brands throughout Detroit and Lansing, Michigan, and Toledo, and Cleveland, Ohio.

She is actively involved in the Dunkin Joy in Childhood program, Dunkin Franchisee advisory committee, Dunkin’ regional marketing committee, Baskin Robbins Brand advisory council, Dunkin’s People Systems Subcommittee and Inspires Political Action committee, chairman of the Detroit Central Manufacturing location for Dunkin Manufacturing and active with the IFA.

Her strengths include the ability to make strong decisions, with a focus on sales and trends, guest service, people development and growth. She is accomplished and influential and has proven success in developing strong teams in multiple markets. Establishing expectations, standards, communicating vision and monitoring performance to maximize effectiveness. Additionally, she is a transparent leader who coaches and develops through change and challenges while providing solutions to overcome obstacles.

Ryan O’Malley, Franchisee, Wendy’s of Bowling Green, Inc.

Ryan O’Malley’s restaurant career began in 2007 at Wendy’s of Bowling Green, where he held roles from GM to district manager to director of operations. In 2021, he made the leap to Wendy’s franchisee. Today, O’Malley and his partners operate 137 locations across five states (Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Alabama). He represents Wendy’s franchisees as a member of the Board of Directors for Wendy’s Franchise Association and is President of the Louisville Franchisee DMA.

O’Malley, who lives in Louisville, oversees the Indiana and Kentucky units.

Ryan Feghali, Managing Partner, Cedars Group (Little Caesars and Jersey Mike’s), and cofounder, CoCo Playa Coffee & Cookies

Ryan grew up in Bakersfield, California, before leaving to achieve his BA in Business Marketing at California State University, Fullerton. Following his BA, he did a stint in advertising before leaving to pursue his MBA from the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego where he transitioned into finance and investments at a firm in San Diego. Knowing his calling was always entrepreneurship, he finally left to chase his dreams and follow in his father’s footsteps by purchasing his first Little Caesars Pizza franchise. He currently owns and operates both Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mike’s Subs franchises in Arizona and California.

Ben Little, Zaxby’s and Sweathouz franchisee, and podcaster

Ben Little runs the No. 1 Zaxby’s franchise in the U.S. His company owns 14 locations, employs over 800 people, and generates more than $50 million in annual revenue.

Lela Dinakaran, Second-Generation Bojangles Franchise, Georgia Foods

As a second-generation Bojangles franchisee, Lela oversees all the marketing strategies for her family’s 46 franchise stores in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. This includes brand promotion, brand awareness, driving catering sales, digital sales, and other revenue drivers. She has a proven record of increasing traffic and sales in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, thanks to her creativity, organization, and outside-the-box thinking.