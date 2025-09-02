Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review, says operators continue to face significant pressures from inflation, evolving regulations, and trade tariffs. Her team has heard directly from franchisees about how rising ingredient, labor, and supply chain costs have “dramatically squeezed” profit margins.
“Just like we saw during the chaos COVID brought, successful franchise brands have their corporate team getting proactive in communicating and supporting franchisees through the unknown,” Rowan says. “They are helping to navigate pricing changes and supply chain strategies. Staying on top of regulations around labor, particularly wage increases. Overall, brands focused on proactive financial transparency, strong supplier relationships, and agile pricing strategies have navigated these challenges best.”
Economic uncertainty is causing a hesitancy to commit to a major investment until there’s more market stability, according to Elyse Lupin, president and founder of Elysium Marketing Group. She also notes there’s been a decline in industry-specific franchise development searches in the first half of 2025, so the research and consideration phase has been longer. This drives home the importance of retargeting and the omni-channel approach in franchise development marketing, according to Lupin.
View Past Reports
2024 // 2023 // 2022 //2021 // 2020 // 2019 // 2018 // 2017 // 2016 // 2015 // 2014 // 2013 // 2012 // 2011
Stan Friedman, president of FRM Solutions and host/producer of the Franchise Today podcast, says that if he were advising franchisees on what to look for in a brand, he would suggest talking to concepts that are least impacted by economic uncertainty. He advises operators to explore products and service offerings that are homegrown with parts made in America and brands that have low cost of entry, high margins, and long lifetime value in customers.
Liane Caruso, cofounder of helloCMO, says she’d start with the leadership team.
“You’re not just investing in a brand—you’re investing in the people behind it,” Caruso says. “Do they have a clear vision? Are they accessible and supportive? Then I’d look at the unit economics and how realistic the ramp-up looks in today’s market. Not just what’s on paper, but how it’s playing out for current franchisees. I’d also want to understand the brand’s support structure. How do they help with marketing, technology, and ongoing training? And lastly, I’d always recommend talking to franchisees. Are they happy? Do they feel heard? That kind of feedback says a lot.”
Dawn Abbamondi, CMO for SMB Franchise Advisors, hopes for a brighter future, one where industry leaders talk most about innovative brands brought to market, improved margins in spite of rising costs of goods, and expansion of worldwide flavors.
“When I look back on the last 10 to 15 years I love how the restaurant, food, and beverage industry has become so much more interesting and varied. Size of footprint, ways to deliver products, ingredients, and flavors that we have integrated into our daily or weekly routines,” Abbamondi says. “This is no longer a boring scene with the same-old breakfast, lunch or dinner. We look forward to dining out—or bringwing food in, to enjoy with family, friends, and colleagues many times.”
For over 10 years, QSR magazine has showcased fast-food and fast-casual concepts that provide the best opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed in the restaurant industry. The latest edition highlights 16 companies that exemplify this ideal.
The 2025 Best Franchise Deals Council:
- Dawn Abbamondi, CMO, SMB Franchise Advisors
- Liane Caruso, cofounder, helloCMO
- Michelle Rowan, president and COO, Franchise Business Review
- Stan Friedman, president and host/producer, FRM Solutions and Franchise Today podcast
- Elyse Lupin, president and founder, Elysium Marketing Group
- Alex Porter, CEO, Location3
- Graham Chapman, CEO, ZorForum
- Marcia Mead, president, M Squared Franchise Consulting
Methodology:
QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for 2023 were selected from a nomination process that ran from mid-May to mid-June. Finalists were reviewed by the Franchise Council, which selected their top choices from shared information and FDD data. Their top choices comprise the final list. Brands cannot appear for back-to-back years, but can return after a year off. For the second year, we recognized rising franchisors that are on the outside looking in and recognized a Hall-of-Fame for concepts that have graced the Best Franchise Deals list several times.
Cousins Maine Lobster
Number of U.S. franchise units: 81
Number of U.S. total units: 87
Total systemwide sales: $86,936,988.14 (for 2024)
Franchise average unit volume: $1,300,000
Franchise fee: $40,000
Royalty: 6-8 percent
Renewal fee: $10,000
Marketing fee: 2 percent
Total start-up costs: $194,000 to $968,900
The skinny:
Cousins Maine Lobster (cml) is a fast-casual franchise built around a flexible, mobile food truck model serving premium wild-caught Maine lobster. Featured on “Shark Tank,” the brand has expanded to over 85 units across 35 states and aims to reach 100 by the end of 2025. Franchisees benefit from a low-overhead, quick-launch model that typically gets trucks on the road in three to 6 months. In 2024, trucks averaged $1.3 million in AUV, with franchisees operating an average of six units each.
CML maintains product quality through direct sourcing from Maine and a streamlined supply chain that supports the state’s fishing industry. Franchisee training begins on the docks in Portland and continues with hands-on support. A focused menu and simple operations help maintain consistency and profitability at scale.
In 2025, the brand signed 30-plus new development deals and entered new cities like Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Grand Rapids, while growing in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. CML continues to invest in product innovation, adding items like Garlic Butter Lobster Rolls and seasonal Whoopie Pies. With strong unit economics, brand recognition, and community ties, CML provides franchisees a high-performing, scalable model in the premium fast-casual space.
Great American Cookies/Marble Slab Creamery
Number of U.S. franchise units: 160
Number of U.S. total units: 160
Total systemwide sales: $80,409,711
Franchise average unit volume: $263,256.63
Franchise fee: $50,000
Royalty: 6 percent
Renewal fee 40 percent of then current initial fee
Marketing fee: 3 percent
Total start-up costs: $496,185 to $654,635
The skinny:
Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery stand out as a top franchise opportunity by combining beloved legacy brands with forward-thinking innovation. Known for their Cookie Cakes and unique slab-rolling technique, the brands have stayed relevant by embracing digital evolution and enhancing the customer experience across channels. A major driver of growth has been their co-branding strategy, launched in 2014, which now spans 160 locations globally and delivers a 10–20 percent lift in incremental sales for franchisees.
Recent digital investments have taken the concept even further. A new co-branded website, mobile app, and an industry-first dessert loyalty program have boosted customer engagement and sales. Since merging the brands’ apps, same-store sales have grown 10 percent, loyalty sign-ups are up 26 percent, and loyalty members are spending 45 percent more. One standout innovation—the launch of a 3D Cookie Cake Builder—has added a personalized touch to online ordering, resulting in a 14 percent increase in digital sales.
Operational simplicity, a strong support system, and local marketing tools make it easier for franchisees to thrive. This balanced approach of innovation and nostalgia, digital and in-store excellence, positions Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery as a high-value, low-barrier investment with strong consumer sentiment and growth potential in the competitive dessert space.
Kilwins
Number of U.S. franchise units: 175
Number of U.S. total units: 175
Total systemwide sales: $145,969,798
Franchise average unit volume: $933,138
Franchise fee: $40,000
Royalty: 5 percent
Renewal fee: $10,000
Marketing fee: 3 percent
Total start-up costs: $513,485 to $880,344
Franchisee incentives: $10,000 franchise fee discount for veterans of the U.S. armed forces
The skinny:
Kilwins has earned its place as a Best Franchise Deal by combining a time-tested business model with strong financial performance and broad appeal. With more than 75 years of success behind it, the brand has proven resilient through economic ups and downs, thriving in diverse markets—from tourist towns to lifestyle centers. Its multi-revenue stream approach—featuring hand-crafted chocolates, original recipe ice cream, made-in-store fudge, and seasonal gifts—ensures year-round profitability.
Kilwins stands out for its emotional connection with customers. It’s more than a retail experience; it’s a nostalgic, joy-filled destination that creates lasting memories, according to its nomination form. Operationally, it’s a simpler model than many food concepts—no fryers or grills—but still offers a high-impact in-store experience with live fudge-making and waffle cone baking that draws in crowds.
Franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, covering everything from real estate and buildout to training and marketing. That partnership, combined with Kilwins’ strong unit economics and brand loyalty, leads to low failure rates and high franchisee satisfaction. Many franchisees go on to open multiple units. When executed well and placed strategically, Kilwins stores offer favorable ROI and long-term potential, making it an attractive choice for operators seeking profitability and purpose in a franchise investment.
PJ’s Coffee
Number of U.S. franchise units: 174
Number of U.S. total units: 187
Total systemwide sales: $84,018,881
Franchise average unit volume: $589,674
Franchise fee: $15,000 to $40,000
Royalty: 5 percent of net sales
Renewal fee: $0
Marketing fee: 2 percent of net sales
Total start-up costs: $262,500 to $1,698,000
Franchisee incentives:
The chain has a program (the “Franchisee Referral Program”) that provides existing PJ’s Franchisees the opportunity to earn an incentive for each new qualified candidate they refer to PJ’s, who meet criteria for approval as a PJ’s Franchisee, and who sign a Franchise Agreement and pay the applicable Initial Franchise Fee. The incentive for Franchisees is $5,000. It also offers a 20 percent discount on the franchise fee as part of a partnership with VetFran. Annually, the brand offers a deserving franchisee veteran the chance to start their own PJ’s Coffee franchise by waiving the $40,000 franchise fee. Applicants fill out the form at the top or bottom of its veteran franchise webpage to receive a franchise brochure. Then, they film a 1-2 minute video about how their military experience will make them a hard-charging PJ’s franchisee. After they submit their video to the franchise development team, the company evaluates the entries and selects a winner on Veteran’s Day.
The skinny:
With more than 45 years of experience, PJ’s Coffee is in the midst of rapid expansion, currently operating over 190 locations and developing more than 300 additional units. In 2024 alone, the New Orleans-based brand opened 20 new stores across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, offering flexible formats from traditional cafés to drive-thrus and nontraditional spaces.
The franchise captivates a wide range of entrepreneurs thanks to its relatively low startup costs—ranging from $262,500 to $1.7 million—and attractive incentives, including a 20 percent discount on the franchise fee for veterans and an annual giveaway that fully waives the $40,000 fee for one U.S. military veteran.
PJ’s differentiates itself through small batch roasted coffee, direct trade sourcing, and unique menu items like Café Au Lait brewed with chicory and authentic New Orleans-style beignets. A pilot in Maryland found instant success with beignets, which now account for 25 percent of that store’s sales. Backed by parent company Ballard Brands, PJ’s offers robust training, marketing, and real estate support.
Playa Bowls
Number of U.S. franchise units: 261
Number of U.S. total units: 290
Total systemwide sales: $296,353,000
Franchise average unit volume: $1,219,892
Franchise fee: $35,000
Royalty: 6 percent of gross sales
Renewal fee: $35,000
Marketing fee: up to 3 percent of gross sales; currently, 2 percent of gross sales
Total start-up costs: $255,944 to $1,037,794
The skinny:
What started as a Jersey Shore surf cart in 2014 has evolved into a 300-plus unit superfruit bowl brand with national recognition and continued expansion. In 2024, Playa Bowls opened 74 new locations and added another 13 in Q1 2025, showing no signs of slowing down.
The concept’s appeal lies in its simplified operations and compact footprint, which helps reduce overhead and speed up service. This ease of execution, paired with strong unit-level economics, makes Playa Bowls an attractive option for new and experienced operators.
The menu is designed for all-day traffic, with sales nearly evenly split across breakfast, lunch, afternoon, and dinner. Its offerings bring out multiple demographics, particularly 18 to 44-year-olds who value healthy, functional, and flavorful food options. Whether it’s a post-workout bowl, on-the-go breakfast, or afternoon pick-me-up, Playa Bowls delivers a vibrant, Instagram-friendly experience that drives repeat visits, according to the nomination.
Franchisees receive full support from site selection and design to training and local marketing. With a strong brand identity, social media presence, and ongoing seasonal innovation, Playa Bowls is positioned as a leader in the better-for-you category and a scalable, in-demand franchise model.
Sizing up from the sidelines:
“Playa Bowls excels at meeting today’s consumer preferences for healthy, customizable menu options. Lean operations and efficient preparation translates to fast service, lower costs, and strong profitability potential.”
Marco’s Pizza
Number of U.S. franchise units: 1,117
Number of U.S. total units: 1,162
Total systemwide sales: $1,050,859,657 (U.S. only)
Franchise average unit volume: $934,318
Franchise fee: $25,000
Royalty: 5.5 percent of gross sales
Renewal fee: $6,250 or 25 percent of the then-current standard initial franchise fee, before any discounts, whichever is greater
Marketing fee: 7 percent
Total start-up costs: $286,727 to $807,152
The skinny:
Marco’s Pizza began 2025 following a year of significant growth, awarding 85 franchises and opening 70 stores in 2024. With nearly 40 additional openings already this year, the brand has surpassed 1,200 units. Marco’s continues to focus on innovation, operations, and development incentives tailored to multi-unit operators.
Limited-time offerings like the Fiery Flavors Menu, Triple Pep Magnifico, and Margherita Pizza support its culinary platform—“But Wait, There’s Marco’s”—which is aimed at driving trial and sales growth.
Operationally, Marco’s has implemented a cloud-based system with more than 770 updates, a new store design, and upgraded technology tools. Franchisees benefit from support in real estate, construction, and daily operations. Financial programs include a Franchise Development Royalty Incentive Program and partnerships with preferred lenders, contributing to Marco’s winning the 2025 FRANdata TopScore FUND Award in the food category.
Strategic leadership hires across technology, marketing, and operations further support growth. The Marco’s Independent Franchisee Association helps facilitate real-time feedback and data-sharing. Looking ahead, Marco’s is targeting expansion in the Midwest, East Coast, Sun Belt, nontraditional venues, and internationally through a 50-unit deal in Mexico City.
MOOYAH
Number of U.S. franchise units: 71
Number of U.S. total units: 74
Total systemwide sales: $73,300,000
Franchise average unit volume: $1,088,393
Franchise fee: $40,000
Royalty: 6 percent
Renewal fee: $5,000
Marketing fee: 3 percent
Total start-up costs: $372,525 to $1,186,124
Franchisee incentive:
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is flipping the script on franchising with a beefy new incentive program for prospects who sign to develop between three and 10 locations, offering significant cash savings on franchise fees, development fees and royalties up to more than $300,000. The offer is available for eligible franchise candidates looking to bring MOOYAH’s commitment to quality and customization to prime markets throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Southeast and Texas. Franchisees that sign development agreements in 2025 for three or more restaurants will receive the following:
A reduced franchise fee of $15,000 (compared to the standard $40,000/unit fee) for each restaurant with an agreement of three or more units.
A waived development fee for the first restaurant, plus $5,000 off for each additional restaurant developed beyond the third. Moreover, MOOYAH is offering a juicy deal on royalties for franchise prospects who open their first restaurants within the next three years. For restaurants that open in 2025, franchisees can benefit from a reduced royalty fee of 3 percent for the balance of the year, while restaurants that open in 2026 will pay a reduced royalty fee of 4 percent, increasing to 5 percent in 2027 and then 6 percent for 2028 and beyond.
The skinny:
MOOYAH is experiencing its strongest period of expansion to date, opening seven new locations in 2025 with eight more planned by year’s end. This follows a solid 2024, during which most stores saw year-over-year same-store sales increases, including 30 percent that posted double-digit growth. Despite broader industry challenges, MOOYAH achieved a 5.4 percent increase in year-to-date sales and a 2.3 percent rise in guest traffic. The average unit volume of the brand’s top quartile rose 60 percent, reflecting strong and consistent operational execution.
To support expansion and efficiency, MOOYAH is introducing a smaller-footprint restaurant model in 2025. The design includes self-order kiosks, seating for 16–20 guests, and a streamlined kitchen. It is tailored for high-traffic, convenience-driven locations and emphasizes off-premises orders with curbside pickup and delivery options. This model can reduce real estate and construction costs by up to 50 percent, allowing franchisees to enter markets more affordably.
Additionally, MOOYAH launched its first drive-thru prototype in 2024 and plans to open several more in 2025. These locations aim to meet growing demand for speed and convenience while maintaining product quality. Enhancements to the MOOYAH Rewards app, including new promotions and challenges, resulted in increased loyalty engagement across key metrics, strengthening customer retention and brand visibility.
Hot Head Burritos
Number of U.S. franchise units: 72
Number of U.S. total units: 83
Total systemwide sales: $59,880,000
Franchise average unit volume: $720,577
Franchise fee: $26,000
Royalty: 6 percent of total net sales
Renewal fee: $2,500
Marketing fee: 1 percent of total net sales
Total start-up costs: $215,100 to $704,850
The skinny:
Hot Head Burritos offers a fast-casual franchise opportunity with low startup costs, streamlined operations, and strong unit-level economics. Its model is structured to accommodate both first-time operators and experienced multi-unit developers. The brand has maintained consistent same-store sales growth, supported by an operationally efficient kitchen, a customizable menu, and integrated digital platforms across in-store, online, and third-party channels.
Franchisees receive ongoing corporate support that includes training, local marketing guidance, and professional-grade materials at no extra cost. These resources include graphic design, video production, and advertising content. Store development is also simplified, as the franchise fee includes phase one drawings and site evaluations. The brand’s flexible footprint allows it to operate in various types of markets while keeping labor needs and overhead low.
Hot Head also offers an area developer option for qualified franchisees seeking to manage multiple units within a defined region. This structure provides additional revenue through royalties and allows for regional growth opportunities.
Veterans receive a discounted franchise fee as part of Hot Head’s commitment to reducing ownership barriers. As the brand expands into new regions, its system of operational efficiency, digital engagement, and development support positions it as a competitive choice within the fast-casual segment.
Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar
Number of U.S. franchise units: 67
Number of U.S. total units: 68
Total systemwide sales: $40,154,000
Franchise average unit volume: $674,824
Franchise fee: $25,000 1st location/$12,500 for additional locations
Royalty: 6 percent 1st location/5 percent for additional locations
Renewal fee: $1,000
Marketing fee: 1 percent
Total start-up costs: $205,100 to $457,100
Franchise incentives: 25 percent off franchise fee for those who have served in a branch of the u.s. military
The skinny:
Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar offers a franchise model centered on low startup costs, operational simplicity, and a history of consistent performance. With over 20 years in business and more than 65 locations across five states, the brand has maintained steady growth while keeping closures minimal—only one store has permanently closed in its entire history.
Initial investment ranges from $205,100 to $457,100, and the model does not require expensive kitchen equipment like hoods or fryers. This structure reduces both build-out expenses and labor requirements, creating an efficient operating system designed for strong unit-level economics. Many franchisees have opened multiple units, leveraging the system’s scalability.
Franchisees receive support throughout the process, from site selection and build-out to training and marketing. Ongoing operational assistance is also included. Pulp maintains a collaborative franchisee network, with a dedicated team providing continuous guidance across functions.
The brand has recorded positive same-store sales growth every year since its founding. Locations often build a loyal customer base with higher visit frequency than typical quick-service concepts, driven by demand for fast, health-oriented options. Pulp’s model supports both single-unit and multi-unit development and is positioned to meet the needs of entrepreneurs seeking a stable opportunity in the health-focused segment.
Slim Chickens
Number of U.S. franchise units: 197
Number of U.S. total units: 207
Total systemwide sales: $569,804,623.14
Franchise average unit volume: $2,436,728
Franchise fee: $15,000 ($15,000 for the territory fee)
Royalty: 5 percent
Renewal fee: 25 percent of the then current franchise fee
Marketing fee: 2 percent national brand fund and 1 percent local
Total start-up costs: $1,264,400 to $4,515,000
Franchise incentives: 20 percent off franchise fee for veterans
The skinny:
Slim Chickens continues to grow its presence in the fast casual space with a model built on strong unit economics, operational simplicity, and brand loyalty. The concept reports an average unit volume of $2.4 million (based on data in the 2025 FDD) and $3.6 million for its top quartile (top quartile AUV in the 2025 FDD), contributing to more than $569 million in systemwide sales. Startup costs remain accessible, supported by a streamlined fee structure.
With over 300 locations open and 1,000 more in development, Slim Chickens is actively expanding. Twelve new locations opened in Q1 2025 alone, and the brand aims to sign 150 new franchise agreements and open around 50 additional units by year’s end.
The menu focuses on Southern-inspired, made-from-scratch items, paired with a guest experience centered on hospitality. Nearly 80 percent of multi-unit operators are continuing to develop new locations, underscoring confidence in the concept’s scalability and long-term performance.
Sizing up from the sidelines:
“Slim Chickens outperforms the food and beverage sector across training and support, culture, leadership team, and financial opportunity. Their “people-first” culture, and data-driven, technology-powered strategy drive customer growth, better brand visibility, and faster success.”
Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Number of U.S. franchise units: 132
Number of U.S. total units: 141
Total systemwide sales: $125,000,000
Franchise average unit volume: $915,000
Franchise fee: $35,000
Royalty: 6 percent
Renewal fee: no fee
Marketing fee: 2 percent
Total start-up costs: $356,000 to $757,000
Franchisee incentives: for veterans–15 percent off franchise fee
The skinny:
Bubbakoo’s Burritos continues its growth trajectory in 2025 with plans to open 30 new locations, following 25 openings in 2024. The brand now operates over 130 units and is expanding in both traditional markets like the Tri-State and Mid-Atlantic regions, as well as in nontraditional venues such as casinos and music arenas. This flexible real estate strategy allows the brand to adapt to different market environments and customer access points.
Founded in 2008, Bubbakoo’s differentiates itself through a Mexican-fusion menu that includes items like the Honey Sriracha Crispy Chicken Stinger, Papi Hibachi, and Crispy Cheesy Birria Dilla. A rotating lineup of global-inspired burritos supports repeat visits and customer engagement.
Operational efficiency is supported by technology investments, including Toast’s digital POS platform and Olo’s digital ordering infrastructure. These tools streamline ordering, improve in-store management, and support a consistent guest experience across channels.
To support franchisee financing, Bubbakoo’s has partnered with ApplePie Capital to provide access to funding for new and existing operators. The brand has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000 list, and continues to grow under the guidance of a lean corporate team of 15. This structure enables responsive support and focused franchise system development across expanding territories.
Sizing up from the sidelines:
“Franchisees consistently praise Bubbakoo’s for refined operational systems, advanced technology tools, and a culture of continuous ‘looking forward’ mindset. This strategic combo is represented in the high marks for tech, operations and innovation.”
Rita’s Italian Ice
Number of U.S. franchise units: 569
Number of U.S. total units: 574
Total systemwide sales: $210,000,000
Franchise average unit volume: $544,799 top tier
Franchise fee: $35,000
Royalty: 6.5 percent
Renewal fee: 50 percent of then-current franchise fee
Marketing fee: 3 percent
Total start-up costs: $315,233 to $770,542
Franchise incentives: 20 percent off franchise fee for veterans
The skinny:
Rita’s Italian Ice combines strong brand recognition, streamlined operations, and consistent financial performance across nearly 600 locations. With a 40-year track record in the $84 billion U.S. confectionery market, the brand maintains high customer loyalty through more than 80 rotating flavors and a nostalgic, multi-generational experience.
Operations are designed to be efficient, with no cooking, low labor requirements, and a limited SKU menu. Flexible store formats, including drive-thru models, allow franchisees to adapt to a variety of markets and site types.
Brand awareness remains high, with 36 percent unaided recognition, and revenue growth has remained steady. Franchisees receive full support—from site selection and build-out to marketing and training—positioning them to operate effectively from day one.
Rita’s expanded its leadership team to fuel growth and innovation, appointing Lawrence Brown as chief development officer and Carmela Hughley as SVP of marketing insights and innovation. Brown brings extensive experience in franchising and real estate strategy from roles at Tide Services and RBI. Hughley offers a strong background in marketing, operations, and customer engagement, most recently driving rapid expansion at Madison Reed. Together with CEO Linda Chadwick, they will lead Rita’s strategic expansion, focusing on franchise growth, data-driven marketing, and elevating the guest experience in 2025 and beyond.
Dunn Brothers Coffee
Number of U.S. franchise units: 44
Number of U.S. total units: 48
Total systemwide sales: $25,745,000
Franchise average unit volume: $708,743–top 50 percent
Franchise fee: $40,000
Royalty: 5 percent of gross sales
Renewal fee: $10,000
Marketing fee: 3 percent of gross sales
Total start-up costs: $455,600 to $798,960
Franchise incentives: cash savings between $60,000 and $200,000 for multi-unit development of three to 10 units. Reduced royalties for the first two years of development for multi-unit development.
The skinny:
Dunn Brothers Coffee has built a strong track record since 1987, with a focus on supporting franchisee success. Most locations are franchise-owned, reflecting the company’s commitment to its operators and long-term brand growth. For a limited time, new franchisees can take advantage of a special incentive that includes substantial savings—ranging from $60,000 to $200,000—on initial fees, along with reduced royalties for the first two years. This offer is designed to lower entry costs and help franchisees launch their stores with greater financial flexibility.
The brand is targeting growth in the I-35 corridor—including Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, and Oklahoma—and focusing on a drive-thru-only model designed for quicker entry, lower costs, and operational simplicity.
Franchise expansion is central to the strategy, with a focus on selecting partners committed to quality and local market understanding. Support includes training and brand-aligned tools. Menu updates like the Dunn Dirty soda line and seasonal drinks help attract and retain customers, while upgraded technology improves service and loyalty tracking.
The brand operates under Gala Capital Partners, whose shared services—covering marketing, supply chain, and training—provide economies of scale and efficiency. Access to proven strategies across Gala’s portfolio helps Dunn Brothers streamline operations and maintain service consistency as it competes in a growing beverage category.
Sizing up from the sidelines:
“A regional favorite for years out of Minneapolis, Dunn Brothers Coffee is now spreading their high-quality brews nationwide, with a commitment to excellence, everywhere.”
Church’s Chicken
Number of U.S. franchise units: 605
Number of U.S. total units: 765
Total systemwide sales: $1,665,000,000
Franchise average unit volume: $1,092,163
Franchise fee: $20,000
Royalty: 5 percent
Renewal fee: $10,000
Marketing fee: 5 percent
Total start-up costs: $644,366 to $1,808,972
Franchisee incentives: royalty and marketing fee incentives
The skinny:
The story for Church’s Chicken in 2025 is new leadership.
In February, the brand announced that it promoted Roland Gonzalez to CEO. He spent the previous two years as COO. He succeeded Joe Guith, who jumped to Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. parent CKE Restaurants after two years at the helm. Before joining Church’s, Gonzalez held senior leadership roles at major quick-service concepts, including Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes.
A month before that, Church’s revealed that Navin Sharma had been appointed as CMO, replacing Natalia Franco, who retired at the end of January. In his role, Sharma oversees brand marketing, digital strategies, and advertising. The executive previously worked as Sharma the chief commercial services officer at Inspire Brands, Inc. and as the SVP of insights, analytics, and digital at Arby’s Restaurant Group.
“We are a growing franchise system that plays in the value space of QSR,” Church’s said in its nomination form. “We also offer multi-unit incentives that begin at a five-restaurant development agreement. This includes royalty incentives and ad-fund incentives. We are also on the low-end of our space as well.”
Papa Johns
Number of U.S. franchise units: 2,752
Number of U.S. total units: 3,514
Total systemwide sales: NA
Franchise average unit volume: $1,157,331
Franchise fee: up to $25,000
Royalty: traditional: 5 percent of net sales of the restaurant for each period; small town restaurant: 6 percent of net sales of the restaurant for each period
Renewal fee: $4,000
Marketing fee: 6 percent of net sales
Total start-up costs: $261,165 to $853,365
Franchisee incentives: Franchisees that open standard restaurants in the united states in 2025 that are required to be opened in 2025 or are incremental to required openings, will not pay contributions to the marketing fund for three years from the date of the qualifying standard restaurant’s opening.
The skinny:
Todd Penegor, former Wendy’s CEO, joined Papa Johns in August 2024 to reverse declining performance. His 100-day plan identified key challenges, such as weak value messaging and inconsistent operations. Penegor refocused efforts on affordability, launched national ads like “Meet the Makers,” revamped Papa Rewards to drive loyalty, and invested $25 million in marketing and CRM. Initiatives include simplified operations, menu streamlining, carryout growth, oven standardization, and testing the right national-local ad balance. Penegor sees opportunity in refranchising and reducing build costs, which averaged $515,000 in late 2024. A return to a barbell menu strategy, more targeted LTOs, and sharper digital personalization are expected to fuel future momentum and transaction growth as Papa Johns works to regain share.
“Papa Johns offers a proven business model built on global brand recognition, operational simplicity, and strong unit-level economics, all backed by more than 40 years of pizza innovation,” the company said in its nomination form. “With flexible store formats, competitive incentives, and comprehensive franchise support systems, Papa Johns empowers franchisees to scale responsibly and run successful restaurants. Our company’s commitment to franchisees is unmatched, with dedicated teams for training, marketing, operations, and development, ensuring every partner has the tools to succeed from day one.”
Sizing up from the sidelines:
“As a category, pizza always does well, in any economy. And, these days, with many new markets recently identified for development, On the consumer side, Papa Johns is investing heavily in technology, to push the envelope on customer experience and loyalty. On the franchisee side of the business, they are fanatically focused on profitability and success for franchisees, at the unit level.”
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Number of U.S. franchise units: 56
Number of U.S. total units: 64
Total systemwide sales: $73,371,356
Franchise average unit volume: $1,630,000
Franchise fee: $39,500
Royalty: 6 percent of gross revenues
Renewal fee: $2,500
Marketing fee: 3 percent of gross revenues
Total start-up costs: $583,514 to $1,088,560
Franchisee incentives: Eligible united states military veterans (who received an honorable discharge), or his/her spouse, with 1-10 years of active duty service will receive a discount of 10 percent of the franchise fee. eligible veterans with 11-20 years of active duty service will receive a discount of 15 percent of the franchise fee. eligible veterans with 21-plus years of active duty service will receive a discount of 25 percent of the franchise fee. eligible veterans will receive a discount of 5 percent of the transfer fee. owners in good standing of united franchise group’s affiliated brands (signarama, fully promoted, transworld business advisors, graze craze, office evolution, intelligent office, exit factor, and venture x) who purchase the great greek mediterranean grill franchise will pay a reduced franchise fee of $35,550.
The skinny:
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is among the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., recording 44.2 percent year-over-year sales growth. With more than 70 units currently open and a goal of surpassing 90 by the end of the year, the brand is expanding rapidly in the fast-casual space.
Founded in 2011 by a culinary-trained father and son, The Great Greek offers a menu built on traditional Mediterranean recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients. All meals are cooked to order and served with real plateware and utensils. Guests receive food in a staged format—appetizer first, entrée second, dessert third—creating a dining experience that closely resembles full service.
Franchisees benefit from being part of United Franchise Group (UFG), a global organization led by Ray Titus with over 1,800 franchises across 80 countries. UFG provides access to development support, leadership training, and a wide range of shared services designed to support growth.
As consumer interest in Mediterranean cuisine continues to grow, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is well-positioned to meet demand with its focus on authentic flavors, operational support, and a scalable business model aimed at sustained expansion in new and existing markets.
Best Franchise Deals Hall of Fame
These brands are officially retired from Best Franchise Deals, but will be highlighted in future editions. As chains reach four appearances, they will be added to the list.
Wingstop
2011, 2014, 2017, 2019
McAlister’s
2014, 2015, 2016, 2022
Newk’s Eatery
2012, 2015, 2018, 2019
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2015, 2016, 2020, 2021
Jersey Mike’s
2013, 2019, 2021, 2023
Penn Station
2013, 2016, 2017, 2023
Freddy’s
2012, 2013, 2019, 2023
Scooter’s Coffee
2019, 2020, 2021, 2023
Chicken Salad Chick
2019, 2020, 2022, 2024