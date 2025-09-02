Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review, says operators continue to face significant pressures from inflation, evolving regulations, and trade tariffs. Her team has heard directly from franchisees about how rising ingredient, labor, and supply chain costs have “dramatically squeezed” profit margins.

“Just like we saw during the chaos COVID brought, successful franchise brands have their corporate team getting proactive in communicating and supporting franchisees through the unknown,” Rowan says. “They are helping to navigate pricing changes and supply chain strategies. Staying on top of regulations around labor, particularly wage increases. Overall, brands focused on proactive financial transparency, strong supplier relationships, and agile pricing strategies have navigated these challenges best.”

Economic uncertainty is causing a hesitancy to commit to a major investment until there’s more market stability, according to Elyse Lupin, president and founder of Elysium Marketing Group. She also notes there’s been a decline in industry-specific franchise development searches in the first half of 2025, so the research and consideration phase has been longer. This drives home the importance of retargeting and the omni-channel approach in franchise development marketing, according to Lupin.

Stan Friedman, president of FRM Solutions and host/producer of the Franchise Today podcast, says that if he were advising franchisees on what to look for in a brand, he would suggest talking to concepts that are least impacted by economic uncertainty. He advises operators to explore products and service offerings that are homegrown with parts made in America and brands that have low cost of entry, high margins, and long lifetime value in customers.

Liane Caruso, cofounder of helloCMO, says she’d start with the leadership team.

“You’re not just investing in a brand—you’re investing in the people behind it,” Caruso says. “Do they have a clear vision? Are they accessible and supportive? Then I’d look at the unit economics and how realistic the ramp-up looks in today’s market. Not just what’s on paper, but how it’s playing out for current franchisees. I’d also want to understand the brand’s support structure. How do they help with marketing, technology, and ongoing training? And lastly, I’d always recommend talking to franchisees. Are they happy? Do they feel heard? That kind of feedback says a lot.”

Dawn Abbamondi, CMO for SMB Franchise Advisors, hopes for a brighter future, one where industry leaders talk most about innovative brands brought to market, improved margins in spite of rising costs of goods, and expansion of worldwide flavors.

“When I look back on the last 10 to 15 years I love how the restaurant, food, and beverage industry has become so much more interesting and varied. Size of footprint, ways to deliver products, ingredients, and flavors that we have integrated into our daily or weekly routines,” Abbamondi says. “This is no longer a boring scene with the same-old breakfast, lunch or dinner. We look forward to dining out—or bringwing food in, to enjoy with family, friends, and colleagues many times.”

For over 10 years, QSR magazine has showcased fast-food and fast-casual concepts that provide the best opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed in the restaurant industry. The latest edition highlights 16 companies that exemplify this ideal.

The 2025 Best Franchise Deals Council:

Dawn Abbamondi, CMO, SMB Franchise Advisors

Liane Caruso, cofounder, helloCMO

Michelle Rowan, president and COO, Franchise Business Review

Stan Friedman, president and host/producer, FRM Solutions and Franchise Today podcast

Elyse Lupin, president and founder, Elysium Marketing Group

Alex Porter, CEO, Location3

Graham Chapman, CEO, ZorForum

Marcia Mead, president, M Squared Franchise Consulting

Methodology:

QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for 2023 were selected from a nomination process that ran from mid-May to mid-June. Finalists were reviewed by the Franchise Council, which selected their top choices from shared information and FDD data. Their top choices comprise the final list. Brands cannot appear for back-to-back years, but can return after a year off. For the second year, we recognized rising franchisors that are on the outside looking in and recognized a Hall-of-Fame for concepts that have graced the Best Franchise Deals list several times.