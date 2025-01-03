Chris Dull had recently stepped aside as CEO of Global Franchise Group and was doing some consulting and advisory work for private equity firms. He ran into Thompson Street Capital Partners, which had a Kansas-based fast-casual burger chain under LOI. They wanted an operator—Dull began his restaurant career at Marble Slab Creamery, although even further back, his father ran a barbecue spot—to come in and decipher what they were getting into.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers had grown to around 400 stores since its 2002 founding by brothers Randy and Bill Simon and their business partner and friend, Scott Redler. But there was some mystery of where the brand could go and how fast it wanted to get there. The firm asked Dull to conduct a quick assessment and present a 90-day plan and three-year strategic deck. “And then, I was done,” Dull says.

In truth, as Dull, now Freddy’s CEO, sits in front of a large glass window backdropped by a small, nearby lake, inside a 23,000-square-foot Training & Innovation Center the brand just minted in June, it was him who didn’t realize what he was walking into.

LOOK BACK: QSR’s Transformational Brand of 2023: Subway Becomes a Winner Again

Dull, like customers and franchisees over the decades, got close to the brand and couldn’t pull away. Freddy’s first operator, Ron Oberg, franchised a store in 2004 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and is still building. He recently opened a Sioux City, Iowa, Freddy’s that generated $175,000 in its first seven days—a new sales record for an opening week at the brand. The second, Bob Rasberry, is actively expanding, too.

“The franchise community is the best. Literally the best group ever,” Dull says. “And I thought, ‘man, whoever gets this role is really going to be happy with what they’re getting.’”

Thompson Street circled back and mentioned the founders might be interested in Dull taking over as CEO. “I said, yeah, absolutely,” Dull recalls.

That was May 2021. Things were just beginning.

Freddy’s new 23,000-square-foot Training & Innovation Center sends a clear signal, internally and otherwise, the brand is in growth mode.

The unshakable core

Freddy’s roots reflect some of what Dull saw in that discovery. Namely, the Simon family had extensive franchise experience before they opened the first Freddy’s off 21st and West Road in Wichita. Randy started out doing accounting work at Pizza Hut and became an operator of the brand as well as Panera Bread. Freddy’s began, in vision, with Randy and Bill’s father Freddy talking about a good pressed-burger concept that also served custard because there wasn’t anything local to compare.

Freddy served in the Pacific Rim region during World War II, was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during service, and earned a Bronze Star for valor. He returned to Kansas and worked in the hospitality industry for 56 years, raising six children with his wife, Norma Jean.

The family took the concept a step further—they named and modeled it after Freddy. It’s a nod to his generation and his ideals of service.

So the day one restaurant lived by a two-pronged playbook—nostalgic servant leadership and premium food, coupled with a solid franchising ethos.

Dull understood a bit of this mindset. He came out of school with an education degree, but found himself farming 10,000 acres in Lazbuddie, Texas, a 540-person incorporated community in Parmer County with fewer than three residents per square mile.

He was working cotton, corn, wheat, soybeans, millet. “You name it,” Dull says. And the farm also ran 6,000 head of cattle.

Dull compares the experience to being a long-haul truck driver. He’d spend 12, 13 hours in a tractor. One day, Dull says, laughing at the recollection, he was having a three-sided conversation with himself. “I thought, ‘I’ve got to get around people,” he says.

Dull moved back to Houston, where he went to school at Baylor, and was offered a job at Enron. He decided to get into restaurants instead so he wouldn’t be chained to a cubicle (that ended up a wise decision in more ways than one).

At Marble Slab, Dull began a catering business that didn’t exist and was eventually noticed by corporate for his proactive mindset. There were about 30 or 35 stores at the time. Dull helped it get to north of 400 before it was sold to New York investment firm NexCen in 2007 for $16 million in cash and $5 million in seller notes.

The company headed to Atlanta to become a multi-branded group. Dull served as president of franchise management. In that time, it bought Great American Cookies, Pretzelmaker, Pretzel Time, and owned Athlete’s Food for a while. The company then layered in Round Table Pizza and Hot Dog on a Stick. The franchising arm changed hands to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in 2010. Dull stayed on as CEO and the company rebranded to Global Franchise Group, which sold to Lion Capital and Serruya Private Equity in 2018. Lastly, FAT Brands purchased GFC for $442.5 million in 2021. By then, Dull had stepped aside and was working on his own—the period when he crossed paths with Freddy’s.

This zagging journey gave Dull the right combo of hard work and franchise acumen when he dove into the burger chain’s business. The founders knew what it meant to be a franchisee and wanted to make sure they had a system that was operator centric.

“And they also didn’t want a system where they were dealing with folks who didn’t love their brand,” Dull says.

He understood all those points. As do franchisees of Freddy’s, which is a key ingredient when you begin unpacking what’s happening today. The first question management asks prospective operators is if they’ve been to a Freddy’s? What did they think of the food? The experience?

If they can’t answer yes, they don’t make it to the second line. It doesn’t matter how well-capitalized they might be or what holdings they slide onto the table.

Oberg, the CEO and owner of Epoch Development and TR Hospitality Group, was introduced to Freddy’s when his oldest son took him there in 2003. He was opening the first franchise a year later and now runs 21 stores across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota, with 10 more in development. Earlier this year, Oberg signed an agreement for Douglas (Omaha) and Sarpy Counties for three additional restaurants.

“Twenty years in, and it’s still an exciting time to be a part of Freddy’s,” he says. “It’s an invigorating feeling to watch the brand evolve and grow over the years while staying true to its three core pillars: quality, cleanliness, and genuine hospitality. I’m honored to continue investing in a company that wholly supports its franchisees. Pride, integrity, work ethic, family, patriotism—it’s embedded throughout the whole company.”

Since the outset, Dull says, Freddy’s remained true to awarding franchises to groups that loved the brand and what it stood for (as Oberg laid out). They had to buy into those pillars—outsized hospitality, no cutting corners on product quality, and “edge-to-edge” cleanliness. Freddy’s takes this latter point pen-on-paper serious: sidewalks need to be power washed, parking lots absent of trash, clean inside from wall to wall, Dull says.

And the result is a franchisee pool in it for a host of reasons that extend beyond cutting checks. There are 72 unique groups across Freddy’s today (there were about 536 locations, as of early fall). The current backlog is roughly 540 units deep, Dull says, and there are 18 groups that account for 350 of those.

“So you’re talking about very invested, growth-minded folks who are excited about opening Freddy’s,” Dull says.

Of those 72, all but 10 or so of them, he adds, have active development agreements. It is becoming increasingly rare to find a Freddy’s franchisee not in a position of developing another location.

Expansion at Freddy’s is being spearheaded from within its base of franchisees.

That’s why there’s clear sight to reach 800-plus restaurants by the end of 2026 and a previously shared 3,000 aim long-term (although more recent whitespace analysis shows 3,200 traditional opportunities around the country). Getting to 3,000 would put Freddy’s in the realm of how large Popeyes is today (3,076 year-end 2023) and bigger than Jersey Mike’s present footprint (2,684).

In the past three years, Freddy’s opened 61, 35, and 31 net units, respectively. At the close of 2023, 484 of its 517 restaurants were franchised. About 65 franchise openings were projected for fiscal 2024, per its FDD.

Of course, Freddy’s development rush got its inbox pinging. Dull says they often hear from franchisees who operate other concepts on two things in particular: One, the elevated product and operating model, and also, Freddy’s commitment to profitability. There’s a 4.5 percent royalty. It charges only 1.5 of its 3 percent marketing fee. Freddy’s asks for a technology help desk fee of $100 per month. “And that’s it,” Dull says.

“It’s not a fee-intense environment,” he adds. “We also are extremely communicative and have a two-way conversation with our groups. And I think our franchisees validate extremely well for us. So when these guys are coming from other brands, our franchisees have been like ‘yeah, we know. We don’t get that here.’”

One example is Freddy’s corporate collects franchisee P&L statements quarterly. It compiles the data and feeds it back out to the system to show where it’s having success and provide a status check—here’s how we’re growing your bottom line.

When Dull arrived and initially suggested the idea, franchisees were bewildered. “Why do you want them?” Dull says. “I said, ‘because we’re here for you to be profitable. And how can we help you be profitable if we don’t understand where your dollars are going?’”

Franchisees got behind it. Some organizations don’t collect their operators’ statements annually, let alone quarterly. But these benchmarking figures proved invaluable, Dull says, for franchisees to understand where they stand among their peers. “We’re in this business to make sure people make money,” Dull says, “and make the kind of money they wanted to make when they got into it. And if we’re not living up to that, what are we doing?”

The changes, and the innovation

Dull stepped into, as you’d expect, a founder-led company with inherent positives and natural dysfunctions. Freddy’s was an organization stocked with professional, passionate, and talented people, Dull says, but there were some examples of disjointed execution. Perhaps one team was going one direction and another somewhere else without much to connect the two. There weren’t traditional strategic plans communicated company-wide.

To put it differently, there was a lot of “this is what we’ve been doing.” Mostly, it was a positive for Freddy’s, especially on the talent equation. But there was room to grow since leadership was “two-way” on certain elements.

Dull, whose career was based in discipline, strategic plans, and executing and measuring, saw the low-hanging fruit. He could come in, align teams and franchisees, and create a cross-functional environment that would hyper drive Freddy’s.

“Having such a talented group of people who were clamoring for leadership and a unified plan on where we were going and what we were going to achieve—that was a huge opportunity and something that was very exciting,” Dull says.

Specifically, there were two areas he identified as runway. Even at 400 stores, Freddy’s growth was organic to a fault. It would answer the phone, and, if the company was wowed, see if something could happen. But there was no development plan, or outbound effort to grow and attract high-quality franchisees. “It was more of we’ll just kind of get what we’ll take,” Dull says. Amazingly, and a testament to the brand’s strength, Freddy’s still grew exponentially without being aggressive.

Dull, however, had, as mentioned, a hand in taking Marble Slab from 35 to 400-plus stores in six years. It was time to hit the gas.

Andrew Thengvall, a lawyer by trade who served as SVP of strategic growth and chief legal officer at the brand for the previous six years, was appointed chief development officer in July 2021. Freddy’s also named Mary Coots, an 11-year GFG vet, director of franchise development (she’s now VP of franchise development), and Todd Phelps director of franchise real estate.

Dull turned Thengvall and the development function loose. Thengvall helped build a real estate group to help franchisees find and execute on good sites, and a construction team to build those out.

Freddy’s had 386 restaurants when Dull set this in motion. It’s opened about 150 net since.

Diversity in store design and footprint has helped Freddy’s keep momentum going.

The company appreciated two big years of openings in 2017 and 2018, with some groups getting six, seven units apiece on the market. That push, Dull says, might have been a bit early in retrospect. The cadence settled into the 30s range in 2019 before COVID slammed the brakes. What you see now is how Freddy’s emerged with a new lease, team, and vision for its future.

Pre-sale to Thompson Street, the way Freddy’s awarded franchisees fell into a territory protection approach of sorts. The largest developers were inking deals to expand and own massive swaths of real estate. It slogged the process. You’d have large pockets of prime real estate where developers were busy opening stores in, say, Arizona or Utah, but they also owned the rights to DFW. When would they start growing there? That wasn’t as defined.

So Dull worked with franchisees to reset markets and territories, and the shackles came off.

Take Texas as a case. When Dull was named CEO, it was essentially cut into quadrants. The Southwest had one group, Houston and everything east, another, etc. Today, Freddy’s has 13 or 14 groups actively developing stores in the state.

“That has led to acceleration,” he says. “We had large territories where there was a tremendous amount of opportunity. And then you had one group that was committed to doing the whole thing. Now, we have two or three groups that have [split] those areas up. And you have more active developers building out a state like Texas, which has tremendous opportunity. That story can be told in a lot of areas.”

The average number of units owned by a franchisee at Freddy’s is seven. In the entire chain, there are just 17 locations run by a single-unit operator. And getting back to an earlier point, all 17, Dull says, are in the process of developing store No. 2. Freddy’s should sell about 140 new development agreement this year, Thengvall says.

Dull and Thengvall recently took a drive from Fort Worth to Brownwood, Texas. It started with a conversation with one of Freddy’s largest franchisees and then went to a single-unit operator about a year in. Then, they headed another couple of hours to Kerrville to meet a franchisee in their ninth month. Both were on the cusp of growth.

These ground-level interactions are nothing novel at Freddy’s. Dull says when somebody onboards, the lead task is to get them dialed in on profitability and focused on fundamentals. He finds, more often than not, when those things are true, franchisees start thinking about taking the next step. Thengvall says they’ll never ask somebody to develop for the sake of it. Rather, Freddy’s will pause an operator before they jumpstart them. The chain wants franchisees to open restaurants to be more profitable, not just so they can hit a target.

Thengvall says if Freddy’s is ever growing too fast, it would mean some franchisees were pushing the envelope on new unit openings when their teams were not ready to execute. Corporate won’t let that happen. “I’m only going to grow if the restaurants that they open are profitable,” Thengvall says. “It’s the only way it works … What I tell my team is we want to be a trusted adviser to our franchisees. We want them to have confidence that what we say is accurate, that we have their best interests at heart, and we want to open Freddy’s to grow the brand, but we also care very deeply that our franchisees make money. And one thing we’ve always said about development at Freddy’s is we want to be the preferred place where people choose to allocate their capital.”

“I tell people when they come for Discovery Day, we’d love to sign you to a development agreement,” he adds. “And if you open all of the restaurants in your development agreement, great. But if at some point you decide I’ve opened two and I want to be done, that’s fine. I don’t collect a guarantee for your development. I don’t force you to develop. If you don’t want to develop, I don’t want you to develop. We want you to come back because you love the brand, you’re making great profits in what you’re doing, and you want to do another Freddy’s.”

It’s a point that tends to emerge on its own when the buy-in is there. Thengvall reiterates the earlier example of asking candidates if they’ve been to Freddy’s. “That’s been a real core of ours from day one,” he says. “People who love the brand and really love the food and are passionate about being a part of it. That creates a different culture and different environment than if you don’t have that.”

The company boasts a group of field business coaches focused on large groups and another that works with development operators looking to get their second, third, fourth, fifth Freddy’s, and so on.

“It’s a very different animal,” Dull says. “When you have 15 [restaurants] or you have 50, that organization is very different than when you have one or two. And so, we try to bifurcate our support so that we make sure that we are not taking an FBC who has been working with [a group] that has 80 restaurants and now they’re working with the franchisees who have one. It’s a very different conversation. We want to make sure that we’re having the right people having the right conversations.”

Thengvall says being genuine is an underrated and underserved part of the franchise sector. He’s been around the brand 10 years as an employee and basically 12 years before that (Thengvall was Freddy’s first franchise counselor back in 2003 and helped put together the legal framework of the deal with Oberg). Many of the original franchisees are Wichita people he knows and sees around town. Their kids went to school together. “The way that I think about that is our obligation as the franchisor is to make sure that we’re doing the right things so nobody ever comes in and says we need to change the entire platform because the franchisor needs to be more profitable,” Thengvall says, “which some of what we’re seeing today in the marketplace in terms of bankruptcies and failures is because, in the background, people tweak franchisor systems to make sure that the franchisor has a certain return. And we’ve always been very focused on making sure that at the core of what we do, it’s franchisee profitability and that is not every system.”

Freddy’s Grilled Cheese Steakburger: one example of a strong run of LTOs in recent months.

“People” remains the central theme of why Dull thinks stores are successful, and why others struggle. When units follow protocol, the model works. Getting teams in place, store-to-store can be challenging, as the entire industry can attest.

Helping make this arena as seamless as possible is where innovation is taking Freddy’s. But a starting point is the new Training & Innovation Center itself. Freddy’s plans to record 200 training videos and podcasts each year out of the space.

In addition to the more than 100 area employees now regularly working there, it will also host gatherings for prospective franchisees, current owners, and managers across the system. Visually, the emblazoned Freddy’s logo and scale of the Center sends a beacon to current and future prospects. It’s a home worthy of a growth company.

Freddy’s projects 70 potential franchisee visits each year through the space, four fly-in conferences for 130 multi-unit managers, and annual multi-week in-person training for 120 managers.

Speaking on potential, Freddy’s got to 500-plus locations without having a training center, Dull says. Every product innovation, line improvement, and so forth, happened at the expense of one of its restaurants. Dull calls the old reality “facility light.” Now, Freddy’s can test in a downstairs kitchen, complete with booths to dine, and a makeshift drive-thru on the side you can order and walk down, instead of disrupting a location to see how it might integrate. For instance, Freddy’s is currently piloting an automated drink filler. The idea of doing that live before the kinks were smoothed would have “been calamity,” Dull says.

What he heard clearly from franchisees and internal staff was, as Freddy’s got bigger, it was going to become more and more challenging to train people and innovate on the go. “You know what, ‘you’re right,’” Dull says. “It’s time for us to take a step and so we made a very meaningful capital investment and came in here and built an innovation and training center. This is going to give us the ability to answer the mail when it comes to making sure that we’re serving our system with a better opportunity to grow our training department.”

As for future growth possibilities, Dull sees headroom in nontraditional. A third airport location was slated for fall. There are several sports arena restaurants presently, which has turned out to be a nice business for Freddy’s, Dull says. And there’s also going to be continued focus on getting out of the traditional, standalone Freddy’s box when it makes sense. So expect to see more inline, endcap restaurants that aren’t drive-thrus. Those do well and produce a strong return on investment, Dull says, but there’s potential in focusing on the space versus buying dirt and building restaurants.

At the least, being agile is only going to open Freddy’s up further with internal and outbound expansion. Freddy’s offers multiple approaches, from standalones with drive-thrus, boxes without them, endcaps (without or without drive-thru as well), everything from 2,000-square-foot stores to 3,500-square-foot ones (non-traditional units are as small as 800).

International, too. Freddy’s in October announced its third development agreement in Canada.

Freddy’s is looking at innovation through the lens of “employee assist,” rather than replace.

Through the Center

Given everything discussed thus far, it fits for Freddy’s that its chief operating officer was once a franchisee. Fifteen years in the trenches was the resume Brian Wise brought to the position when he joined corporate in the summer of 2022.

These days, you can find Wise in the test kitchen working on what he calls “employee-assist” innovation. So often in restaurants the cycle is seen as “how to replace people.” That’s not how Freddy’s views it or wants to frame evolution. The idea, Wise says, is how can Freddy’s invest in systems and technology to help employees be better at their jobs. In turn, enable them to deliver the accuracy and hospitality so core to Freddy’s experience, especially as the business shifts in light of changing demands.

Pre-COVID, about 60 percent of Freddy’s traffic was dine-in. Post, 50 percent of the business is drive-thru. That was a meaningful shift—drive-thru was roughly 30–35 percent in 2019.

Today, delivery (third and first party combined) mixes more than 10 percent of sales. In 2021, it was low single digits, about 4–5 percent. First-party is inching toward 4 percent. That was less than 1 percent when Freddy’s dove into the channel.

All told, Wise is addressing a business that’s gone from about 50/50 off-premises and dine-in to 70 percent of sales taking place outside the four walls.

Freddy’s innovation tackles but doesn’t overcomplicate the response. For example, there was a clear growth opportunity with the cooking station. Instead of pressing down patties with a spatula, one by one, a new Accutemp’s XLR8 kitchen device has arms where an employee pushes down so six patties can come down the line. That griddle technology, which started to arrive late last year, has been rolled to about 25 percent of units. Wise says it cuts cooking time by about 40 percent and creates a more consistent product—90 seconds or so from push to finish. And importantly, the result is a lean burger with crispy edges and the dome center Freddy’s is known for.

Before, when employees hand-pressed, they’d do patties, pause, and do them again, and pause again. That meant food coming down inconsistent through the kitchens. The employees down line would wait until you got more patties and then that worker would also wait, and so the cycle continued.

Now, Wise says, it’s about how can Freddy’s assist employees to solve the gaps. The grill got faster. And what happened next? The bottleneck was pushed down the line.

Wise says Freddy’s kitchens are, for all intents and purposes, manufacturing centers. Orders come in, are fulfilled, and the magic happens in minutes. To fix this challenge, the company worked with industrial engineers to come in and pinpoint through time and motion with data observation. And then, Freddy’s brought in outside folks to decipher how it could retrofit existing restaurants to improve throughput and employee engagement. It wasn’t just about new builds.

The finding was Freddy’s had a visualization and ergonomic problem. At the National Restaurant Show one year, management linked with Perfect Company. Freddy’s pitched them on an idea and the result was a tablet that’s rolled to 50 stores so far. It’s essentially a kitchen display system.

Wise says Freddy’s realized it had a turnover issue within the first 12 shifts. When employees made it past, they typically stuck around at least six months. There was disconnect forming at the make station with how Freddy’s trained and how people performed.

There were color-coded guides with pictures during training, which is how employees tested. So the question was, could Freddy’s create a KDS that looked like its training materials? Could it display the information differently so employees wouldn’t see a queue of 50 things that needed to be built? Freddy’s wanted to lower the stress levels.

The current system, which Freddy’s calls the Perfect Co., has been taken to quickly by employees, Wise says. It’s improved accuracy, production times, and employee satisfaction. Alongside the new griddle, training times shrunk dramatically as well because Freddy’s started to blend learning and production together. “Employees are more successful quicker,” he says. “Our retention levels are higher than they were coming into 2020.”

And up next is another tablet display for the fries station. That’s a larger device and one that’s going to, for the first time, interact with the equipment in the restaurant.

Additionally, as hinted before, there’s an automated beverage machine being piloted in the Center that addresses guests’ growing preference for customization. A customer will place their order and it will go right to the machine to pour. “We had to have technology that franchise owners want to put and invest in their facilities,” Wise says. “So they had to see the outcome of it. With better throughput, increased employee satisfaction, which is increasing retention for folks, which is a huge deal. The drink machine is one that every one had high on the list.”

“It’s an employee-assist in the way that it allows the employee to focus on the guest at the window,” he adds. “… Hospitality comes from employees that are happy. It’s hard to be hospitable to someone if you’re frustrated.”

Menu and marketing wins

Rick Petralia, director of menu strategy and innovation at Freddy’s, who came over to the brand in April 2022 after seven years at Fazoli’s, has been at the helm of plenty of innovation of his own.

The chain’s top three best-selling LTO burgers were all released in the last 12 months.

Those are the Grilled Cheese Steakburger, Prime Steakburger (a steakburger topped with thin-sliced prime rib), and the French Onion Steakburger, which has returned multiple times over the years.

The brand was also recently running Tots—the first time Freddy’s had done a side as an LTO in some time.

A commitment to quality and culinary innovation enabled Freddy’s to sidestep the “value wars.”

This cadence of menu news picked up deliberately. The last couple of years, Petralia says, Freddy’s conducted six windows of LTOs each calendar. Always at least one savory item and one custard. However, it’s begun to see success with two items or more.

Erin Walter, the chain’s interim CMO, says Freddy’s path to differentiation remains in quality, cooked-to-order items prepared fresh. AKA, “The Freddy’s Way.”

“While our LTO strategy has introduced our brand to a lot of new ‘FredHeads’ and we will continue to launch hard-hitting LTOs at meaningful times throughout the year, we’re thoughtfully focusing our attention on the evolution of our core menu beyond the classics everyone has come to love,” she says. “While those will remain, we want to provide our guests with more choice—new chef-inspired steakburgers and elevated signature custard treats. This product development strategy even extends to sides such as Tots paired with a new smokey fry sauce.”

This focus on innovation and quality has shielded the brand a bit from the “value wars” marching through much of quick service.

The Prime Steakburger, for instance, even being a premium item, sold out in four weeks. Some units ran out in three. Once Freddy’s caught its supply chain breath, the data showed existing and new guests flocked to the innovation.

“If you’re spending $12, you want to feel safe you’re going to like what you order,” Petralia says, “where it’s not some crazy concept. Maybe you can get away with that in fine dining but guests are looking for comfort and just a step beyond the normal everyday burger. Of course, our Original Double, the classic, is always going to be our No. 1 seller. But this is something that’s more. The guest is looking for something more unique, something you’re not going to replicate at home.”

The notion of “not replicated at home” has been a big focus for Freddy’s. The brand has spent ample time making sure operators are involved so there are no loss leaders.

“We’re currently reviewing the data, while also listening to our guests, operations team, and leaning on our franchisees for advisement,” Walter says. “With the goal of ultimately leading to a rollout that people are happy about and ensures franchisee profitability.”

There hasn’t been all that much core menu change at Freddy’s over the decades. It launched chicken sandwiches in January to erase the veto vote and, as noted, the brand continues to play around with elevated burgers. And Freddy’s is working on more curated custard options and shakes to further own its dessert equity, too.

Catering also began to arrive in the spring, and the company expects it will be a much larger part of the business after it launches through the app. Mainly, Freddy’s is leading with a burger and sundae bar setup, where for the most part, guests now order on the first-party platform.

When it comes to tapping insight from customers, two years ago Freddy’s relaunched its entire tech stack. That ushered in a new app and point of sale and the ability for diners to order online. Previously, there was a basic points-collector style loyalty program. The ability to order has unlocked value for users and given Freddy’s a chance to roll a surprise-and-delight feature into the marketplace. It can segment and become more personalized with outreach and run promotions on a curated sense versus any hint of mass messaging.

“Our loyalty program and the ability to segment and personalize each experience is an area where we can speak to our FredHeads and reward them with offers that are meaningful to them,” Walter says. “Learning from the data is key, because we want to provide our guests engaging through these channels with the content that they want.”