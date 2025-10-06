Chick-fil-A, for a host of reasons, might be the most microscoped drive-thru in America. But it usually owes to one of two points. Firstly, the volumes running through these locations rival some of the largest restaurants, period, of any sector. Freestanding or drive-thru-only Chick-fil-As last year averaged median sales of $9.227 million—more than a Texas Roadhouse. North of 1,000 of the 2,179 stores measured, or 49 percent, beat Chick-fil-A’s average. One was at $19.319 million.

So Chick-fil-A units are, as a general truth, busier than most. With an average of 2.72 cars in line—tops among the chains mystery shopped—the 2025 QSR Drive-Thru Report backed that data point as well. Dutch Bros was next at 2.28.

It is worth pointing out Chick-fil-A has fewer restaurants than some of its competitors (3,109 year-end 2024 compared to 13,559 for McDonald’s) and doesn’t typically boast as many stores per market in terms of serving demand. Still, however, the chain is one of only three brands in the U.S. with systemwide sales of more than $20 billion; McDonald’s and Starbucks being the others. At six days per week.

The other headline, though, is a contextual one. Chick-fil-A tends to slot on the other side when it comes to speed of service (426.96 seconds this year). Yet its overall satisfaction fronted the field again at 93 percent. It’s not a convoluted equation: Chick-fil-A drive-thrus take mystery shoppers longer because they have more cars. But less definable, it’s also an experience, speed and otherwise, customers embrace for what they get in return.

For one, it doesn’t feel slow because it isn’t static. When you measured total time by car (the average amount of time passed from entering the drive-thru to receiving your entire order, divided by the average cars in line), Chick-fil-A was actually the “fastest” at 156.97 seconds, ahead of Dutch Bros (167.55) and Raising Cane’s (179.97).

In other words, the brand moves individual cars quicker than peers. Again, in terms of the total number, there are just more of them when you pull up. And, not to be glossed over, Chick-fil-A’s face-to-face ordering in the line is a different setup than some of the speakerbox brands shopped.

In what’s a vital point on perception, Chick-fil-A also won the “friendliness” chart at 93 percent. It tied Dutch Bros on “overall satisfaction” at 98 percent.

Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru experience remains a circular example of how hospitality can live outside the four walls and generate a feeling when customers drive off that outweighs the stop watch. Guests are constantly moving; receive touchpoints from employees at multiple stops and don’t feel neglected; and get consistent (main taste and temperature were 98 and 99 percent, respectively) products delivered with service.

Below is a conversation with Monique Birkeli, sr. director, hospitality & service experience at Chick-fil-A, Inc., on what’s driving the brand today and what’s to come.

In the past few years, we’ve been tracking the KPIs of drive-thru success and how that’s evolved. Is it speed? Accuracy? Friendliness? And how has consumer preference shifted alongside. So, what metrics right now for Chick-fil-A are you zeroing in on when it comes to drive-thru excellence? In other terms, what have become the table stakes of QSR drive-thru?

At Chick-fil-A, we measure drive-thru success by looking at speed, accuracy and most importantly, the quality of the interaction. Customers tell us they value both a fast experience and an accurate order, but we also know they expect a warm, friendly interaction with our team members. For us, table stakes in the drive-thru today are clear: a remarkable experience that combines efficiency, accuracy and hospitality every single time.

In what ways are you using technology to power the drive-thru experience today across the brand? What do you think the next frontier might be?

We use technology to complement—not replace—the human connection that customers expect from Chick-fil-A. Innovations like face-to-face ordering tablets, dual-lane drive-thru designs, and Mobile Thru pickup via the Chick-fil-A App help speed up service and improve accuracy, while keeping interactions personal. Looking ahead, we’re exploring how emerging technologies, such as intelligent queue management and enhanced personalization, could make the experience even more seamless, while keeping hospitality at the heart of it all

What are some drive-thru innovations Chick-fil-A has made in the past year?

In late summer of 2024, we introduced our first Elevated Drive Thru concept—a two-story restaurant designed to enhance speed and convenience for mobile and drive-thru customers. The innovative design separates the kitchen above from the drive-thru lanes below, with a proprietary conveyor system to deliver freshly prepared meals directly to customers in their cars.

Additionally, at select restaurants around the country, we are utilizing drone technology, taking a sky-high approach to studying our drive-thru operations. With the help of drone footage and our teams’ analysis, the operator can use the “game film” to study their restaurant’s drive-thru traffic patterns and improve efficiency during peak times.

Chick-fil-A’s two-story drive-thru.

We’ve also added additional Mobile Thru lanes, giving customers the ability to order ahead in the Chick-fil-A App and get into a designated mobile order line at more than 300 restaurants across the country. We are also working to refine our face-to-face ordering process, positioning team members with tablets further out in the line to reduce wait times.

Lastly, we are in the process of adding enhanced signage and portable menu boards in all restaurants by the end of the year, to make it easier for customers to see their options before ordering. While less technology-driven, this simple, thoughtful update has improved the overall experience by reducing confusion and helping customers feel more confident about their choices as they enter the drive-thru.

Given all of these technology advancements, how is the company ensuring hospitality remains at the forefront of the employee-customer interaction?

I’m inspired by how operators are taking the same signature hospitality customers expect from an in-restaurant experience at Chick-fil-A and thoughtfully adapting and applying to the drive-thru. We know our customers’ needs vary by channel, and we aim to meet those unique needs while still delivering the same Chick-fil-A experience across every interaction, without compromising on speed.

Hospitality is truly woven into everything we do. We design technology and processes to support our team members, enabling them to spend more quality time engaging with customers—whether through a warm greeting in line or a thoughtful interaction at pickup. For example, our new Elevated Drive-Thru concept incorporates dedicated pull-aside lanes so team members can ensure customers have everything they need before they leave. We’ve also introduced doors near the drive-thru pickup area, allowing team members to step outside and hand meals directly to customers, creating a more personal, seamless interaction than passing food through a traditional window.

Alongside technology advancements, operators are also bringing local engagement and community-building into the drive-thru, much like they’ve done for years in their dining rooms. From seasonal celebrations to thoughtful touches during special events, operators continue to find ways to create meaningful experiences for our customers at every touch point.

Lastly, as we’ve asked for the last few years, if you had to describe the “drive-thru of the future,” where would it begin, from asset to flow to KPIs and beyond?

The drive-thru of the future starts with customers at the center—combining convenience, personalization and care in one seamless experience. Future KPIs will still include speed, accuracy and friendliness, but also measure how well we anticipate and meet individual customer needs, creating an experience that feels personal even during the busiest restaurant hours.