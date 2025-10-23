Cstore giant RaceTrac announced Thursday it’s completed a roughly $566 million purchase of sandwich chain Potbelly, bringing the brand private for the first time since October 2013. The deal, announced in September, will include a couple of newly unveiled leadership changes as well.

Adam Noyes, previously chief operating officer of the Potbelly, was appointed president, effective immediately. CEO Bob Wright will remain with the company through the end of the year.

Wright, a former Wendy’s EVP and COO, assumed his CEO post in summer 2020. At that point, Potbelly was in the thick of the pandemic and had seen its same-store sales drop nearly 70 percent in March.

Wright introduced a five-pillar transformation plan around high-quality food, energetic team members, focusing on services that encourage loyalty and word-of-mouth growth, boosting digital and brand awareness, and driving franchised-focused development.

The company’s comps lifted 3.2 percent in Q2 as shop-level margins increased to 16.7 percent and adjusted EBIDTA came in at $9.6 million. The chain’s sales-to-investment ratio is about 2-to-1, with AUV north of $1.3 million, and build costs typically between $600,000 and $700,000.

In Q2, Potbelly also added 54 new franchise shop commitments, the most it’s reported in a quarter, and finished with 369 restaurants in development. The 445-unit concept ramped up franchising in particular under Wright (346 of 442 year-end 2024 locations were company run. That corporate footprint was about 400 when Wright joined).

In 2020, the chain had cautioned investors it could close 100 units. That ended up at 28, with 321 leases getting repositioned.

Potbelly has since laid out a goal of reaching 2,000 units. That long-term play remains in focus, the company said Thursday. RaceTrac said the deal strengthens its “position in the evolving retail landscape, combining both brands’ capabilities in real estate, franchising, operations, food innovation, and marketing to drive growth and customer loyalty.”

“Potbelly has spent more than 40 years creating the neighborhood sandwich shop experience customers love, and we are excited to welcome this beloved brand to the RaceTrac family,” RaceTrac CEO and Chairman Natalie Morhous said in a statement. “This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our growth strategy, adding fast-casual expertise to our portfolio while maintaining the unique identity that makes Potbelly special. We’re pleased to welcome more than 5,200 Potbelly team members and franchise partners to our organization.”

Added Wright: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for Potbelly as we join the RaceTrac family. With RaceTrac’s resources and expertise, we’re positioned to accelerate growth toward 2,000 plus shops while staying true to our mission of delighting customers with great food and good vibes.”

RaceTrac’s tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Potbelly’s common stock at a price of $17.12 per share, without interest, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, expired as scheduled at 5 p.m., eastern, on October 22, and was not extended. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, advised RaceTrac that, as of the expiration of the tender offer, 28,280,576 shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which represented approximately 90.7 percent of the then-issued and outstanding shares of Potbelly’s common stock. All of the conditions to the tender offer were satisfied, and Hero Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of RaceTrac, accepted for payment, and will pay for, all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer.

The deal was completed Thursday through a merger of Merge Sub with and into Potbelly. Potbelly is now a wholly owned subsidiary of RaceTrac and, as noted, will no longer trade on Nasdaq.

RaceTrac, family owned and founded in 1934, adds Potbelly to a footprint of more than 800 convenience stores across 14 states under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. It also oversees gas stations under about 1,200 Gulf-branded stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

While potential synergies in development remain to be seen, the Cstore space continues to chase share for convenient foodservice occasions. According to NACS data from April, foodservice sales comprised 28.7 percent of in-store sales for the space last year. A decade ago, it was 11.9 percent. Total Cstore sales in 2024 (fuel included) hit $837.4 billion, per NACS, down from $859.8 billion, year-over-year. Expenses climbed 5.2 percent.

But again, foodservice sales accounted for 39.6 percent of in-store gross margin dollars. Foodservice and merchandise together amounted $335.5 billion, up 2.4 percent from 2023. Prepared food was 68.4 percent of foodservice’s take.

As for Potbelly, its recent growth movement brought the company’s total open and committed shop count to 816 restaurants (447 open and 369 in development), more than 40 percent of the way toward its four-digit, wide target.

Potbelly was also working to value engineer a prototype design to boost economics, including kitchen and layout changes, like adjusting the prominence of the stove, reworking service line flow, and repositioning the beverage station and digital pickup area.

Additionally, to speed growth, Potbelly in Q2 mentioned a 50/50 incentive program where if a franchisee opens early or on time, they received 50 percent of their initial franchisee fee. And for every week they open ahead of schedule, they get 50 percent off royalties.

“When we’re talking to franchisees about a 15 or 20-unit development agreement that has a territory where they’re interested in operating, they get really excited about that,” Wright said in Q2. “That’s not something they can typically do. There are a lot of hot brands out there, but they’re sold out. There isn’t green space or white space depending on how you think about it for franchisees to be able to take down an entire territory. We protect it for them.”