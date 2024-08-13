I’m a real idiot. No, it’s true!

In the early years of my career, I had the privilege of donning a bright red nose and oversized shoes—28EEE, to be exact. Yes, you guessed it, I was a clown. Not just any clown, one of the 14 professional idiots with the world-renowned Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. From the age of four, I had fixated on a dream to one day join “The Greatest Show On Earth,” and by 19, that dream became a reality, launching me on a thrilling odyssey across North America.

During my seven years, I was blessed to entertain over 35 million people—a staggering figure that still leaves me tired when I think about it. The adrenaline rush I felt night after night as the curtain opened to an audience of thousands was unparalleled, an exhilarating high that no substance could ever match. But beneath the laughter and applause, I began to uncover a deeper truth: the vital importance of authenticity in my performances.

Each show was a new canvas, a fresh audience waiting for my comedic brushstrokes. While I savored many triumphs, I also stumbled through an array of failures. Confusion clouded my mind: Was it me? The audience? Or perhaps a mix of both? Then, like an anvil dropping from a classic Warner Bros. cartoon, clarity struck. I realized that when I wasn’t at my best, it was due to negative situations earlier in the day that had somehow seeped into my performance, stealing my essence and hindering my ability to connect with the audience. I was unwittingly shortchanging them, holding back the authentic magic that they deserved.

I could still coax out laughter, but it wasn’t the genuine joy I yearned for. After all, these eager spectators had come for “The Greatest Show On Earth,” not merely an “OK-est Show On Earth.” That revelation marked a pivotal moment in my journey. No matter the grueling show schedule or personal hurdles, I resolved that my performances would spring from a place of authenticity. Because if I couldn’t wholeheartedly believe in my craft, how could I ever ask my audience to believe in me?

In the winter of 2012, I decided to hang up my clown shoes and embark on a new adventure in Hollywood. My dream of being a clown had faded in the distance and from that blossomed a new vision. With dreams of Hollywood stardom swirling in my head, I found myself on the hunt for a job—any job—that could keep me afloat. Spoiler alert: I didn’t quite become the next big thing overnight! Just a few days after settling in Los Angeles, I landed a gig at Chipotle. And let me tell you, to this day, I’m the best guacamole maker you’ll ever meet—no brag, just fact.

It was during my interview that I was hit with another powerful reminder about the importance of authenticity in life. When the manager asked if I had any prior knife skills for chopping veggies and meats, I instinctively lifted my right hand to reveal a missing finger, bent toward me, as if it was chopped off. The sight sent the manager into a fit of laughter, tears streaming down his face as he gasped, “You’re hired!”

Now, let’s be real: I had zero experience in fast-casual dining, and my skillset was, well, let’s just say it didn’t quite match the requirements. Sure, I could deliver a perfect shaving cream pie to one’s schnoz, but that wasn’t exactly what they were looking for.

Months later, as the manager was preparing to relocate to Arizona to open a new Chipotle location, he approached me and shared a revelation. That missing finger gag? It had sealed the deal for him. He realized at that moment I would infuse humor and a sense of fun into the workplace. Once again, authenticity triumphed over everything else, proving that being true to yourself can open unexpected doors. As they say, once a clown, always a clown. I agree!

After a whirlwind adventure in Hollywood, and realizing my heart wasn’t fully invested in that scene, I found myself drawn to the sunny shores of Florida. In the spring of 2014, destiny knocked on my door when I was scouted by McDonald’s Corporation. I auditioned in Tampa at a local school, and the very next day, I received the thrilling news: I was awarded the contract to become none other than the famous redhead, Ronald McDonald!

The contract was no small feat—it required me to fulfill a staggering 200 appearances each year across various categories, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, grand openings, school and library shows, and hospital visits. For nearly four years, I embraced my role as Chief Happiness Officer, dedicated to spreading joy not just to the brand’s beloved guests, but also to its hard-working teams.

Traveling to numerous franchises and corporate locations, I gained a fresh perspective on the importance of a workforce that could do more than just serve fast food; they were tasked with creating unforgettable experiences that delighted everyone from five to 95. Time and again, I witnessed the power of authenticity. From the moment a customer stepped through the doors to every interaction they had during their meal, I saw people (not employees) transform what some might call a “dead-end job” into a canvas for creating Kodak moments.

I was truly amazed by how someone earning minimum wage could be so deeply in tune with their authentic self, even more so than someone making a higher wage. This sparked my curiosity, and I started asking those who embodied their genuine performance what set them apart. The answer was consistently the same: “I know who I am, I love what I do, and I make a difference.” It was a powerful realization.

When we think of the top 15 percent in an organization, we often envision executives like the CEO or president. However, this top tier exists at every level, from vice presidents to the 62-year-old who cleans the lobby. Their secret? They understand their purpose and embrace it with remarkable authenticity. They excel in their roles, displaying an “It” factor that’s undeniable. These individuals radiate confidence and professionalism, drawing their coworkers in like a magnetic force. Witnessing one of these “unicorns” in their element is nothing short of magical.

When the Ronald program unexpectedly closed in late 2017, I was fortunate to step into an executive position at Caspers Company, a respected McDonald’s franchise. My new role in community relations aligned perfectly with my experiences as Ronald McDonald and even as a circus clown. Though I traded my red nose and colorful wigs for tailored suits and polished shoes, I remained in performance mode. As the organization’s face in the community, my appearance became crucial. I represented not just my personal brand but also the 65-year legacy of our company and the nearly 4,200 people who proudly called Caspers home. Every interaction was a chance to shine, reminding me that whether I was in costume or a suit, my role was always about fostering joy and connection with those around me.

On my way to the office, I’d often find myself taking a detour to visit one of our 60 restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area. There was something truly special about connecting with the people who brought our brand to life. As a familiar, smiling face, I would walk through their doors, and they knew I was there to share good news and create a fun atmosphere. The time I spent handing out food in the drive-thru or chatting with new team members was crucial for nurturing the culture of both the restaurant and the company. Our CEO, Blake Casper so once elegantly said, “You are in a company of winners and we are proud to be in your company.”

I began to see a powerful connection between the roles of our restaurant staff and my own. While my colleagues in community relations and I were often regarded as the “face” of the company, I made it my mission to remind every team member that they were, in fact, the true face of our brand. They stood on the front lines each day, building relationships with their smiles and unwavering dedication. Their role extended far beyond serving food; they were entertainers, engaging and delighting their guests.

Each team member’s contributions were not only essential—they were the lifeblood of our organization. They essentially worked in public relations, and their authenticity needed to shine through in every interaction with customers. When this is done right, the rewards are substantial: companies can experience a remarkable 20 percent increase in sales, a 30 percent reduction in turnover, and a 90% boost in customer satisfaction. This is the impact of recognizing and empowering the true ambassadors of your brand.

When customers choose to spend their money at your establishment, it’s rarely just about the burger, pizza, or bowl you serve. It’s about the emotions tied to memories—moments in their lives that your offerings help them relive. Your team, when they understand their value and worth, can seize these moments, capturing the essence of new experiences and forging unbreakable bonds with your guests. This is what it means to build a trust bank within your community, creating loyal customers who stand by you through thick and thin.

Since leaving McDonald’s after nearly a decade, I’ve found my true calling as a keynote speaker and author in the hospitality industry. It’s remarkable how life has brought me back to the stage, performing across North America. I leverage my background in entertainment and business to empower organizations to recognize the worth and value of their people.

My mission is to cultivate a Performance-Focused Mindset rooted in authenticity. My book, “It’s Okay To Be An IDIOT,” explores the five principles that guided me from starry eyed dreamer to speaker: IMAGINE your potential, DREAM big, IGNITE your inner fire, own your ORIGINALITY, and give THANKS. Following the IDIOT roadmap can help you discover your true calling, no matter where you are in your journey.

In today’s business world, we often highlight teamwork and collaboration as keys to success. But the reality is that these elements thrive only when individuals embrace the right mindset. A company cannot shower its guests with love and passion if it hasn’t first nurtured those qualities within its teams. If you can’t love yourself, how will you extend that love to others? Without self-compassion, it’s impossible to genuinely connect with your customers.

I urge my audiences to “be the unicorn”—to stand out, embrace their uniqueness, and let their authentic selves shine. This creates a ripple effect of genuine connection and joy that resonates with everyone they meet. Visualize for a moment your company and its departments filled with individuals who each day embody a profound sense of ownership in their roles and have the “Showtime Mindset.”

Are you ready to lead your company on this transformative journey? The choice is yours.

Dustin Portillo is an influential figure in the hospitality industry, recognized for his thought leadership, expertise and transformational speaking. He has been featured in prominent publications such as The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and is the author of It’s Okay To Be An IDIOT. Combining his experience in entertainment and hospitality, Dustin brings a fresh and innovative approach to the industry. He emphasizes the importance of a Performance Focused Mindset and authenticity. From his early days as a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown to his iconic portrayal of Ronald McDonald, Dustin has captivated millions with his exceptional talents. He even achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the third youngest person in Ringling’s history to be promoted to Boss Clown, and he graced prestigious events like The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After transitioning into a role as a Community Relations Executive with one of the most successful McDonald’s franchises, Dustin has now returned to the stage as a full-time speaker. Through his captivating storytelling and profound insights, he not only entertains but also inspires and leads audiences to discover their own potential. Through his book and engaging speaking engagements, he leaves a lasting impact, showcasing the power of resilience and the importance of staying true to oneself.