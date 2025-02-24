Cleveland, OH – WTWH Media, LLC, has announced that registration is now open for the third year of the QSR Evolution Conference and NextGen Restaurant Summit. The events, which will be co-located at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, will take place September 3-4, 2025 with a special welcome reception held on the evening of September 2.

The QSR Evolution Conference, presented by QSR magazine, is a one-of-a-kind event for quick-service restaurant operators where attendees have a unique opportunity to connect and network in a face-to-face setting with others in the restaurant industry.

The NextGen Restaurant Summit, which is presented by FSR magazine, serves as a connecting point for the NextGen and emerging full-service restaurant brands that are defining the future of full-service restaurants.

“Like we have for the past two years, we’re excited to bring the industry’s top minds to Atlanta for another three days of insights, collaboration, and connection,” says Danny Klein, VP of Editorial at QSR and FSR. “This year’s group of speakers follows what’s become a hallmark of these events—rich content, varied voices, and a wealth of information you can’t get anywhere else.”

The Year 3 event will begin with a brand-new activation from QSR and FSR. “Welcome to Atlanta, with Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy,” will gather attendees from on September 2 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. as Cathy shares his journey and tales growing up in the iconic chain, and how he’s now fostering and nurturing a people-first culture that continues to lead with heart and a commitment to best-in-class operations. Guests are invited to the intimate conversation and celebration, which will include some light appetizers and drinks, music, and swag drops.

The agenda is then highlighted by several keynote addresses, including a roundtable discussion with Yum! Brands’ executives Amy Durini (CMO of Taco Bell International), Anna Faktorovich (VP of Brand Management, KFC U.S.), Neha DK (Senior Director of Marketing, Pizza Hut Global) and Jack Hinchliffe (CMO of Habit Burger & Grill). All four will take the stage at once to kick off the event’s first day. Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud and Inspire Brands (Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Sonic Drive-In, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Baskin-Robbins) Chief Financial Officer Kat Jaspon will also hosts session keynotes as they bring attendees inside the operations some of the country’s largest and most-storied restaurant brands.

Additional speakers include more than 100 accomplished industry leaders from across both sectors.

Last year’s second edition of the event attracted more than 1,100 C-level executives, presidents, founders, franchise owners and operators, operations executives, technology and information executives, human resources, culture executives and franchise development executives from across the country.

Registration Information

Early bird registration is available to operators of quick-serve and full-serve restaurants at a rate of $379 until June 13, 2025. The registration fee after that date will be $425 and late and onsite registration will be $799. If you are an industry consultant that is interested in attending, the rate is $3,499 early bird and $4,400 regular. (Industry consultant registrations are subject to approval.)

Attendees can learn more and register by visiting the event websites for QSR Evolution and NextGen Summit.

Direct registration can be found here:

Sponsorship Contact

The first year of the event drew more than 100 supplying companies. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about opportunities, contact Eugene Drezner at edrezner@wtwhmedia.com or 919-945-0705.

About QSR

QSR delivers timely and in-depth reporting on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. For 27 years, QSR has defined this market, which includes traditional fast food, fast casual, coffee, snacks, concessions, and related segments of the foodservice industry.

About FSR

FSR informs, connects, and enriches the $300 billion full-service restaurant industry, which includes independent restaurants; national, regional, and emerging restaurant chains; and multi-concept hospitality groups.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.