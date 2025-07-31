Black Rock Coffee Bar has confidentially filed for an IPO that could value it at $1 billion, according to a report from Reuters.

The chain is working with investment banks JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial, and Morgan Stanley, sources told the publication. The IPO could happen before the end of 2025.

Black Rock, founded by Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, has grown to more than 150 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. The chain is known for its roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and Fuel energy drinks.

This year, the Portland Business Journal named it the fastest growing private company in Oregon and Southwest Washington. In 2024, it ranked 1,179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 annual list.

The most recent beverage chain to go public was Dutch Bros, which did so in September 2021. The brand opened on the stock market at $32 per share, 41 percent above its IPO price. Dutch Bros also had nearly 500 units at the time; it’s now over 1,000 and stands as the third-largest coffee chain in America behind Starbucks and Dunkin’.

Reuters also reported earlier this month that Scooter’s Coffee is exploring a sale that could value it at close to $1 billion. The brand has more than 850 stores in about 30 states.

Rising chains such as Dutch Bros, Scooter’s Coffee, and Black Rock appear to be taking share from Starbucks, which just posted its sixth straight quarter of negative same-store sales. Between 2019 and 2024, the share of visitors to mid-sized coffee chains grew from 10.8 percent to 17.6 percent, while small coffee chains saw their visit share go from 3.2 percent in 2019 to 4.4 percent in 2024, according to data from Placer.ai.