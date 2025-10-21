Del Taco, recently sold for $115 million to franchisee organization Yadav Enterprises, has struggled to pay its bills, according to data from Creditsafe.

The Mexican chain has paid suppliers 43 to 51 days late on average in 2025. For perspective, the typical amount in the industry is 9 to 13.

In Q4 2024, the brand did well with paying suppliers on time, but things turned sour in 2025. The number of outstanding bills that were 61-90 days late jumped from 0.26 percent in December 2024 to 8.11 percent in January 2025, while the number of outstanding bills that were over 91 days late rose from 0.66 percent in December 2024 to 24.93 percent in January 2025.

There was some improvement between February and June, but matters worsened during the summer. In July 2025, 13.77 percent of outstanding bills were 31-60 days late, 12.38 percent were 61-90 days late, and 24.78 percent were over 91 days late. A similar spike happened in August.

The struggle to pay bills has been paired with negative sales. Del Taco’s same-store sales decreased 2.6 percent in Q3, comprised of a franchise comps decline of 2.7 percent and a company-operated comps dip of 2.2 percent. The negative sales were the result of a drop in transactions and mix, partially offset by an increase in price. Systemwide sales for Q3 lowered 4.7 percent.

Jack in the Box first announced its intention to sell Del Taco in April when it unveiled its “JACK on Track” strategy. The overall goals are to pay down debt and focus on the core Jack in the Box business. The burger chain bought the concept for $585 million in 2022, meaning its selling price represents an 80 percent drop in value.

Del Taco has more than 550 locations, most of which are franchised.

The chain hopes to turn things around with Yadav Enterpries, which franchises more than 310 restaurants across brands like Jack in the Box, Denny’s, and TGI Fridays. It also owns 150-unit Taco Cabana and 90-unit Nick the Greek.

