Freddy’s is reportedly being acquired by investment firm Rhône Group for about $700 million, according to Reuters.

Thompson Street Capital Partners, the fast casual’s owner since 2021, has been working with William Blair and investment bank North Point, sources told the publication. Thompson Street purchased the brand from the company’s founders.

Freddy’s is the 14th-largest burger chain in America in terms of U.S. systemwide sales, according to the QSR 50. The brand earned $988 million in sales last year and an AUV of $1.9 million. The chain also finished 2024 with 550 stores, up 35 from the year prior. Nearly 95 percent of its restaurants are franchised.

MORE: QSR’s Transformational Brand of 2024: The Future of ‘The Freddy’s Way’

The chain was founded in 2002 by brothers Randy and Bill Simon and their business partner and friend, Scott Redler. The concept is named after their father, Freddy Simon, who served in World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart. The company is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and led by CEO Chris Dull.

Rhône was founded in 1996 by Robert F. Agostinelli and M. Steven Langman. The firm invests in several industries, with a particular focus on business services, consumer, and industrial sectors. In February 2018, private equity firm Rhône Capital purchased Fogo de Chão for $560 million in an all-cash deal. Five years later, Rhône sold the Brazilian steakhouse to Bain Capital.

Freddy’s joins Dave’s Hot Chicken—bought for around $1 billion by Roark Capital—as one of the most notable acquisitions in 2025. Thompson Street also acquired 130-unit Bubbakoo’s Burritos for an undisclosed amount.