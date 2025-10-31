A major restaurant M&A swing could be in the works as Nothing Bundt Cakes is exploring a sale, per Reuters. The brand’s owner, Roark Capital, which also backs industry giants Inspire Brands, GoTo Foods, and Subway, as well as Dave’s Hot Chicken, among others, has reportedly hired North Point and Bank of America to oversee the process.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters this will likely start early 2026 and Nothing Bundt Cakes could be valued at more than $2 billion. They added the Dallas-based chain expects to generate about $120 million in 2026 EBITDA.

Roark manages about $41 billion of assets.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been one of the industry’s steadiest growth brands. In 2024, it opened store No. 600 in Tampa. The chain opened a net 236 restaurants from 2022–2024—a pace that’s picked up accordingly as it lifted by net 51 in 2022, 84 in 2023, and 101 in 2024.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, which has wider ambitions of reaching 1,000 stores by 2027, was dealt to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in 2016, when it had 175 or so restaurants. Cofounder Dena Tripp kept a significant stake while cofounder Debbie Shwetz moved on. It then shifted to Roark Capital in 2021, and Tripp exited. It had more than doubled to roughly 390 units.

All of the company’s recent expansion has come via franchising. It’s added one corporate-owned unit in the last three years (2023) and closed 2024 with 643 franchised bakeries and 17 company-run. It entered 2022 with 424 total, 408 of which were franchised.

Additionally, the brand hasn’t closed a restaurant in this three-year timeframe, as revealed by its FDD. The company said it expects 123 locations—all franchised—to open in 2025, and it has 87 franchise agreements signed without an outlet opened yet. So Nothing Bundt Cakes would head to 2026, and the start of this sales journey, with about 783 restaurants.

Aside from growth, the chain has been a high performer at the store level, too. The 78 franchised Nothing Bundt Cake locations that opened in 2023 (one year of operation versus two) boasted average net revenues of $981,990. The highest was $2.417.841 million and the lowest $302,017. Median net revenues were $936,879 and 35 (45 percent) of bakeries met or exceeded the average net revenue figure. More here on how the brand performed in 2024.

Nothing Bundt cakes ended 2024 with total revenues (in thousands) of 42,274, up from $39,014 in 2023. Net income (also in thousands) was $29,103, a rise from $16,805.