Salad and Go announced on Tuesday plans to shutter 41 restaurants.

The closures include all locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, and a handful of stores in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma.

Mike Tattersfield said the move will allow the brand to focus on its Dallas and Oklahoma markets. The company also has restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas.

“Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation, and building community,” Tattersfield said in a statement.

Tattersfield, who is a minority owner of the brand, was announced as CEO in April. He took over for former chief executive Charlie Morrison, who left to take the same role at Jersey Mike’s.

Salad and Go had over 140 restaurants nationwide as of May, all company-owned. The brand said it nearly doubled in size over the past two years. The concept prides itself on offering several signature dishes for under $10 in a drive-thru format that’s sometimes as small as 750 square feet. The chain also features a variety of breakfast burritos and bowls, wraps, soups, and other snacks.

Last year, Salad and Go opened a central kitchen facility in Garland, Texas, that can support up to 500 locations within a 12-hour drive.

“Salad and Go is a disruptive brand within QSR, built to challenge the status quo and deliver something better for today’s guests,” Tattersfield said. “We deeply believe in the power and the mission of this brand, and in the positive impact it can have for the communities we serve. To all of our employees, past and present, we are profoundly grateful for your contributions, your belief, and the role you have played in building Salad and Go. While this moment is difficult, we know the change will ultimately give us the foundation we need to grow stronger and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to all.”