Sardar Biglari may want more control over Jack in the Box’s direction.

The serial investor, who recently increased his ownership stake to 9.9 percent, is meeting with the board of directors and management and may make proposals regarding changes to operations, organizational documents, the board’s composition, and capital or corporate structure. No specific proposals have been made yet.

But according to Biglari, this wasn’t always his plan.

When he first obtained a 5.5 percent stake in Jack in 2023, he did so as a passive investor and didn’t acquire shares to influence leadership. Biglari claims he also told the brand that he wouldn’t increase his ownership unless the investment was welcomed by the company.

When Biglari moved up to 9.9 percent, Jack adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan—otherwise known as a poison pill—which prevents a hostile takeover.

Biglari responded by filing a form changing his status to activist investor, signaling the possibility of a future push for changes at the fast-food chain.

His move comes amid the burger giant’s “JACK on Track” plan, which involves the closure of 150 to 200 underperforming restaurants, moving on from Del Taco, and selling real estate and suspending its dividend to pay down debt.

Jack’s same-store sales declined 4.4 percent in Q2, comprising a 4.5 percent decrease for franchises and a 4.4 percent dip for corporate restaurants. The result included a decrease in transactions and negative mix, partially offset by increases in menu price. Restaurant-level margin decreased to 19.6 percent, down from 23.6 percent a year ago, driven primarily by lower sales, continued inflation for commodities, wages, and utilities, as well as higher operating costs, partially offset by price increases and favorable beverage funding.

Biglari, which owns Steak ‘n Shake and Western Sizzlin’, also indicated interest in buying El Pollo Loco, but that strategy may be no longer in play after CapitalSpring announced a $14.7 million investment in the Mexican fast casual. The investor is also widely known for his multiple attempts to gain a seat on Cracker Barrel’s board of directors. He lost another attempt to gain a seat on the board last year. It was his seventh proxy contest in 13 years.