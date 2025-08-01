Scott Boatwright recently dug out an article from the Rocky Mountain News. It was October 22, 1993.

Chipotle was about three months and a week old. A reporter left the 850-square-foot restaurant, located on East Evans Avenue across from the University of Denver in a former Dolly Madison ice cream shop, with three observations: One, surprise at the quality of ingredients; two, the classic cooking techniques (founder Steve Ells, a Culinary Institute of America grad, was trying to mirror taquerias he visited in San Francisco’s Mission District); and lastly, the price point.

When asked about Chipotle’s prospects 32 years later, Boatwright feels the past is a good place to start. The brand could open as many as 345 restaurants in 2025, a year after it brought 304 to market. That gave it 3,726 total. But even as wide-ranging and large as Chipotle has scaled since July 13, 1993, it’s still just about halfway to a North America goal of 7,000 locations. Boatwright adds the international opportunity, while uncharted, is “a pretty big number,” too.

And of those 3,726 Chipotles, 1,068 included the order-ahead pickup asset “Chipotlane,” an initiative that began testing in late 2018, making it one of the fastest-scaling projects in restaurant history. Eighty percent of development today, and into the future, will fall under this model.

The overall premise, however, is Chipotle has two threads to pull on—guarding those early, core principles, and then opening access as it expands, whether from a unit count perspective or technology, operations, and more.

“Growth in our purpose of cultivating a better world and expanding our belief around higher quality, great food doesn’t have to be at the expense of an elitist pursuit,” Boatwright says of what hasn’t changed. “Meaning you don’t have to go to a chef-driven restaurant and spend hundreds of dollars to have a high-quality, great-tasting meal prepared with classic culinary techniques. We do that at a $10 price point. And so, we continue to bring our way of eating and thinking around eating to communities across the country, and that’s what gets me excited.”

Anybody who’s followed Boatwright’s career wouldn’t be stunned to hear him paint the future along these strokes. His CEO tenure at Chipotle technically started in November after shedding an August-placed interim tag following the departure of Brian Niccol to Starbucks.

Chipotle is growing faster than it ever has.

Yet you can go back much further. Boatwright is one of the industry’s many disciples of Russ Umphenour, who started his foodservice career in 1967 working an Arby’s counter for $1.50 per hour. He eventually founded RTM Restaurant Group, a moniker for “Results Through Motivation,” which ended up directing about 800 Arby’s as an independent franchisee (Umphenour would also become CEO of then-called Focus Brands in 2008). Nelson Peltz’s Triarc Companies, Inc. bought Arby’s in 1993 and purchased RTM in 2005 to form Arby’s Restaurant Group. Pelz acquired Wendy’s for $2.3 billion three years later before Arby’s was divested to Roark Capital in July 2011—setting the eventual stage, some seven years later, for the creation of Inspire Brands.

It was during these RTM days under Umphenour, though, where Boatwright learned the value of goal setting. Umphenour often asked employees, “are you dreaming big enough?” You’d slide ambitions on the table like chips and see if you could tie hope to smart development. Goal setting, leadership development, and operational discipline, Boatwright says, were the hallmarks of RTM.

And at RTM is where, one day, he jotted down the aim of becoming CEO of a publicly traded Fortune 500 company. Boatwright thinks he might have been 25 years old.

“And so, the day came, and it was a bit surprising,” he says. “None of us expected Brian to leave.”

It took about a week to shake off the shock and start sorting through his nerves. Boatwright as chief operating officer was Niccol’s tag-team partner in turning Chipotle into one of the stock market’s shiniest cases. Niccol arrived at Chipotle from Taco Bell in February 2018 at the trail-end of the brand’s 2015–2016 E. coli outbreak that erased about half of its market cap. Chipotle’s stock popped 40 percent in Niccol’s first year, making it one of the top 10 performers in the S&P 500. Sales nearly doubled during his tenure, profit lifted close to sevenfold, and shares soared 800 percent. To frame how dramatic this was, Chipotle’s stock had dipped below $300 in October 2017 for the first time since March 2013. Before it completed a 50-for-1 split last June—one of the biggest in market history—Chipotle was trading for $3,128.08 per share.

Niccol managed the stock and the larger picture; Boatwright’s focus was on running a great company, he says. “Deliver great team member experiences, great guest experiences, and drive the key KPIs for the organization,” Boatwright explains.

Suddenly, the aperture changed exponentially. As CEO, Boatwright had to think about macro shadows. What’s going on in the administration? How will it impact Chipotle? How is the consumer tracking and spending? “You start thinking more about gaining market share against competition,” he adds. “You start thinking more about board management. You go from one boss to nine, who are your board of directors. You begin to think about the investment community at large and what’s the messaging. How do you keep them, especially during a period of transition, feeling confident about strategy, confident about the leadership team, and feeling like they can continue to lean into your business as an investment opportunity? It’s critically important.”

Or, to phrase this plainly, Boatwright had to find balance between managing external pressures and leading an organization.

A history in operations

So what did the investors have in Boatwright? Pre-RTM, he was introduced to quick service, as countless are, through a job at McDonald’s at 15. He made it “probably” a year before ending up at a local steakhouse washing dishes after school in his hometown of St. Simons Island, Georgia, a saltmarsh-lined and sandy stretch off the state’s coast, home to a lighthouse destroyed in the Civil War before being rebuilt in 1872.

Boatwright wasn’t trying to make a career in hospitality. He wanted a job and some financial freedom for things like buying a car. Boatwright grew up, he says, in a humble family with strong morals, values, and work ethic. His father was ex-Air Force and a welder, while his mother waited tables. “I wouldn’t change anything in the world for it,” he says.

Hospitality hung around. Boatwright, in his early 20s, clocked time in hotels and then banquets as he moved over to Sea Island, Georgia, and ultimately became the assistant food and beverage director of a golf and tennis resort. Soon, a call from a recruiter came in asking about RTM.

Boatwright’s dedication to operations and discipline were honed under Umphenour’s guidance. The Arby’s world he grew up in would include, at stages, industry mavens from GPS Hospitality CEO Tom Garrett to Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch to Inspire Brands leader Paul Brown.

When Arby’s was divested to Roark Capital, the brand had just emerged from The Great Recession. It was in trouble. Franchisees struggled with solvency, meeting bank debt covenants, and Boatwright and leadership worked quickly to support operators by bringing in third-party lenders to keep the brand afloat. Meanwhile, it was trying to revive Arby’s and bring it forth from an old, stodgy, stale roast beef restaurant into something relevant. That’s where the idea of creating a full-scale deli began, with whole-muscle meats, and an entire facility redesign. Lynch, Brown, and Boatwright were there as the “We Have the Meats” campaign hit TV and it marked, still to this day, the last time Arby’s talked about roast beef as the sole brand definer. The chain went on a rip. EBITDA expanded roughly 6X in a five-year timeframe and Arby’s posted 16 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth as it morphed into a “fast-crafted” brand.

Then, Boatwright’s phone buzzed, and it was Ells, CEO of Chipotle. The brand’s culinary sourcing, preparation, and assembly line model disrupted an entire category—spawning, through a handful of characteristics—the segment that would become known as “fast casual.”

But it had operational holes, as the E. coli crisis uncovered. Originally, Boatwright says, his conversation with Ells wasn’t a job interview. There was no position. He was simply offering Ells advice on how Chipotle might address some hurdles; how it could tighten its system to support the brand’s ethos at scale.

Chipotle’s value in abundance remains a core element of the brand.

Over the next three months, however, “three or four” conversations culminated in an offer to join the brand. Boatwright says it was a tough decision because he was in great standing at Arby’s and Roark and the company was already talking about buying other chains—Buffalo Wild Wings among them (the deal that ignited Inspire Brands). He had a close relationship with Brown. Yet Boatwright couldn’t shake a couple of feelings: For starters, he first walked into a Chipotle in 2005 in Dallas, Texas. He was hooked as a customer and Boatwright’s personal affinity grew. The other part was this quick-service darling, already iconic in stature, had operational fissures Boatwright saw clearly. This was 2017. Chipotle closed the fiscal calendar with 2,408 locations.

So after 18 years with Arby’s, at that point SVP of operations overseeing more than 1,700 units, he made “one of the toughest decisions of my career” and headed to Chipotle as COO.

“What I discovered,” Boatwright says, “was a brand that had grown too quickly.”

Future-proofing and forward thinking

The culture and people at Chipotle, Boatwright recalls, were “phenomenal.” The organization was trying to grow for the right reasons. McDonald’s took an initial stake in the brand in 1998, five years after its founding. It would help Chipotle lift from 14 to more than 500 locations in seven years.

McDonald’s initially invested $50 million and poured in about $340 million total. At one point, The Golden Arches owned some 90 percent of Chipotle. The brand went public on January 26, 2006, at $22 a share, opening at $44, and debuting with a valuation of roughly $700 million. That would grow to $1.85 billion by the end of 2006. McDonald’s sold a portion of its ownership during the IPO and exited completely by October.

Boatwright says, when he got there, Chipotle lacked the sophistication necessary to run a business north of 2,000 locations. It didn’t have systems, standards, and processes solidified throughout the years to create a repeatable, scalable business unit.

“And so that coupled with the fact the organization didn’t have leadership development resources necessary to teach emerging leaders how to take on increasing levels of responsibility,” Boatwright says. “We could clean that up in really short order to get the brand back on its front foot.”

Chipotle in those days was famously an insular organization. It didn’t hire many folks from the outside. Much of what was being taught was “tribal knowledge,” Boatwright says, offering an example: When he first onboarded, he spent several weeks learning the business store-to-store. He asked a GM at one location how they made the guacamole. His response? “Here’s how I do it.”

Turnover metrics have steadily improved for Chipotle coming out of the pandemic.

There was no recipe card or standard operating procedure. “It was quite baffling to me,” Boatwright says.

His RTM playbook kicked into gear. Boatwright put forward what he called “the top five accountabilities by position.” This way, everybody understood the critical things they must do.

“And there’s a difference between responsibility and accountability,” Boatwright says. “I talked about this often.”

Take labor. Field recruiters, district and general managers—they all have a responsibility to ensure a location is properly staffed. But only one person can be accountable, meaning they get paid based on their ability to accomplish a task. “So when three people are accountable, no one is accountable,” Boatwright says. “It was important for me to put accountabilities in place by levels of hierarchy so everybody fully understood what they were being held accountable for. And then, we could incentivize against those five things and base performance on them.”

“We truly tightened up how we showed up in every restaurant, every day,” he continues.

Chipotle cleaned up operational systems and processes and put in tools and resources. It started “Cultivate University” and began hiring external talent to support future growth. Boatwright then retrained and “left no person behind,” he says. He brought in every above-restaurant leader through “Cultivate University” in Denver for a week. It took Boatwright a full year to do so. “But that was a priority for me,” he says.

“So putting a bright light on accountabilities, putting in the systems and standards and processes necessary to have a repeatable process, a teachable process, and then leadership development programming that really taught people how to show up as leaders in the organization,” Boatwright says.

The Chipotlane has been one of the fastest-scaling platform in industry history.

Evolution finds a new home

Chipotle under Niccol moved HQ in 2018 to Newport Beach, California—a move Boatwright says was necessary to support a brand of this scope and reset corporate culture. It also opened the company to a robust SoCal talent pool.

Soon, the outward transformation began to take hold. Chipotle started to implement second digital makelines when Boatwright joined. Originally, they were analog. They spit a receipt tape employees had to hang on a board in the back of restaurants. Pacing and sequencing was difficult. Chipotle created a solution to digitize the process in late 2017, early 2018 that fostered a first-of-its-kind system, Boatwright says. And, although, naturally, unknown at the time, it would provide the backbone for Chipotle’s outperformance during COVID-19.

Boatwright calls the pandemic “one of the most challenging opportunities or impediments” he’s faced. Chipotle had to meet customers where they were, which, for the first time, wasn’t in dining rooms. The brand grew its digital business from 5 to 10 percent in 2018. It doubled again the following year—to 20 percent. COVID arrived, though, and it rocketed to 80 percent of system sales.

Boatwright says it was equally burdensome in 2020 to figure out how to make stores comfortable to work in. How could you maintain 6 feet of distance and wear masks in kitchens that are sub-optimal from a temperature standpoint in the most normal of times?

The leadership crisis playbook, he says, boiled down to communicating often and doing so to a level where somebody might accuse you of overcommunicating. There was no such thing. Management also had to be present, Boatwright adds. “So while most people were sitting at home working behind computer screens, my leadership team and I were out at restaurants supporting team members and helping them deliver that experience,” he says.

“I think that sends a very clear message to your workforce—hey, I care about you. I’m working shoulder-to-shoulder with you. We’re in this together. We’re going to navigate this challenge together and we’re going to be successful when we come out of the backside.”

Alongside the digital makelines, which proved prophetic as much as serendipitous (these are littered across quick service today), Chipotle’s pickup lane was starting to push the accelerator. Boatwright was working out of the Denver office years ago, before Niccol joined the company. Customers were headed to the downtown restaurant and ordering through Chipotle’s digital channels. When they showed up, however, they didn’t know where to go. Should they get in line? Wait? Cut and go to the register? Boatwright and his team had an idea to cut a hole in the wall, put a pickup sign over it, and then pass bags through the entry point. Sales in the channel leapt 50 percent overnight. That store still exists today.

What Boatwright noticed had larger implications. “I knew just creating access by removing friction for the consumer would create a step-change in the performance of the business, which it did,” he says. “That’s where the idea of what we call the mobile ordering pickup shelving unit came in.”

Chipotle’s focus on menu innovation and premium ingredients has given it a leg up during a tough environment.

Chipotle added these shelves throughout stores in a hurry so customers could order ahead and wayfind without disrupting the queue. The next iteration was a straight-lined one—could Chipotle offer the same solution for guests who didn’t want to get out of their cars?

As the story goes, during an office brainstorm, somebody asked “what about drive-thrus, but not your typical drive-thrus?”

The idea of Chipotle opening a drive-thru was like pouring oil into a water bottle. Historically, no quick-service feature in America signaled fast food more than the outside lane. It was everything Chipotle claimed not to be. Yet the landscape had changed. Consumer preference and technology evolved. There were ample brands, from Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, redefining the experience to cater to a changing generation.

Still, Chipotle wasn’t going to take the same bucket to the sandbox. A customer pulling up to a speaker and trying to customize a burrito was the stuff operational nightmares are made of.

And so, Chipotle looked at the opportunity through the lens of customers carrying “kiosks” in their pockets. It elected to require guests to order ahead and roll through and use the window as a pickup. The company reconfigured layouts so employees serving the window had to move just a few feet. It was tested in five restaurants and the reaction exploded. Early openings debuted with sales 20 percent higher and operated with 200 basis-points better restaurant-level margins. Additionally, they drove about 15 percent higher overall digital sales mix—a critical lever when you consider the rise of third-party delivery and the preference to surge carryout instead.

By summer 2021, there were 250 Chipotlanes. Come November 2022, 500. The 1,000th opened last November, with the company saying it takes, on average, less than 30 seconds for customers to complete the process. While it’s difficult to juxtapose given the difference in formats (speaker box or outside order taker versus pickup window), the average total time of quick-service brands in the most recent QSR Drive-Thru Report was 329.05 seconds.

Boatwright says the 80 percent growth figure—how much go-forward development will devote to the Chipotlane—isn’t something that should confuse people. “We’re building 8–10 percent new restaurant growth annually,” he says. “But we know the best returns and the highest, best use of our capital is a Chipotlane restaurant. We have higher volumes, better cash flow. And so, we quickly pivoted to where if we’re going to spend capital, we’re going to go for a Chipotlane first.”

Welcome to Project Square One

This brings up another point in Boatwright’s career. His nearly two decades at Arby’s were on the franchised side. Outside of some international agreements, Chipotle is a fully corporate-run, company-led operation. As a leader, he says, the significant difference is the buck stops at the top. When you make a decision, you make a decision. There’s no process of putting an idea in front of a franchise board of system-elected officials, where you hope it passes. Or, if you have an investment idea you think will work, you go and convince franchisees to follow.

Here at Chipotle, decisions are made, and you live and die by them, Boatwright says. It’s why the company’s well-worn “stage-gate process” is so vital to ensure any innovation that reaches restaurants works operationally as well as with consumers and drives a return on investment. Menu tests and pilots tend to be more deliberate at Chipotle. And its core holds.

But also, being company run enabled the brand to move quicker. Boatwright says COVID created a malaise that lingered 12–18 months. Chipotle wasn’t immune. It had gotten stuck in a “new normal” of operating and thinking consumers wanted a sterile, transactional experience.

Boatwright says it plagued the brand for a period “until we finally threw some cold water in our face and said, ‘OK, enough is enough.’”

“Let’s give the consumer what they’ve come to expect at Chipotle, full stop,” Boatwright says, “and we’ll let the consumer decide how they want to vote with their wallet.”

The result was something Chipotle termed “Project Square One.” Boatwright explains he simply wasn’t proud of how restaurants were delivering. He’d visit stores, and whether it was culinary or food to the line, throughput, or hospitality, the brand didn’t feel like itself.

Down in Louisiana, Boatwright gathered all his regional leaders in one room, and asked for feedback. Their response: he asked them to do too much.

“Their words, not mine,” he says. “And they weren’t wrong.”

In 2022, Chipotle launched two LTOs, tested two, introduced a scheduling tool, new learning management system, and a digital resource—all things, Boatwright says, intended to make the operator and GM’s job easier. What the brand didn’t consider was how doing so would impact stores and clog day-to-day tasks. “I saw fractures in how we were delivering the guest experience,” he says. “Some of it was self-inflicted.”

So the next year, Boatwright halted all new initiatives and told the organization it wasn’t going to do anything but “great food, great people.” And at the end of the calendar, if Chipotle accomplished nothing else, it was going to have exceptional culinary and employees. “That was the entire campaign,” he says. “What we needed to do in this organization was get back to square one.”

All Chipotle ended up achieving in 2023 was to boost revenue 14.3 percent to $9.9 billion, drive same-store sales growth of 7.9 percent, and improve operating margin to 15.8 percent from 13.4 percent and restaurant-level operating margin 230 basis points to 26.2 percent. It did this while opening 271 restaurants, including 238 with a Chipotlane.

Chipotle promoted 23,000 employees last year.

The next year, much of the same. Revenue hiked 14.6 percent ($11.3 billion), same-store sales grew another 7.4 percent on top of 2023, and operating margin climbed to 16.9 percent and store-level 26.7 percent.

Notably in these two calendars, traffic was responsible for 5 and 5.3 percent of the comp growth, respectively. Not many restaurant chains, period, stood above the line on transactions.

Settling in, surging ahead

Boatwright is, give or take, a year into his CEO post at Chipotle. He says it’s been a crash course in time management and understanding that you might need to say “no” once in a while, which felt unnatural based on his open-door style of leadership.

It’s taken the better part of that time, Boatwright adds, to get comfortable. “If anyone tells you they’ve stepped into the role and are not nervous, or have some degree of reservation, or nights when they’re sleepless and wringing their hands and trying to figure out if they made the right decision or right call, they’re probably not being honest,” he says. “But I feel like at this point, we’re starting to hit our stride.”

Boatwright has his executive team in place. He hired Jason Kidd, formerly global COO at Taco Bell, in May to fill his vacated spot. “We feel good about the changes we’re making,” he says, “how we’re innovating, and what we’re doing and how we’re creating new ways to recharge the customer.”

Boatwright still has a rolodex of mentors to lean on as well. He talks to Niccol weekly and Brown from time to time. And he’s met other CEOs through a business council where he can plug into what’s happening in the world and how it’s affecting guest behavior.

That latter topic remains an ever-adjusting one in the face of tariffs, inflation, and who knows what else might be coming. Chipotle in Q1 saw its same-store sales turn negative at 0.4 percent—the first red result since 2020 (although worth noting this lapped a 7 percent gain in Q1 2024, giving Chipotle a two-year stack of 6.6 percent). The brand conducted a visitation study where it found concerns around the economy as the “overwhelming reason” guests were cutting visits. Consumer confidence in Q1 overall was as low as early 2020.

The chain began to feel that in February, and poor weather in Q1 didn’t help, either. Even so, Chipotle’s survey showed it ranked top three in a record 15 perceptual drivers of consumer visitation and led in areas like “good amount of food for your money” and “quality ingredients.” Chipotle moved into second place around “cares a lot about the customer” and “customer care/satisfaction”—feedback the brand hasn’t seen before. When it came to employees, turnover held steady at all-time lows, and staffing levels were at all-time highs. Chipotle was recently named the No. 1 company for high school graduates to start a career by The American Opportunity Index.

In other terms, Boatwright feels good about where Chipotle is headed as it works through consumer headwinds. He has 130,000 employees he’s now accountable for—a reality he never loses sight of when making decisions for today and into the distance.

“How do we lean into the consumer more meaningfully? Meaning high quality, great culinary every day,” Boatwright says. “Speed at which is unmatched in our industry and being more hospitable in our restaurants, which are already paying dividends for us. Just being nicer to our guests as they come in. Better guest recovery. Cleaner dining rooms at peak. Cleaner restrooms. I think those things have worked for consumers.”

Coming full circle, Boatwright isn’t willing to concede anything that makes Chipotle the brand he fell for as a customer. If you walk into stores today, they look like farmer’s markets, he says. There are bags of onions. Boxes of romaine lettuce. Fresh peppers. One fun fact—the brand spends five hours every day washing, rinsing, drying, and cutting lettuce. As long as Boatwright is CEO, that’s never going to change.

He is, however, set on modernizing the back of the house to strip operational complexity. But the goal will be to deliver on par or even better culinary. So you see some changes of late like produce slicers to improve speed and culinary by ensuring consistent cut sizes for onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, and the expansion of an equipment package that includes a dual-sided plancha, three-pan rice cooker, and high-capacity fryer. Chipotle is also testing the headline-dominating Autocado (cobot that cuts, peels, and cores avocados) and automated digital makeline. Both were piloted in restaurants but returned to Chipotle’s innovation center for further enhancements. The Autocado in April was back in restaurants while the automated makeline planned a return to in-store testing this summer.

Boatwright says Chipotle can still get better at throughput—a lead focus of Project Square One around labor deployment on the lines—and work on improving prep times. “We can be faster. We’re leaning into being better guest ambassadors. We still have more work to do there,” he says. “We’re better today than we were three months ago. We still have wood to chop.”

“As long as I’m at the helm, we’re never going to walk backward on our belief on ingredients, our belief around animal welfare, our belief around what’s right for the environment. Full stop,” Boatwright continues. “I’m sure you fast forward this thing 10, 20 years from now and somebody else is here, they’re going to make different decisions, but I am unwilling to bend on any one ingredient.”