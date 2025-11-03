Shake Shack understands how to pivot amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The fast casual proved as much early in the fourth quarter. Sales trends were favorable going into October, but not quite what the chain saw in Q3 when comps lifted 4.9 percent—marking the 19th straight quarter of positivity—and traffic increased 1.3 percent, with all months showing positive visitation.

The brand faced new problems. Economic headwinds became worse, and it was lapping Black Truffle, one of the most popular LTOs in company history. Plus, the French Onion Burger LTO was not bringing in the traffic or boosting average check to the level that Shake Shack hoped. After three weeks of noticing these trends and analyzing data, the company decided to shift its advertising and media toward in-app value platforms, like its $1 drinks, $3 fries, and $5 shakes promotion.

After the change, in-app traffic grew 85 percent, and Shake Shack’s overall traffic lifted over 400 basis points.

“That’s a big part of our plan moving forward,” CEO Rob Lynch said during the brand’s Q3 earnings call. “We need to have a balanced approach. We are the premium player in the burger market, and we will continue to offer a great culinary innovation that plays in that premium space, but we need to have a balanced approach where we also have a value offering that can be very attractive to our guests, but also be accretive to us both on top and bottom line.”

In the future, Lynch said LTOs will be a mixture of new products Shake Shack has never done before, combined with historic ones that the brand knows will work, like Truffle or the Korean-inspired platform. Some upcoming examples are a French Dip Angus Steak Sandwich and a Baby Back Rib Sandwich, which are both in test. The chain has also established an innovation pipeline of “crackable shakes,” similar to its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake.

“We’ll continue to innovate on our burgers. But right now, we’re really focused on, if we’re going to be advertising and marketing a premium price point, it needs to be something that can generate earned media, be newsworthy outside of just the launch a couple of days, a couple of articles written about it,” Lynch said. “We want our guests talking about our premium innovation similar to Dubai Shake, things that really create virality around the ideas that we’re bringing.”

The premium menu innovation will go hand-in-hand with Shake Shack’s value efforts, including a new loyalty program that’s scheduled to debut in 2026. It’s been a journey for the fast casual. The company has had an app since 2018, but CFO Katie Fogertey says the brand hadn’t seen broad adoption of it. Shake Shack, however, knew there was a big opportunity to better connect with customers, so this year, it started sending more targeted offers—showing guests that the brand knows who they are and what they’re interested in. Thus far, the chain is seeing approximately 50 percent more app downloads in 2025 compared to last year.

While Shake Shack waits for its points-based loyalty program to arrive, it’s building an arsenal of digital app users through special value offers, and those customers will transition over to the rewards platform. The company will then leverage the loyalty program to drive frequency.

“Everybody loves a loyalty program as a guest,” Fogertey says. “And it gives you those rewards that we all need in this moment. We want to be there to take care of our guests. We understand the inflationary backdrop is challenging. We want to be there for them to help provide them with great experiences, great hospitality, great value, exciting culinary opportunities—options that they can really only get at Shake Shack. And we want to do it in a way that is rewarding for them.”

As Shake Shack rethinks its offerings for customers, it’s also doing the same for operations. Recognizing that stores were overstaffed, the fast casual switched from a sales-based labor model to an activity-based one. Instead of looking at sales dollars, the brand now examines each restaurant’s menu mix to determine labor needs.

“We make all of our food fresh to order, so you can imagine there’s a lot of time and care that goes into preparing our items for our guests, so whether that’s a hand-spun shake, or a burger that is cooked to order, we need to understand those dynamics and the labor that’s required to meet them,” Fogertey says.

Additionally, COO Stephanie Sentell created a framework to help above-restaurant leaders ensure optimal labor practices are being applied throughout the system. As a result, nearly all stores met or beat labor targets in Q3, a major improvement versus last year when roughly half of restaurants met their goals.

Retention has been a tailwind too. Since team members are staying longer and more experienced, Shake Shack is seeing better throughput across all dayparts, including peak times. Speed of service has also improved from about seven minutes in 2023 to approximately five minutes and 50 seconds in 2025. Guest satisfaction scores have risen across meal taste, cleanliness, and likelihood to return. And Shake Shack expects stores to become even easier to operate going forward with the help of equipment, like a new fry holding mechanism that promises to deliver hotter, crisper, and more evenly seasoned fries.

“Our people truly find joy from serving others and from cooking and doing things that you just can’t do at a lot of the other concepts out there, and we’re excited to put that in their hands,” Fogertey says.

In terms of development, Shake Shack is still on pace to open 45-50 company-operated stores and 35-40 licensed restaurants this year. The fast casual finished Q3 with 405 U.S. locations and 225 international outlets.

Systemwide sales grew 15.4 percent to $571.5 million, and average weekly sales lifted 2.6 percent to $78,000, or around $4 million in annualized AUV. Restaurant-level profit margin was 22.8 percent, Shake Shack’s highest third quarter since 2019.