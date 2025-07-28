Peak Rock Capital announced Monday that it has sold Shipley Do-Nuts to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

The nearly 90-year-old franchise has more than 375 shops across 14 states. Peak Rock has owned the company since January 2021. In that time, Shipley has seen 18 straight quarters of same-store sales growth and records for new store expansion.

The chain, known for its doughnuts, kolaches, and coffee, recently opened its first outlet in Virginia and also signed a deal in Q2 to open its first Missouri location. The QSR is on track to open a record 40-plus units this year, 10 of which will come in Q3; this includes a new flagship shop in Nashville. The brand also debuted in North Carolina in Q1 and inked a 30-unit agreement to enter New Mexico and South Florida.

The chain has an additional 200 stores in its development pipeline.

“We have benefited greatly from our partnership with Peak Rock, and their approach has been key to unlocking Shipley’s impressive growth,” Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting our franchisees’ businesses and serving our customers the world’s greatest donut as we continue to introduce our iconic brand to more and more communities across the nation.”

Peak Rock bought the business from the Shipley family. The private equity firm helped with several operational initiatives, such as expanding in multiple geographies, developing new products, launching a marketing cooperative with franchisees, and developing a new corporate headquarters and R&D lab.

“We are proud of the success Shipley has achieved during our ownership and honored to have contributed to the evolution of this iconic brand,” Robert Strauss, Peak Rock managing partner, said in a statement. “Our investments in people, processes and technology have propelled Shipley to achieve transformational growth. We have deeply appreciated the support of Company’s loyal customers, franchisees, employees, and the Shipley family.”

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners is experienced in the restaurant space, having previously invested in brands like Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Cicis, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

North Point and JPMorgan acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as the legal advisor to the Company on the transaction.

