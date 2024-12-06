A Weekly Dose of #WiRLPower, Straight to Your Inbox.



At WiRL, we strive to unite the industry through the elevation, education, and empowerment of women in restaurant leadership. Join us every week as we deliver the stories that matter straight to your inbox—the raw, unfiltered journeys of women leaders, bold career advice, and weekly spotlights.



Get connected with the WiRL community today—we can’t wait to have you! And be sure to sign up for our upcoming conference in Nashville, if you haven’t already.

Women in Restaurant Leadership Newsletter Email (Required) Email Name (Required) First Last Title (Required) Title Company (Required) Company Phone Number Phone Number (not required) Industry Affiliation (Required) — Select Industry Affiliation — Franchisor/Corporate Independent Franchisee Consultant Allied Job Function (Required) — Select Job Function — CEO / Chief Executive Buyer / Purchasing F&B Operations F&B R&D Training / HR Financial Sales / Marketing Restaurant Manager IT / Systems Franchising Development Brand Development Operations Other CAPTCHA