Since 2019, I’ve had the honor of serving as CEO of Bojangles, a rapidly expanding quick-service chain best known for our Southern-style chicken, biscuits, and tea. With 38 years of senior leadership under my belt, I’ve worked with brands such as Burger King, LensCrafters and McDonald’s. I spent 20 years in various roles at McDonald’s, including serving as President of McDonald’s Chile, Group President of McDonald’s Canada and Latin America, and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Supply Chain, Development, and Franchising.

Throughout my career, I’ve also served as a Director of Golden State Foods, a member of the President’s Council of the University of Miami, and a Director for Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation. I’ve been involved with organizations like the USG Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Council of the Americas, NY, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Latin America.

My passion for the restaurant industry was born in Miami in my teenage years, working at a McDonald’s and later Burger King restaurants to help support my family. My hard work and experience helped to lay the groundwork for my career while instilling a deep appreciation for the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Just five years ago, I was presented with the opportunity to lead Bojangles, a brand I had long admired. The concept’s rich history and loyal fanbase was a huge draw, and with its strong presence in the Southeast, I saw the potential to expand nationally.

Since joining Bojangles as CEO, I’ve focused on enhancing the brand’s offerings and customer experience. We introduced a hand-breaded boneless chicken platform and expanded our menu to cater to evolving consumer preferences in new markets. We also implemented delivery services and improved our drive-thru experience, responding to the changing demands of our guests, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am committed to leading Bojangles to new heights of success and believe it provides a unique opportunity for growth to franchisees.

What was your first job?

My first job was working the night shift at a gas station in Miami. My brother worked at a McDonald’s right across the street from the gas station, so I got a job working at the restaurant with him. That was the beginning of my career in restaurants.

What’s your favorite menu item at Bojangles?

My go-to is our famous Bojangles chicken biscuit. It’s tender and juicy, and you can’t beat the made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit .

What’s your favorite cuisine outside of Bojangles?

My wife Mary is a great cook, and I love Cuban food, so she makes the best white rice, black beans, shrimp creole and plantains! If we eat out, I love Steak48 for a special treat or occasion.

Who inspires you as a leader?

I have had the honor to work for many great leaders, and they have helped me grow and evolve as a leader myself. But my team and all our franchisees inspire me every day—my family, too.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Staying humble and close to the folks that represent your brand every day is key to having the right culture and growth.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I have a passion for old Ford Mustang muscle cars. I’ve owned a few Shelbys, and I have a 1970 Boss 429 Survivor in my corral. I also love grilling in the summer and hanging out with my grandchildren. I like to sneak in a round of golf with my wife, too.