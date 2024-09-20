Chris Perkins joined Sizzler as CEO in 2019 knowing he wanted to implement a turnaround plan.

But before he started, the executive received advice from a former boss who knew him pretty well.

“You’re going to want to get in there and start changing the brand straight away,” says Perkins, recalling the guidance. “But that’d be a mistake. You need to take some time.”

There weren’t many silver linings from the COVID crisis. In September 2020, the chain declared bankruptcy because of long-term indoor dining closures and landlords’ refusal to provide rent abatements. Once boasting a system of 700-plus restaurants nationwide, Sizzler had roughly 110 stores across 10 states and Puerto Rico when it went bankrupt. There are now 81 locations.

Because the company had to deal with fixing infrastructure and operations in the proceeding years, branding work had to come later. But it’s something Perkins never forgot about. Before Sizzler began talking to potential partners, it did a lot of its own research with consumer panels and sent marketing interns to search through archives. The company wanted to be honest with itself about previous problems it had and also remember what made it great.

“We wanted to be really clear about who we were and what made us special,” Perkins says. “And not just from a brand perspective, but also even more fundamental than that—our company’s competitive advantage, our culture and our strategy of how we were going to be successful in the market. Once we had a really good idea of that, then we felt comfortable enough to go out and start working with other people. But it was many years of working in the company, working on the brand, before we even got started.”

The self-discovery led them to Tavern, a Brooklyn-based branding agency. Mike Perry, founder and creative director of Tavern, says his company focuses on “modern heritage,” a philosophy that combines respect for a brand’s historical equities with a fresh, forward-thinking approach.

The first step in the Sizzler project was an in-depth discovery phase. Perry and his team visited several locations across Southern California and spoke with employees and customers to get a real sense of the community-driven nature of the restaurant.

“Some of these people have been working there longer than I’ve been alive,” Perry says.

Tavern also dived into Sizzler’s archival materials, collecting everything from old ads to memorabilia found on eBay. This historical research was critical to understanding what elements of Sizzler’s identity could be revived in a meaningful way. Perry points to the resurrection of Ribby, a long-forgotten mascot from the 1950s. Tavern not only modernized Ribby, but it also managed to maintain his nostalgic charm and expanded his world with new characters, such as Rippy, the lobster tail, Toasty, the brand’s beloved cheese toast avatar, and the Salad Bar-barian.

Sizzler gave new flair to its logo.

Sizzler dove heavily into its archives during research.

Sizzler brought back its mascot and created a whole universe of characters.

Sizzler is reinvigorating several parts of its business.

Part of the re-branding effort is new restaurant designs.

Sizzler wants to once again be a place where customers celebrate.

One of the most discussed aspects was whether to retain Sizzler’s logo. Initially, Perry considered a complete overhaul, but after careful thought, he decided to make only subtle tweaks.

“It would be the stupidest thing anyone has ever done to throw that logo out,” he says. Tavern updated the logo by refining small details and giving it a slight slant, turning it into a flexible, one-color mark that also symbolizes a cattle brand—an homage to Sizzler’s roots.

“We didn’t abandon anything from the past,” Perry says. “We tried to take it and make it better and serve our needs.”

Perkins attributes Sizzler’s decline to a familiar issue many brands face—forgetting the core elements that made them successful.

“We definitely had a humble attitude … We called the project a brand excavation,” Perkins says.

Instead of trying to create a new Sizzler, the team honed in on uncovering the core roots of the brand. At its peak, the chain was a place where families came to celebrate milestones, particularly in Southern California, where the brand began in 1958.

The concept’s core value proposition—being an affordable, family-friendly place that provides a restaurant experience—was something it had forgotten to communicate for years. The goal was to ensure the in-store experience and product development reflected those values. The vocal point has also been revitalizing the salad bar and dessert bar to create a more engaging atmosphere for children and families. Additionally, upgrades were made to the interior design and uniforms.

“Mike has brought a freshness to it … But also some delight; a real wink in the eye,” Perkins says.

Alongside these changes, Sizzler is refining its product development pipeline with an emphasis on craveability. The company looks enviously at brands like Outback Steakhouse and McDonald’s, which have signature items that keep customers coming back.

“It’s not our job to introduce people to things they’ve never had before,” Perkins says. ” … It’s our job to take their favorites, put some Sizzler spin on it, and make it more exciting.”

Perry and Perkins discussed what the world would lose if Sizzler disappeared. One of the CEO’s examples is the hand-cut, never-frozen USDA choice steaks cooked fresh on a flame grill. It’s the type of meal that Perkins says customers can’t have “at that price if Sizzler goes away.”

The CEO’s vision is one inspired by beloved brands like In-N-Out in California or Wawa in Pennsylvania. The chain wants to become a meaningful part of guests’ lives and communities. He likens it to watching a classic movie.

“There are two good times to watch Star Wars—when you’re a kid and then with your kids,” Perkins says. Similarly, he views Sizzler as a place for families to come in childhood and as adults, creating memories across generations.

The re-branding will be launched in stores via hyper-local marketing and a sweepstakes that will encourage customers to share small moments in life they want to celebrate at Sizzler, with a grand prize of a year of free steaks. The biggest project will be remodeling locations, which will take multiple years.

As the brand continues to evolve, Perkins says Sizzler is concentrated on all types of families—whether it’s the family you’re born into, the friends you choose, or even your work family.

“We want to be the place for you to come and celebrate,” Perkins says.