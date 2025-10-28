Robert Clark acknowledges this isn’t the first “Sizzler rebirth” he’s been a part of in his 41 years with the company. He began in 1984 when, in a lot of pundits’ eyes, the brand owned and invented a category that more than a decade later would begin to be called “fast casual.” There were hundreds of stores globally (the brand would rise into the 700s in the early 1990s) and Clark held just about every position you could. He started as a system manager. He lived in Asia for 15 years.

Now chief growth officer, Clark says what’s different this go-around is the brand isn’t trying to be something it’s not or ever was. Past management, he says, spent a lot of time looking to change Sizzler. “And it just never worked,” Clark says. “Our current leadership [CEO Chris Perkins has held the role since 2019] is much more focused on hey, let’s take the best of Sizzler and let’s make it even better.”

Clark, sitting in a remodeled location, says he’s having more fun than he’s had in a long time. The brand, which currently spreads about 80 stores, is seeing sales lifts of roughly 47 percent in updated restaurants. One that finished a few months ago hiked 100 percent. Sizzler has completed nine of these in the last two years and has a plan for franchisees to follow suit that’s receiving broad buy-in—also something that can’t be taken for granted in a system dating to 1958, 35 years before Texas Roadhouse was founded and 30 before Outback.

“We feel like we have a really great brand here,” Clark says. “And our results have been very solid. We constantly pop up in pop culture. I think what we’re trying to do with the remodel is really stay relevant and have facilities and assets that meet our reputation. We understand that remodeling is probably the single biggest driver of guests in the restaurant. It’s the most important thing I think we could do aside from a lot of other operational things we’re doing as well.”

The redesign, which began to circulate in 2023 and was assisted by TNI Design on the first unit, keeps to some of Sizzler’s staples: the upfront payment (where the fast casual model rooted before such a thing was identified by industry publications), all-you-can-eat salad bar at the center, and ability for customers to enjoy a casual-dining-like experience on their own terms. Sizzler implemented tile flooring, reclaimed wood accents, refreshed paint, and added a fireplace under a Sizzler logo near the front counter. There are also digital menuboards and more high seats, as well as expanded four-seater booths to lean into the family positioning of the brand.

Sizzler wants to embrace being a place families come to celebrate.

Additionally, and perhaps most noticeably, refreshed salad bars created more space and implemented planters and lamps to spotlight food, with stainless steel crocks and trivets getting swapped for white surfaces and a holding area for pots of food and condiments.

While remodeling was essential for Sizzler, work on its brand didn’t end with physical updates. Sasha Shennikov, VP of marketing, came over in 2019 as marketing manager. She previously worked at Thomas Keller’s restaurant group and was elevated to marketing director in August 2021 before assuming her current post this past July.

Shennikov says Sizzler’s rebrand, like Clark mentioned, wasn’t viewed internally as a “rethinking.”

Instead, they called it a “brand excavation.”

“And everything we did,” she says, “was trying to dig into what made Sizzler so great in the first place; why we have some restaurants that have stood the test of time through different rebirths; why people keep coming back.”

What Sizzler landed on was generational equity—it’s a place where customers can get a meal at a great price they can’t get anywhere else. And a restaurant designed for people to celebrate together.

Shennikov grew up in Southern California (the brand was born in Culver City and is based today in Mission Viejo) and often talks to peers about Sizzler to hear their takes. Responses tend to align with hers and there’s not a ton of variety. Millennials, like herself, often reminisce about going to Sizzler growing up. They have a story, whether it’s their grandmother or parents taking them after a game, or using that first paycheck to buy a steak as a teenager.

So what Sizzler must do now, she says, is harness that nostalgia and become relevant again, to Clark’s point. “These kids now have their own kids,” Shennikov says, “and we’re trying to become relevant for today’s family to come in and celebrate. So instead of a rebirth, we’re trying to get back to our roots instead.”

Sizzler tapped Brooklyn, New York-based branding agency Tavern last year to figure out how a sense of heritage could progress into the present. As Shennikov noted, Tavern, which is also responsible for the look and feel of the newest store remodels, didn’t toss aside what made Sizzle recognizable. It took the logo and built upon it by stripping things back, slanting it, and stamping it into place as a literal cattle brand, the company explained. It traded Sizzler’s gradient for a maroon color and worked to project the chain’s image as a family steak house where “medium rare is still the proper way to order a New York Strip.”

Sizzler is taking a more traditional advertising approach.

The sizzlin’ ZZ’s from the logo and the word “sizzle” got repurposed as secondary assets and Tavern brought back a forgotten cow mascot from the 1950s and renamed it “Ribby Ribeye.” A new entourage of “Taste Buddies,” inspired by popular menu items,” joined as well. Examples include Rippy, the lobster tail, Toasty, the brand’s cheese toast avatar, and the Salad Bar-barian.

Tavern also worked with Sizzler on nuances like tone of voice, product innovation, and naming strategy; even how servers greet customers.

Shennikov reiterates, underlying these cosmetic and broader changes, the goal for Sizzler is to leverage being a place customers come to celebrate. Presently, it’s running a “Well Done Sweep’steaks” where one guest can win free Sizzler for a year. In September and October, it also held its annual Cheese Toast Month charity initiative where 100 percent of profits from two LTO items went to charities of each location’s choosing.

Specifically, with the sweep’steaks, Sizzler introduced the idea in 2024. It’s a play on the brand’s mantra of celebrating “Well Done” moments. Think beyond birthdays and anniversaries and those standard notches in the calendar. This recognizes small wins that deserve a steak dinner, too, such as making it two weeks into daycare without getting sick; cleaning out the garage, etc.

Shennikov says last year’s program generated significant response. “The best part of my job was reading through the responses of all the different ‘Well Done’ moments,” she says. “People were taking their parents out to dinner for the first time. There were family softball leagues. A lot of great answers like that.”

And with Cheese Toast Month, Sizzler had the chance to further plant local ties by giving back. One of Shennikov’s favorite instances was a local middle school computer science club. It’s efforts like this, she says, needed to ensure Sizzler remains a staple instead of just a place to fuel up.

Much of this comes down to understanding where Sizzler should show up, Shennikov continues. This isn’t a brand that’s going to jump into social media debates. Although it might seem counter to a lot of what’s happening in digital media, Shennikov says, you won’t see Sizzler post on those channels. What it has started doing, however, is working with creators who can lead the conversation and spread their love for Sizzler to authentic followings.

The brand is popping up in new ways as well. It’s “all over” Los Angeles right now with fresh radio ads. It’s grabbing billboard space. “Growing up, people have these memories they still remember that stick in their mind,” Shennikov says. “We are taking that back with Sizzler.”

In this case, traditional media is Sizzler’s route.

The company’s messaging will web out in the months to come as Sizzler’s overall resurfacing speeds up. Its annual Veteran’s Day program is coming. Like always, the chain will open on Thanksgiving, serving meals of turkey and mashed potatoes to customers who want to skip the dishes.

Yet less visible, at least from a marketing angle, is there’s been a recurring, internal theme in recent years around something as time-tested as Sizzler is, but also a point that got sidetracked—the company wants to get back to basics operationally.

Shennikov says Sizzler, in one instance, had to work on its famed cheese toast that was created by Del Johnson in 1958, and has countless copycat recipes online. When customers sit down, the basket of crispy and buttery toast shows up. Sometimes the process was flawless, Shennikov says. Often, it wasn’t.

Operational execution of Sizzler’s famed cheese toast was a key program in recent years.

So, management spent time with restaurants and franchisees. As Cheese Toast Month hit radio, menu, and Sizzler’s marketing calendar, the company bolstered from the inside. It added training videos. Held practices. It asked franchisees to make their own cheese toast.

There weren’t training videos before and Sizzler created visual props to show employees how serious it was about getting the iconic offering right. The company even hosted a competition for the best cheese toast where the winner received a framed photo. “We’ve done all of these things that now, when the cheese toast comes out, it’s a world of difference from when I joined in 2019,” she says.

Now, Shennikov says, Sizzler will turn that consistency refocus to steak as it builds up the brand’s core. After? The salad bar, naturally.

“We’re doing this back-to-basics work before we start launching all of these other things in the pipeline,” she says.

A hint of what’s ahead: the chain plans to bring back what was once called “The Sizzler.” Last seen in the early 2000s, it’s a steak served on a sizzling platter on top of thick-cut fries and caramelized onions, with a garlic demi-glace. It could show up next summer. “Because then, we’ll be ready,” Shennikov says. “We’ll have everything in place for it.”

Clark adds there’s been a lot going on operationally behind the remodels. Sizzler replaced its point-of-sale and added new back-of-house tools to help managers become more efficient. “These things are really starting to pay off,” Clark says. “We’re just in the infancy of rewriting all of the training materials and we’re already getting some traction.”

“It’s hard to turn the whole ship, but I think we’ve got a good plan, and we’ve got people in place who can get the results.”

Where the brand has been able to make the biggest impact thus far, Clark tacks on, is with labor and food costs. It’s cross trained staff and invested in systems built around speed. It’s also updated certain recipes to make them easier to build. “Many things like that are underway,” he says, “and we have a lot of work to do.”