Scott Greenberg, author of the “The Wealthy Franchisee,” lays out an essential guide for managers and business owners looking to transform their hourly workforce into a top-performing super team with his latest book, “Stop the Shift Show,” which is available here. Download the first few chapters below and find out how to:
- Determining your managerial style and avoiding common mistakes
- Building trust with your team to create a positive work culture
- Motivating employees to perform at their best and go above and beyond
- Developing effective coaching techniques to help team members grow and improve
And be sure to join Scott at the QSR Evolution Conference in September for the inaugural QSR Franchisee Workshop.