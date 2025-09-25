The next step in Starbucks comeback plan? Closures and more layoffs.

The coffee giant announced Thursday that it is eliminating 900 corporate roles and closing many open positions. This comes after cutting 1,100 corporate positions earlier in 2025. These layoffs do not impact in-store employees.

“I know these decisions impact our partners and their families, and we did not make them lightly,” Niccol said in a letter to employees. “I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks that deepens its impact on the world and creates more opportunities for our partners, suppliers, and the communities we serve.”

Starbucks also plans to reduce its company-operated store count by 1 percent in fiscal 2025. In the process of returning shops to the “third place” ethos—including free refills, the return of the condiment bar, and the use of ceramic mugs for in-store guests—the brand identified some locations where it couldn’t recreate this environment and others where it didn’t see a path to profitability.

Most of the closures will occur by the end of the year. Starbucks estimated that it will take a roughly $1 billion hit related to shutdowns, layoffs, and other restructuring activities, with 90 percent of the expenses coming from the North America region.

The chain noted in July that it planned to remove mobile order and pickup-only locations in 2026, of which there are “80 or 90.” Niccol said the units have become “overly transactional” and don’t fit the new atmosphere Starbucks is going for.

The company will end fiscal 2025 with nearly 18,300 shops across the U.S. and Canada. It plans to grow its footprint in 2026 and remodel more than 1,000 units over the next year with warmer tones, more comfortable seating, additional power outlets, and food theater to encourage guests to dine-in and stay longer.

According to Niccol, early results from coffeehouse redesigns show guests visiting more often, staying longer, and sharing positive feedback. In locations where the brand has added more employees during peak hours—as part of a $500 million investment and a new “Green Apron Service” model—the chain has seen better transactions, sales, and service times, and more engaged employees.

Starbucks has experienced six straight quarters of negative U.S. same-store sales. Comps dropped 2 percent in Q3 and down 4 percent on a two-year stack. Traffic declined 2 percent, offset by a 2 percent rise in average ticket. Transactions are down 10 percent over two years.