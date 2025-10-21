Starbucks announced Tuesday that it’s testing a new assistant manager role to help strengthen leadership at the store level.

The pilot is currently happening with 62 employees across shops in California, Illinois, and Texas. Of the new hires, 90 percent—i.e. shift supervisors and baristas—were promoted from within. In 2026, the plan is to bring at least one assistant manager to every shop in the U.S. and Canada.

“When we have strong, stable leaders throughout our operating hours, everything gets better — partner experience, customer connection and coffeehouse performance,” chief partner officer Sara Kelly said in an open letter.

Thus far, the pilot has revealed that coffeehouses with high barista and shift supervisor engagement scores saw the strongest interest in assistant manager roles. Also, stores with longer-tenured leaders were more likely to have talent ready to move up. Learnings around onboarding, training, scheduling, customer experience, and team member engagement will shape the upcoming national rollout, Kelly said. The pilot is scheduled to finish in December.

“ASMs will give coffeehouse leaders more support to run the business, coach their teams and create great experiences for partners and customers. And when the team feels supported, they thrive,” Kelly said.

The executive pointed to industry data that shows engaged teams are 17 percent more productive and 21 percent more profitable.

Starbucks previously announced a commitment to hire 90 percent of retail leadership roles internally within the next three years. The brand believes the new position will create a clearer career path for hourly workers.

“This isn’t just a staffing update,” Kelly said. “It’s a meaningful investment in the heart of our business: our coffeehouses and the partners who run them.”

The additional leadership role is part of the brand’s overall “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which heavily leans into improving the in-restaurant dining experience. That means ceramic mugs, free refills, return of the condiment bars, and overall new store designs with expanded seating options, more power outlets, and abundant food displays.

The journey began when Starbucks hired former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol in September 2024. The road has had some pain points. Earlier this year, the coffee giant announced it was laying off 1,100 corporate employees. In September, it cut another 900 roles. Starbucks also revealed in July that it planned to shut down mobile order and pickup-only locations because of their “overly transactional” nature.

The brand is still waiting for sales to come around. Starbucks has experienced six straight quarters of negative U.S. same-store sales.