A big part of Starbucks’ comeback plan is making employees’ lives easier, both through additional human capital and technology.

Starting in the fall, Starbucks will add at least one dedicated, full-time assistant manager in most U.S. company-owned shops. The major announcement was made at the coffee giant’s Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas, attended by more than 14,000 coffeehouse leaders from across North America. It’s the first time Starbucks has held the event since 2019.

As of now, about 20 percent of units have an assistant manager, but Starbucks said the role tends to be short term and varies by location. With the full-time person in place to help provide leadership throughout more operating hours, store managers—who on average lead around 18 employees—will have more time to focus on developing talent and engaging customers.

A pilot will begin in September in six company-operated districts. Starbucks will take learnings from these tests to a majority of corporate shops in 2026.

“This isn’t just about adding the role in more stores—it’s about evolving how we support our customers and green apron partners,” Sara Kelly, chief partner officer, said in a statement. “The ASM will serve as a true partner to the coffeehouse leader – ensuring consistent leadership presence during more operating hours and helping run the business, guide teams and serve customers. For many, it will also be a meaningful first step into coffeehouse leadership, supporting Starbucks’ goal to develop talent, support internal career growth, and hire 90 percent of retail leadership roles from within.”

Store employees will receive a leg up with AI as well.

The brand introduced Green Dot Assist, a virtual assistant meant to help baristas in real time. Workers will now be able to ask questions through in-store iPads and receive instant responses as opposed to flipping through a manual for answers. For instance, if a barista wanted to remember how to make a seasonal beverage, they could find the answer with Green Dot Assist in seconds.

The technology is being tested in 35 shops, with more coming.

“With this new solution, we’re simplifying access to essential information in the flow of work for partners, making their jobs a little easier while they build confidence and expertise,” chief technology officer Deb Hall Lefevre said in a statement. ” … This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to streamlining operations, reducing friction, and giving partners more time to focus on crafting beverages and connecting with customers.”

Additionally, Starbucks will soon launch its next-generation POS system, geared toward improving order accuracy, employee workflow, and uptime.

The moves are part of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks,” strategy, which eyes a return to the brand’s coffeehouse identity and its reputation as a third place between work and home. Several changes have been implemented over the past year, like baristas writing notes on cups again, serving in-store coffee in ceramic mugs, and bringing back the condiment bar, as well as an expanded free refill policy. The brand is also looking into redesigning shops to make them more comfortable for in-store customers, including more power outlets, an abundant food display, and a reimagined espresso bar to create more theater for guests.

Employees are being trained on this new mindset via the “green apron service model,” guidelines that emphasize “warmly acknowledging every customer, engaging with kindness, and making every moment right,” Starbucks said in a blog post.

Reuters reported that the new model—which involves upgraded in-store technology and a dedicated employee for drive-thru orders—will be placed in all North American shops by the end of the summer. Niccol also told the publication that early tests of the model have shown faster service times and higher sales.

In terms of food and beverage innovation, Starbucks also revealed “Starting Five,” a new way of testing menu innovation in a set of five coffeehouses at once, gathering real-time feedback from employees, and scaling as the tests see results. Some ongoing experiments include a new Strato Frappuccino, freshly baked croissants made in store, and protein coffee.

The turnaround is still a work in progress. Starbucks’ U.S. same-store sales fell 2 percent in Q2 on traffic declines of 4 percent and average ticket growth of 3 percent.