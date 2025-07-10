Starbucks is fielding offers for its China business, which could be worth up to $10 billion, according to CNBC.

The publication reported that nearly 30 U.S. and international private equity firms have submitted offers, with the bids ranging from $5 billion to $10 billion. The coffee giant is currently evaluating the proposals, and a deal could happen by the end of the year.

“We see significant long-term potential in China and are evaluating the best ways to capture the future growth opportunities,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We are looking for a strategic partner with like-minded values, who shares our vision to provide a premium coffeehouse experience. We remain committed to China and want to retain a meaningful stake in the business. Any deal must make sense for Starbucks business and partners.”

Starbucks China finished Q2 with 7,758 shops, or roughly 20 percent of the chain’s global unit count. Same-store sales were flat—after decreasing for four consecutive quarters—driven by a 4 percent rise in transactions and a 4 percent decrease in average ticket. Net revenue increased to $739.7 million, up from $705.8 million.

CNBC said Starbucks could possibly retain a 30 percent stake while the rest is split among a group of buyers, all of which would hold less than 30 percent. One of those could be Centurium Capital, the majority investor of Luckin Coffee, the brand’s biggest competitor in China. After being founded in 2017 and going through a fraud scandal, bankruptcy, and leadership overhaul, Luckin surpassed Starbucks in unit count and total revenue in China. That growth was aided by Centurium, which invested $240 million into the brand back in 2021.

Luckin has put pressure on Starbucks not only by growing rapidly but also by offering lower-priced beverages. During the chain’s recent fiscal quarter, same-store sales rose 8.1 percent and revenue shot up to $1.2 billion, a 41.2 percent increase, thanks to thousands of store openings year-over-year. The company has now opened two shops in the U.S., a market in which Starbucks has struggled as of late and is working through a major turnaround.

Other contenders include Hillhouse Capital, Carlyle Group, and KKR & Co. Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser on the deal, according to CNBC. Sources also said a deal may not happen if Starbucks doesn’t receive the right valuation.

About a year and a half ago, former Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong told analysts that the coffee chain wasn’t interested in a “price war” with competitors. “You see mass influx of mass-market competitors focus on fast store expansion and low price tactics to drive trial. This will shake out over time,” she said in February 2024. Former Starbucks CEO Laxam Narasimhan offered three strategies to help the China business: a more coffee-forward and locally relevant menu innovation and increased social media engagement, significant investments in technology, and growth in the percentage of stores in lower-tier markets, where Starbucks had been experiencing “meaningfully stronger” new store economics.

In September 2024, Starbucks appointed Molly Liu as the sole CEO of the China business. The move happened soon after Brian Niccol took over as chief executive of the brand, replacing Narasimhan.



