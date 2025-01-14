Starbucks customers now must order if they want to dine inside or use the bathroom, the company announced Monday.

The move is part of a new code of conduct for corporately owned North American stores, which also outlaws discrimination or harassment, drinking outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling, according to the AP. Violators will be asked to leave, and police could get involved, if necessary.

Company spokesperson Jaci Anderson told the AP, “We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

In a letter, Starbucks North America president Sara Trilling said, “There is a need to reset expectations for how our spaces should be used, and who uses them.”

It’s a reversal of a policy implemented seven years ago in response to a controversy involving two Black men who were arrested at a Philadelphia-based Starbucks. The individuals were there for a meeting but hadn’t paid for anything. At the time, the shop had a policy of not letting guests stay if they hadn’t paid.

The announcement is part of Starbucks’ overall transformation plan under CEO Brian Niccol, who took over in September. Some other major changes include: pulling back on promotions and price cutting, reviving the “community coffeehouse vibe,” adding staffing to reduce bottlenecks, using Sharpie markers to write names on drinks, and removing the extra charge for nondairy milk.

North America and U.S. same-store sales declined 6 percent during the chain’s fiscal fourth quarter. The comp was dragged by a 10 percent plunge in comparable transactions (traffic), partially offset by a 4 percent lift in average ticket. Traffic declined across all channels and dayparts.

While Starbucks attempts to win back customers, it’s trying to do the same with unionized employees. The latter isn’t going well; thousands of employees went on strike around Christmas after Starbucks United and the coffee giant couldn’t strike a deal.