The next stop on Starbucks’ transformational journey—a change to the dress code.

Starting May 12, the coffee giant will mandate that every employee wear a solid black short or long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirt and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms. The chain is also launching a new line of company-branded T-shirts; workers will receive two T-shirts for free.

The uniform color scheme is meant to highlight the green apron, which has been part of the brand since 1987.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Starbucks is undergoing a significant transformation under CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” initiative. It wants to restore its identity as a welcoming “third place” for customers. This strategy focuses on enhancing the in-store experience by reintroducing ceramic mugs for dine-in orders, reinstating self-serve condiment bars, and bringing back personalized touches like baristas writing customers’ names on cups. The company has also implemented a new policy requiring purchases to access seating and restrooms.

To streamline operations, Starbucks is eliminating 30 percent of its menu and hoping to reduce wait times to four minutes or less. This simplification is complemented by an upgraded mobile ordering system and the addition of more staff in over 3,000 stores to better handle customer volume.​ For better customer comfort, Starbucks is exploring the addition of more power outlets, expanded seating options, and clearly separated sections for dine-in and to-go orders.

Internally, the company restructured its corporate teams, resulting in the layoff of 1,100 corporate employees, to create more agile and focused support structures.





