Starbucks wants guests back in its coffeehouses, and it also wants employees back in offices.

CEO Brian Niccol announced Monday that beginning in October, Starbucks will shift from a required three days in office to four days. This applies to the Seattle and Toronto support centers and North America regional offices. Employees—all of whom will have an assigned desk—will be required to be in office Monday through Thursday.

“We are reestablishing our in-office culture because we do our best work when we’re together,” Niccol said in an open letter. “We share ideas more effectively, creatively solve hard problems, and move much faster. Being in person also helps us build and strengthen our culture. As we work to turn the business around, all these things matter more than ever.”

For those who don’t want to go into the office, Starbucks is offering a one-time voluntary exit program with a cash payment.

“We understand not everyone will agree with this approach,” Niccol said. “We’ve listened and thought carefully. But as a company built on human connection, and given the scale of the turnaround ahead, we believe this is the right path for Starbucks.”

The move comes five months after Starbucks asked all leaders VP and above working remotely to relocate to Seattle or Toronto. Now, the coffee giant is extending that requirement to all support center people leaders, who will be expected to be based in Seattle or Toronto within 12 months.

Employees in lower-level roles won’t be asked to relocate, but hiring for future roles or lateral moves will require employees to be based in Seattle or Toronto.

When Niccol was hired as CEO in September 2024, his offer letter stated that he wouldn’t be required to relocate to the Seattle support center. The contract also revealed that he would live in Newport Beach with a personal office and commute to Starbucks’ head office 1,000 miles away on a corporate jet. CNBC reported that Niccol—who also has an office and home in Seattle—now “defaults to in-person work in Seattle when he isn’t traveling.”

The push for in-office work signals a massive culture shift for Starbucks, which is attempting a major turnaround effort.

The chain has dedicated itself to reviving its coffeehouse identity. The brand has done that in a number of ways, including baristas writing notes on cups again, serving in-store coffee in ceramic mugs, and bringing back the condiment bar, as well as an expanded free refill policy. Starbucks is also working on improving wait times to four minutes and cutting its menu by 30 percent.

Starbucks’ U.S. same-store sales fell 2 percent in Q2 on traffic declines of 4 percent and average ticket growth of 3 percent.