Starbucks’ asset evolution has been in rapid evolution over recent years as it works toward more drive-thru and digitally enabled stores. And, just from a volume perspective, it’s opened the most net units of any U.S. restaurant brand across the past two years—429 and 473 locations in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

That development is now going to include adding high-power electric vehicle chargers at Starbucks along West Coast travel corridor Interstate 5. The company on Wednesday announced it’s collaborating with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging to “electrify” more than 100 locations. Chargers will be placed in core urban areas and charging desserts, Starbucks said. More stores will eventually be identified as well, it added, including markets on the East Coast.

“At Starbucks, we have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack the infrastructure,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer,” said in a statement. “Partnering with Mercedes is the next step in expanding our EV charging network so our customers can refuel sustainably while they enjoy Starbucks.”

EV charging isn’t a new strategy for Starbucks. The brand already offers charging at, or nearby, north of 1,000 licensed and company-operated stores. Starbucks units on the 1-5 route will feature the “Alpitronic Hypercharger 400,” a device equipped with NACS cables that can support vehicles with a wide voltage range. The I-5 corridor claims to be the most-traveled highway in the U.S. It traverses California, which boasts the highest number of registered eclectic vehicles, or 36 percent of the nation’s purported total.

Last year, Starbucks partnered with Volvo to install 50 chargers through a 1,350-mile route from Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle to Denver.

“The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers,” added Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. “We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks.”

Starbucks said one of its goals will be to seamlessly integrate the charging experience with the familiar and easy routine of grabbing coffee, “and make it available to drivers of all EV brands.”

The company is on a larger path to becoming human resource positive, as it’s outlined previously. It wants to store more carbon than it emits, reduce and conserve more freshwater than it uses, and eliminate waste as it looks to cut climate, water, and waste footprints in half by 2023 compared to a fiscal 2019 baseline.

That includes: 50 percent absolute reduction in scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse (GHG) emissions representing all of Starbucks direct operations and value chain; 50 percent of water withdrawals will be conserved or replenished across Starbucks direct operations, stores, packaging and agricultural supply chain, prioritizing action in high-risk water basins while supporting watershed health, ecosystem resilience, and water equity; and 50 percent reduction in waste sent to landfill from stores and direct operations; customer packaging to be 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Also, Starbucks AIMS to update 100 percent of customer packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.

On August 5, the brand will lead a three-month reusable cup program project with the NextGen Consortium in Petaluma, California. The city-wide reuse project wants to make reusable cups the default option for go-to drinks. In addition to Starbucks, brands like The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Peet’s Coffee and Yum! Brands are participating, alongside local cafes and restaurants, city and county governments, and community and environmental advocacy groups. Starbucks licensee partners Target and Safeway are also taking part.

Eight stores will participate for three months. Customers will be able to return their cups at one of more than 60 purple drop-off return bins located at cafes and businesses through the city, where they’ll then be cleaned, sanitized, and recirculated.