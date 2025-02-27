Starbucks plans to cut its menu by 30 percent by the end of September to capture faster service, improved quality, and further innovation.

Starting next Tuesday, the coffee giant will remove less popular beverages, including several Frappuccino blended beverages, the Royal Breakfast Latte, and the White Hot Chocolate. Starbucks said these products aren’t commonly purchased, can be difficult to make, or are too similar to other beverages on the menu.

Here’s the full list:

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

More drinks and food will leave the menu throughout the coming months to make way for more innovation. Starbucks said it’s focusing on “premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences.” In January, it introduced Cortado, which has exceeded expectations. This spring, the brand will bring back Lavender beverages and introduce a new Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.

“By simplifying our menu, we’re helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The menu reduction is part of the company’s overall “Back to Starbucks” transformation plan, which aims to reduce wait times by four minutes, add staffing in thousands of shops, write order names on cups with Sharpie markers, serve beverages in a mug or glass for dine-in customers, and bring back the condiment bar. The company also changed its code of conduct policy so that guests must place an order to stay in the dining room or use the bathroom.

Additionally, the transformation plan led to 1,100 corporate employees being laid off and the elimination of hundreds of unfilled positions. The goal is to simplify structure, remove duplication, and create smaller teams that can work quickly and more efficiently.

Starbucks’ U.S. quick-service share recovered in Q1 following two quarters of declines. And it did so despite reducing the frequency of discount-driven offers—there were 40 percent fewer such transactions in the period, year-over-year. Through the quarter, the brand saw a shift in sales mix toward coffee and espresso-based beverages, which over-delivered and compensated for lower-than-expected performance across holiday promotions.

Same-store sales declined 4 percent (8 percent drop in traffic and 4 percent rise in ticket) in the North America and U.S., yet improved over the course of three months, and non-Starbucks Rewards traffic grew, quarter-over-quarter. Members and spend lifted versus Q4 and year-over-year, and price parity for non-dairy milk customizations brought back lapsed Rewards users.

