Starbucks unveiled a new coffeehouse design as part of its overall plan to regain its place as the ultimate third place.

Several of these revamped locations debuted in the Hamptons, New York. The long-term goal is to renovate up to 1,000 coffeehouses within the next year.

The design features cozier seating options, warmer lighting, more power outlets, and locally inspired art. There’s also a menu that “reflects the classic coffeehouse experience” and an updated espresso bar so guests can view the theater of baristas making beverages. For mobile orders, there’s an improved pickup experience with new risers and shelves to make it easier to grab and go.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK

“Balancing innovation with tradition, Starbucks is designing coffeehouses that feel personal, familiar, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve and go beyond design, shaping the future of gathering spaces, strengthening community ties, and creating places people love,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Since Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol began his tenure in September, the chain has dedicated itself to reviving its coffeehouse identity. The brand has done that in a number of ways, including baristas writing notes on cups again, serving in-store coffee in ceramic mugs, and bringing back the condiment bar, as well as an expanded free refill policy. Starbucks is also working on improving wait times to four minutes and cutting its menu by 30 percent.

Hospitality has become a big focus. As part of the “green apron service model,” employees are being trained on warmly acknowledging customers and welcoming them into shops.

To help workers, Starbucks will add a full-time assistant store manager to most U.S. company-owned locations starting this fall. Additionally, the brand is testing Green Dot Assist, a new AI-powered virtual assistant that provides real-time answers to baristas via iPads, and preparing to launch a next-generation POS system to improve order accuracy and workflow.

Another key strategy: Starbucks announced “Starting Five,” a new way of testing menu innovation in a set of five stores at once, gathering real-time feedback from employees, and scaling as the tests see results. Some ongoing experiments include a new Strato Frappuccino, freshly baked croissants made in store, and protein coffee.

Starbucks’ U.S. same-store sales fell 2 percent in Q2 on traffic declines of 4 percent and average ticket growth of 3 percent.



