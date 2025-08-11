Steak ‘n Shake overhauled senior management, replacing executives in charge of operations, finance, traditional franchising, and supply chain. From 2018 to 2025, it shuttered 200 locations and removed table service, added kiosks, and began putting stores in the hands of single-unit franchisees through a program intended to improve focus and foster a community-minded ownership model, not unlike the one Chick-fil-A scaled across the country.

Steak ‘n Shake took its lumps along this refacing process, which began following back-to-back yearly losses in 2018 and 2019. The brand had gone from $34.717 million in operating earnings in 2016 to $431,000 the following year. It then slid into the red at negative $10.657 million, $18.575 million, and $4.587 million in the ensuing three fiscal calendars. Steak ‘n Shake returned to positive territory in 2021 at $13.525 million, followed by $11.478 million in 2022, and $26.170 million and $20.099 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Again, at this point, it was a very different brand than the 2017 one that triggered systemwide evolution, from model to leadership to structure of store partnerships.

The brand did, however, start to trickle out in its earnings reports—Biglari Holdings does not host public calls—that same-store sales were starting to turn. It said in Q4 2024 comps increased 6.4 percent at company-operated restaurants, even as Steak ‘n Shake struggled to produce adequate levels of profit and return on capital. The brand reported pre-tax operating earnings a touch shy of $20.1 million last year.

That pre-tax cash return on capital missed Biglari Holdings targets by 20 percent and chairman Sardar Biglari credited the company’s failure to maintain operating margins despite growing same-store sales. Those “shortcomings” led to management changes.

Outside of Biglari’s corporate note on comps, though, Steak ‘n Shake has not always shared the top-line figure in recent years, essentially going back to when it began to shift approach. Same-store sales declined 0.4 percent in 2016, 1.8 percent in 2017, and 5.1 percent in 2018.

More recently has been a different story. The brand reported a Q1 same-store increase of 3.9 percent, despite traffic declines, and, in its recently announced Q2 report, revealed comp sales hiked 10.7 percent.

Recent same-store sales (comp results not provided in 2023):

Q2 2025: 10.7 percent

Q1 2025: 3.9 percent

Q4 2024: N/A

Q3 2024: 5.4 percent

Q2 2024: 7 percent

Q1 2024: 9.9 percent

Net sales for Q2 and the first six months of 2025 were $46,858 and $88,473, respectively, representing an increase of $6,043 or 14.8 percent and $8,923 or 11.2 percent, compared to prior-year results. The upward movement was primarily due to the comps gain, the company said.

Steak ‘n Shake also saw higher revenue figures, as seen below. The company transitioned two corporate stores in Q2 to the franchise-partner model and one closed, bringing that segment to 174 restaurants. There were 182 a year ago. Steak ‘n Shake also had 143 corporate locations after closing one alongside the refranchised activity. There were 142 last June. Additionally, the brand had 100 franchised stores, down seven in the quarter and a retraction from 120 a year ago.

As of June 30, 10 of 143 company-operated restaurants were closed, with Steak ‘n Shake planning to sell or lease eight of them and refranchise the balance.

Biglari’s Western Sizzlin concept exited the quarter with 29 locations (there were 30 last year). In all, the company directs 449 restaurants today, a decrease from 477, year-over-year.

Steak ‘n Shake also broke out underlying sales, cost of food, labor costs, and other restaurant costs of its franchise partners. This is a measure worth sharing, the company said, to illustrate how the model affects profitability. Biglari Holdings generates more of its revenue from its share of profits. With company-operated restaurants continuing to transition, Steak ‘n Shake will appear a lighter company from a revenue perspective. That’s not true on the profit said, however. Accounting convention dictates in company-operated restaurants sales to the end customer be recorded as revenue; but for franchises, only Biglari Holdings’ share of profits, along with certain fees, are recorded as such. So the franchise partnership system is more a federation of legally and administrative sperate enterprises.

Steak ‘n Shake did not elaborate in the Q2 report what drove its same-store sales gains. Biglari generally reserves reflections for annual, not quarterly recaps. (More on 2024 here).

But the brand has not struggled to make headlines of late. It’s January announcement it would move forward with the use of 100 percent all-natural beef tallow in restaurants led to billboards, social media square-offs with competitors, and attention from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who visited a restaurant in March and used the backdrop as part of his MAHA platform targeting seed oils. The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary said he was “grateful to [Steak ‘n Shake] for RFK-ing the French fries.”

Steak ‘n Shake played into the attention with red “Make Frying Oil Tallow Again” hat images on X, and more. It’s said by the end of February 2025 all locations will use beef tallow. The brand’s social account also lauded the move to begin taking Bitcoin payments in May.

While uncertain how these updates tie to sales figures yet, the 91-year-old brand is generating more noise in recent months than those challenged pre- and-during COVID years.