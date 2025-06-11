There’s a strange, almost cult-like behavior that continues to grip modern marketing: the nonstop chase after Gen Z. Agencies pitch TikTok-first strategies like gospel. Brand decks are littered with emojis, slang, and the latest viral challenge. All of it aimed at capturing the elusive attention of the youngest cohort with the lowest disposable income.

Let’s be blunt: it’s absurd.

Agencies spend decades in boardrooms convincing brands to think strategically, not reactively. And yet here we are, as an industry, gleefully throwing billions in ad dollars at an audience still figuring out how to split rent with four roommates. Meanwhile, Gen X and Boomers (the ones who actually have the money) are sitting on the sidelines, barely acknowledged by the brands they’ve supported for decades.

This isn’t just a missed opportunity. It’s marketing malpractice.

It’s time to talk numbers. According to the Federal Reserve, Americans aged 50 and up control roughly 70 percent of the country’s wealth. Gen X alone is entering its peak earning years, and Boomers are the richest generation in history. Together, they wield trillions in spending power across travel, home improvement, health, technology, fashion, you name it.

Compare that to Gen Z, many of whom are still students or in their first jobs. Yes, they’re culturally influential, but influence without purchasing power doesn’t pay the bills or move the needle on quarterly sales. Likes and shares are great, but conversions still keep the lights on.

So why the obsession?

Some of it is history (think of the Mad Men era). Since the 1950s, youth culture has been viewed as the source of what’s “cool” and what’s next. There was also the thinking that if you catch them young, you’ll have a customer for life. And, of course, the now misguided idea that brand interest will trickle up to the rest of the population. Yeah, not so much anymore.

Some of it is trend-chasing. It’s sexier to pitch a campaign that might “go viral” on TikTok than one that resonates quietly, but profitably, with a 58-year-old empty nester looking to redesign her kitchen. Marketers, particularly younger ones, tend to create for themselves. They relate to Gen Z because they are Gen Z or close to it. That makes it easy to fall into the trap of designing brands for youth while ignoring the customers with credit cards that don’t decline.

Of course, ageism plays a role. Our industry still worships youth. “Old” is still treated like a dirty word in creative reviews, usually conjuring some tired stereotype of permed, gray-haired ladies in cardigans. But times couldn’t be more different. Today’s 50-somethings are Gen Xers who still appreciate trends and follow culture. If marketers lose touch with the reality of older consumers, they risk leaving billions on the table.

This isn’t about abandoning younger audiences either. It’s about rebalancing. You can still build brand affinity with Gen Z while crafting campaigns that speak meaningfully to Gen X and Boomers. The best marketers don’t choose one or the other, they prioritize based on real ROI, not cultural hype.

Take restaurants, for instance. Restaurant brands seem fixated on chasing TikTok virality with burger flips in slow motion, neon cocktails, and food challenges. But guess who’s actually dining out consistently and spending big? It’s not the kids splitting fries after class.

Gen X and Boomers are the reliable patrons, booking weekday lunches with friends and clients, weekend date nights, and large family gatherings. They order wine. They tip generously. They care about service and ambience more than whether your menu went viral last week. And check this out … they’re coming back again and again.

It’s not that these audiences are against innovation and change, they just don’t want to feel like an afterthought. And no generation is a bigger afterthought than Gen X.

Ignore these generations, and it shows. We’ve all seen once-beloved chains lose their way trying to stay “relevant” by chasing the wrong audience. They redesign menus around buzzwords, ditch classic items in favor of novelty, and swap updated interiors for TikTok backdrops. And then they wonder why the regulars stop coming.

The restaurants that get it right aren’t just throwing back to the past and leaning in to nostalgia. They’re updating and meeting older guests with thoughtful service, reliable quality, and enough innovation to keep things interesting. They understand that marketing to Gen X and Boomers isn’t about being boring, it’s about being worth it. These customers don’t need flash. They need value, consistency, and a reason to return.

And more than anything, they need to feel seen. Even just a little bit.

Brent Rivard is CEO and Co-Founder of Geezer Creative, an independent creative agency built by and for 50+ generations. With more than 25 years of experience at shops like BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Anomaly, Brent also spent time on the brand side as CMO of one of the world’s largest travel services company. To learn more about Brent and his partners, visit geezercreative.com.