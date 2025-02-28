Here at QSR, we’ve recognized the up-and-comers defining the next generation of industry leadership since 2019. And now, it’s time to find the next class.

QSR is officially accepting submissions for the 2025 Young Leaders to Watch, particularly searching for those visionaries who are redefining the landscape and setting a new bar to follow.

To be considered for Young Leaders, nominees must be 35 years old or younger. The final list will be published in QSR’s June 2025 issue.

To submit for Young Leaders, fill out the below information no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on March 17.

If you have any questions, please email Danny Klein at dklein@wtwhmedia.com.

CHECK OUT PAST YOUNG LEADERS LISTS:

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019