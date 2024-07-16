The restaurant industry’s employee proposition is a hardly a new story. But it’s never been under the microscope like it is today. The tightening labor pool and “Great Resignation” forced brands to pay closer attention to recruitment, benefits, retention tactics and, simply, how they treat and support their workers.

Here at QSR, we want to recognize the restaurant chains leading the charge when it comes to being an employer of choice. So for the third consecutive year, we’re in search of QSR’s Best Brands to Work For.

Check out past lists here:

2023 // 2022

Think your brand should be considered one of the industry’s Best Brands to Work For? Fill out your information below by end of day Friday, August 19. The winners will be featured in QSR’s November 2024 issue.

If you have questions, please contact Danny Klein at dklein@wtwhmedia.com.

Note: This is open to both corporate and franchise-run operations.