QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute (FPI) are once again teaming up to recognize the industry’s best and brightest in packaging innovation with the return of the Foodservice Packaging Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in single-use foodservice packaging across multiple categories. Submissions are now open, and companies are encouraged to nominate outstanding packaging designs that push the boundaries of innovation and performance in today’s dynamic foodservice landscape.

This year’s competition honors excellence in single-use foodservice packaging in five categories.

To enter the competition, click the appropriate category below to access the entry form:

Judges will also select an overall winner of the competition to be designated the “Foodservice Package of the Year.”

All entries are due no later than July 18, 2025.

In addition to the entry form, please submit photos of packaging electronically to [email protected] and send TWO packaging samples to the following address:

Foodservice Packaging Institute

c/o Jennifer Goldman

2710 Del Prado Blvd S #2270

Cape Coral, FL 33904

The winners of the 2025 foodservice packaging competition will be presented with their awards at FPI’s Fall meeting in Savannah, Georgia, on October 23, 2025, and will be featured in QSR magazine’s November 2025 issue.

For any questions, email QSR magazine editor Ben Coley at [email protected]

General Criteria

Packaging must serve as a single-use package used or sold in the foodservice industry. Package must currently be in use and sold or placed in the foodservice industry on or after January 1, 2025.

Rules and Guidelines

There is no fee to submit entries to this competition No package may be entered in more than three categories. Entries from prior QSR/FPI Foodservice Packaging Awards Competitions are not eligible to compete in the 2025 program unless there has been a substantial change in the design of the package (e.g., material, features, function, etc.). Judges will have the right to disqualify any entry. All entries and materials must be postmarked or submitted electronically by July 18, 2025. All entries must be made by a representative of a foodservice packaging manufacturing company, design firm, and/or restaurant operator. All entries must be accompanied by two (2) product samples. In addition to submitting your entry form electronically, please print two hard copies and include with your product samples. Separate entry forms and category forms must be completed for each entry. Please include set-up instructions for any packaging that requires assembly. Please feel free to include any promotional materials/ads that feature your packaging and would be relevant and beneficial to your submission. All entries become property of QSR magazine and its publisher WTWH Media, and the Foodservice Packaging Institute, Inc., and will not be returned.

Judging