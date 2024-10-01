Subway announced Tuesday that it has reached over 10,000 international restaurant commitments in just three years.

The stores are the result of more than 20 master franchise agreements. These commitments cover more than 40 percent of the new openings in 2024.

Seven master franchise deals have been signed this year, consisting of new entry into Paraguay and Mongolia, and significant expansion in Europe, South America, and Central America.

Subway projects that 2024’s store opening total will double the number of restaurant debuts in 2019. The company attributed this growth to work with multi-unit operators. This includes large corporate partners for nontraditional expansion, like Walmart, Aramark, and Love’s Travel Stops. These types of locations represent about 25 percent of the global footprint. Subway is also boosting its presence in airports in Mexico and Spain and on college and hospital campuses.

“Subway’s global growth strategy of partnering with well-resourced, experienced multi-unit operators is proving to be successful,” global chief development officer Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “By working with the right partners, we are making significant strides in modernizing our brand image with both new and remodeled restaurants, improving our overall guest experience, and growing digital sales.”

In 2023, the brand experienced positive global net growth for the first time since 2016—mostly due to increasing international expansion. The primary objective is ensuring restaurants are in the right location, image, and format. Subway’s Fresh Forward design includes changes to nearly all of the guest-facing areas of the dining space and the service areas, including new flooring, furniture, wall coverings, counter equipment, and ceiling and lighting elements.

With nearly 37,000 stores globally, Subway is the third-largest restaurant chain in the world, trailing only McDonald’s and Starbucks.

U.S. growth hasn’t been nearly as favorable. The sandwich concept finished 2023 with 20,133 stores nationwide. It’s a decline of about 7,000 shops since the beginning of 2016—that alone would be the fifth-biggest quick-service brand in the U.S. However, the decreases appear to be getting less severe. The brand closed a net of 1,043 shops in 2021, 571 in 2022, and 443 in 2023.

In April, Roark Capital officially closed its transaction of Subway, which was reportedly around $9.6 billion.

Subway’s global same-store sales rose 6.4 percent in 2023 year-over-year. In North America, comps lifted 5.9 percent, with the top 75 percent (17,000 units) up 10.1 percent. Subway finished 2023 with 12 straight quarters of positive same-store sales. Global and North American digital sales increased double digits in 2023, aided by the enhancement of the chain’s loyalty program, Subway MVP Rewards.





