It’s been roughly eight months since Subway CEO John Chidsey announced his intentions to retire at year’s end. The previous Burger King executive was the chain’s first CEO outside the founding family. Now, Subway is getting another with ties to the burger giant as well.

The company announced Monday Jonathan Fitzpatrick would step into the CEO role, effective July 28, “following a comprehensive search.”

Fitzpatrick most recently served as president and CEO of Driven Brands, a company with automotive subsidiaries such as Maaco, CARSTAR, Meineke, and Take 5 Oil Change, which he stepped down from in May after holding the title since 2012. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Burger King, including EVP, Chief Brand, and Operations officer between February 2011 and June 2012. There, Fitzpatrick directed the single largest menu overhaul in Burger King’s history, simplified restaurant operations, and worked on guest experience under a new store image, the company said.

Fitzpatrick worked at Burger King prior to and after its acquisition by 3G Capital (eventually merging in 2014 with Tim Hortons to form Restaurant Brands International). Fitzpatrick also clocked time as Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Senior Vice President of Operations, Europe Middle East and Africa. Prior, he was Senior Vice President, Development and Franchising and has been on the board at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Before Burger King, Fitzpatrick was President and Chief Operations Officer of Texas Digital Systems. He began his career in Dublin and London, working for Diageo Plc, the world’s largest premium drinks business.

“I’m honored to lead this iconic brand that has been serving guests around the world for 60 years,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Subway has a solid foundation built on decades of providing freshly made, better-for-you options with value and convenience. I’m excited by the opportunity to shape the future of the company, working alongside our valued franchisees and employees to help drive increased sales and franchisee profitability and grow our brand around the world.”

Subway said Fitzpatrick would work closely with Carrie Walsh, president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, who has held the interim role since Chidsey’s departure, on the transition.

Fitzpatrick will lead Subway’s next chapter following April 2024’s reported $9.6 billion sale to Inspire Brands and GoTo Foods-backed Roark Capital.

Under Chidsey’s tenure, Subway managed through multiple menu transformations. In July 2021, the company introduced 11 new and improved ingredients, six fresh or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature options. The following year, Subway unveiled its Subway Series, a lineup of new signature sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number. The brand then released new Deli Hero sandwiches made with freshly cut meat in 2023; the chain paid more than $80 million to deploy meat slicers in restaurants nationwide.

In the U.S., Subway lost a net of 631 stores last year. The sandwich chain finished 2024 with 19,502 domestic units, marking the first time the brand has been below 20,000 in about 20 years. It reached a peak of more than 27,000 stores in 2015.

The declines began in 2016 and have persisted. Since, Subway has lost a net of approximately 7,600 domestic stores, including over 1,000 in 2018, 2020, and 2021. However, the company remains the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. in terms of footprint. The next highest is Starbucks, which ended its 2024 fiscal year with 16,935 U.S. shops. McDonald’s was third at 13,559.

Despite the closures, Subway said it closed the year with its second straight year of positive global net restaurant growth after opening more than 1,000 new locations worldwide.

The chain has nearly 37,000 restaurants globally, trailing only McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Over the past three and a half years, the brand has signed 25 master franchise agreements, which together represent commitments for more than 10,000 future restaurant openings. Seven of those agreements were inked in 2024 alone, bringing Subway into new markets like Paraguay and Mongolia. The brand also expanded further into Europe and Latin America, including France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Brazil, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

By the end of 2024, more than 20,000 Subways, including nearly two-thirds of its U.S. footprint, had been remodeled or built under the “Fresh Forward” update, first launched in 2017. It also introduced a “Fresh Forward 2.0” next-generation platform aimed at enhancing the guest experience and improving operational efficiency.