Subway announced Monday a revamped meal deal to re-insert itself into the ongoing value wars in the quick-service segment.

The chain is offering a Meal of the Day promotion in which one sandwich each day can be ordered as a six-inch sub for $6.99 or a footlong for $9.99, alongside a choice of two cookies or chips and a small drink.

These are the sandwiches eligible for the value deal each day:

Monday – Cold Cut Combo

Tuesday – All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki

Wednesday – Meatball Marinara

Thursday – All-New Baja Chipotle Chicken

Friday – Tuna

Saturday – The Ultimate B.M.T.

Sunday – The Philly

Subway said the list will rotate every few months.

“Subway’s new Meal of the Day showcases the variety of better for you ingredients across our entire menu, our signature subs, and our definition of value – where you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality for an affordable price,” Doug Fry, president, Subway North America, said in a statement. “Whether dining on-the-go to fuel an active lifestyle or enjoying the moment after a long day, Subway has made ordering a satisfying and tasty meal a whole lot easier.”

The Meal of the Day is similar to Subway’s Meal Deal promotion late last year in which customers could get a six-inch sub, a choice of chips or two cookies, and a small fountain drink for $6.99. The deal applied to any of the chain’s signature chef-crafted sandwiches.

Offering a distinct value deal has become table stakes in the fast-food industry. McDonald’s leads the way with a new McValue platform that will house all of its value offers in one place, including meal deals—like the current $5 Meal Deal—in-app offers, local food and drink specials, and a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer at breakfast and lunch/dinner.

In addition to the new offer, Subway introduced two new Baja Bliss subs—available with chicken or turkey—featuring Baja Chipotle Sauce, one of the most ordered sauces on the menu. The limited-time-only sandwiches are made with Artisan Italian Bread, fresh vegetables, and topped with Subway’s SubKrunch. Subway also brought back its Miss Vickie’s Baja Chipotle potato chips for a limited time.