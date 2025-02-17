Sweetgreen is rolling out a new loyalty program designed to reward guests for every purchase. SG Rewards, launching in select markets on February 17 ahead of a nationwide debut in April, allows members to earn 10 points for every eligible dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for free menu items, along with access to exclusive deals and special offers.

“With SG Rewards, every dollar spent at Sweetgreen gets you closer to perks,” says Michael Kotick, SVP and head of marketing. “Whether you’re ordering in-store, on the app, or online, earning rewards has never been easier at Sweetgreen.”

The fast-casual chain previously introduced Sweetpass in 2023, a two-tiered loyalty program that included a free component as well as a $10 monthly membership option with additional perks.

Early last year, CEO Jonathan Neman told investors the program hadn’t meaningfully moved the needle on overall transactions. While Sweetgreen saw some incremental gains from the subscription tier, the membership base wasn’t large enough to drive significant growth. He foreshadowed “some pretty significant changes and optimizations” to come, including simpler rewards, a better in-app experience, and more one-to-one personalization. Then, in November, he unveiled plans to overhaul the loyalty program in 2025 as part of a broader focus on cultivating more direct relationships with customers.

Insights from Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ users played a key role in shaping SG Rewards, with a focus on giving members more control over how they earn and redeem perks.

“We built our new rewards program with flexibility in mind,” Kotick says. “After listening to feedback, we wanted to give every loyalty member the opportunity to earn on every purchase.

As the program expands, Sweetgreen will track sign-ups, repeat visits, and reward redemptions to measure engagement.

“We’ll also look at popular dayparts, menu exploration, and how personalized offers drive behavior,” Kotick says, adding that it’s ultimately about more than just earning perks. “It’s about creating a seamless, value-driven experience that keeps guests coming back.”

SG Rewards will be available through Sweetgreen’s app and website, with additional details expected in the coming months.