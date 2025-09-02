Zipporah “Zip” Allen is returning to the restaurant world, this time as chief commercial officer of Sweetgreen. She officially steps into the role on September 2, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience across the restaurant and technology industries, with a track record in brand building and customer engagement.

She spent a number of years in restaurants before moving into tech, including leadership roles at Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. At Taco Bell, Allen oversaw the brand’s digital transformation and helped launch its first loyalty program. As CMO of Pizza Hut, she repositioned the chain around delivery and worked to reverse traffic declines.

Most recently, Allen served as chief business officer at Strava, a subscription-based digital fitness platform. She led growth across marketing, partnerships, sales, customer service, and communications, helping expand Strava’s global community by 45 percent to over 150 million members.

Still, Allen says she missed the restaurant world. She describes Sweetgreen as the ideal brand to mark her return after several years away from the industry. Her time at Strava taught her the power of digital platforms and community building, but she says she longed for the tangible, real-world impact of food and hospitality.

“When I look at the restaurant category, food is so emotional and is so core and critical to communities, and that physical aspect is so important—especially for Sweetgreen,” she says. “It’s just much more dynamic as an industry, and that’s one of the main reasons I’m coming back.”

Looking at Sweetgreen’s nearly two-decade history, Allen sees a brand that carved out its place by challenging the rules.

“If you think about the mission of bringing fresh, sustainable, healthy food to communities, and doing that in a way that is through a craveable, seasonal menu that is sustainably sourced from local farms, it’s just really disruptive,” she says. “And it continued to be really disruptive and distinct in the category.”

But Allen is also realistic about the company’s current challenges. Sweetgreen’s Q2 same-store sales fell 7.6 percent, the steepest quarterly decline since the chain went public in 2021. Traffic slid 10.1 percent. CEO Jonathan Neman cited a mix of headwinds, including a softening consumer environment, difficult comparisons against a successful menu launch last year, and operational issues around value perception, consistency, and food quality.

“The category and Sweetgreen have been challenged lately. That’s not a secret,” Allen says. “I think everybody’s earnings this last quarter were down. While the mission and the brand and the role that it plays in culture is really important, it’s also really important to adjust and move where both the consumer and culture is moving.”

One area where Allen sees clear opportunity is the menu. Sweetgreen has reinstated seasonal rotations, something that had faded in recent years to the frustration of guests. Now, limited-time offerings are back in the mix, reflecting in-season ingredients and creating more reasons for customers to return.

“It is a key differentiator,” Allen says. “That is a move that I’m really excited about, with the innovation pipeline that can come from that.”

The results are already visible. Sweetgreen’s summer menu, which launched in July, now accounts for 15 percent of entrée orders. One in three customers who tried a seasonal item returned within two weeks. The company has two more seasonal menus planned for 2025 and expects at least eight seasonal or limited-time offerings in 2026.

Marketing is another priority. Allen says Sweetgreen once had an outsized role in creating culture but lost some of that momentum along the way.

“We haven’t been in that game over the last couple of years—at least not in the way that we were creating culture previously,” she says.

That cultural impact, she adds, happens at multiple levels: through broad collaborations and innovation, but also at the community level by staying true to local sourcing. She points to recent partnerships such as Sweetgreen’s KBBQ menu developed with COTE Korean Steakhouse, as well as the viral TikTok story of “Farmer Dan,” who supplies goat cheese for a seasonal salad. Seeing him featured in Times Square underscored the blend of authenticity and cultural relevance she believes the brand must lean into.

“It’s rooted in the authenticity of the brand, but it’s also had over a million views, because it’s something that is interesting and relatable to people,” she says.

Personalization rounds out her top priorities. Sweetgreen has built a reputation for digital ordering and convenience, but Allen acknowledges the brand has more work to do in tailoring experiences.

“We’ve led the industry in digital mix and ease of ordering and outposts and delivery, but we have not really personalized that experience through both the loyalty program and outside of a loyalty program,” she says. “So, that’s the third thing that’s really on my mind.”

Allen also takes a broad view of competition. While rival restaurant brands are always on her radar, she says the more pressing challenge is to be top of mind for customers when they’re deciding where to eat.

“Of course we’re going to keep our eye on industry competitors and what’s going on with food away from home, but I think the competitive space is really in the consumer’s mind,” she says. “When you come back to the mission of bringing sustainable, high quality food to consumers at an affordable price in an accessible way, how do we make sure that we are the first choice for them?”

Allen is joining a leadership team that’s in the middle of its own reset. Recently appointed COO Jason Cochran has been spearheading operational improvements through an initiative called Project One Best Way, which aims to raise the bar on store execution by standardizing practices, setting clearer performance benchmarks, and improving throughput. At Sweetgreen, every 10 percent improvement in peak throughput can translate into a 1 percent comp increase, making speed of service a critical metric. The program also emphasizes tighter food standards, from portioning to freshness and hold times.

That focus on execution is tied directly to menu innovation. New items are now being assessed not just for how they resonate with consumers but also for their impact on the back-of-house. It’s this connection between operations and innovation, Allen notes, that lays the foundation for her broader philosophy of leadership.

Allen says her approach blends data and creativity. Scaling innovation requires rigor and evidence, but she believes space for experimentation and cultural relevance is just as essential. At the center of it all is authenticity, which she views as Sweetgreen’s most important differentiator.

“I think about brands as people, and the only person you can be is yourself,” she says. “Making sure that we can preserve the authenticity of the experience might look different than it did in the past, but that’s going to be the through line that I bring.”