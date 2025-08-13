Sweetgreen is rolling out major changes as it faces slowing sales.

The fast casual recently reduced headcount in its support center teams, eliminating roughly 10 percent of both open and filled roles. It’s also discontinuing Ripple Fries—despite strong guest reception—because of operational complexities, CEO Jonathan Neman told investors during the company’s Q2 earnings call last week.

Comps fell 7.6 percent during the period. CFO Mitch Reback said traffic declines and a shift in menu mix together represented about a 10 percent drop, partially offset by a 2.5 percent lift from menu pricing. AUVs edged down to $2.8 million from $2.9 million a year ago, while restaurant-level margins contracted to 18.9 percent from 22.5 percent, a drop that included some tariff impact. The company’s net loss widened to $23.2 million compared to $14.5 million in the same period a year ago.

“We are not satisfied with the results we’re reporting today,” Neman said, pointing to a mix of internal and external pressures, including a tough comparison with last year’s successful steak launch and a difficult consumer environment.

READ MORE:

Behind Sweetgreen Expansion Playbook of Patience, Precision, and Purpose

Sweetgreen Feels the Consumer Chill

The consumer pullback was particularly acute in several of Sweetgreen’s largest urban markets. In response, the brand has increased its chicken and tofu portions by 25 percent, revamped its chicken and salmon recipes for better taste and quality, and rolled out targeted pricing changes through limited-time offers, menu board adjustments, and loyalty-exclusive $13 bowls.

Early results have been positive, Neman said, with guest feedback on portion size improving 30 percent. He added that the company has already identified ways to absorb the higher food costs associated with the change.

Another Q2 headwind came from Sweetgreen’s loyalty transition. It ended its Sweetpass subscription program in April and launched SG Rewards, which lets customers earn points for every dollar spent. As expected, the change caused some near-term revenue loss, with the brand losing some high-frequency Sweetpass Plus members, though Neman is confident about winning them back, with SG Rewards membership continuing to grow by roughly 20,000 users per week.

“While we recognize that broadening benefits across a larger base of customers has brought some near-term headwinds, we’re confident this trade-off will deliver positive results, starting in the fourth quarter,” he said.

On the menu side, Ripple Fries launched nationwide earlier this year as part of Sweetgreen’s efforts to move beyond its salad-forward image, following prior additions like Protein Plates and Caramelized Garlic Steak. Neman said guests loved the fries but “as we studied what it was doing to the restaurant operation and the distraction for our teams, we realized that it became a complexifier for us delivering on our core.”

Beyond removing Ripple Fries, Neman said the bigger opportunity lies in strengthening core operations because many restaurants are not consistently meeting expectations.

“The fundamentals like sourcing, cooking, and throughput are there, but they’re not always delivered with the consistency our guests expect or deserve,” he said. “About one-third of our restaurants are consistently operating at or above standard, while the remaining two-thirds represent a meaningful opportunity for improvement.”

Recently appointed COO Jason Cochran has been in the field identifying “a clear opportunity to raise the bar” on store execution. The solution, dubbed Project One Best Way, is a companywide push to implement consistent operating standards, foster performance-based leadership, and measure execution. A key focus is improving throughput. Neman said every 10 percent boost in peak throughput tends to generate about a 1 percent comp increase, making speed of service a priority.

“But in order to deliver fast throughput, it means you have to be fully staffed, trained, properly deployed, food prepped, and energized to deliver for our guests,” he said.

Another major focus under Project One Best Way is tightening food standards. Portioning is part of that, along with attention to hold times and freshness.

“We buy the best food from great farmers, and the idea is we need to make sure we are delivering on that promise,” Neman said. “The stores that are doing this are doing fantastically well. … When you have that all working and you’re delivering an excellent guest experience, we’re seeing comps and transactions grow.”

Even as it dials back on a popular but operationally burdensome item, Sweetgreen isn’t stepping away from menu innovation. Neman acknowledged that moving away from seasonal menu rotations in the past frustrated customers. Now, the company is reinstating its seasonal cadence, creating and introducing a regular stream of limited-time offerings centered on in-season flavors.

“We’ve learned a lot about what kind of newness works and what we can put on our menu that we can consistently execute,” Neman said. “So, expect a lot more menu innovation, but expect a much tighter stage-gating process for us to make sure that not only does it work from a consumer perspective, but we can continue to deliver excellent guest experiences within our four walls.”

The summer menu, which launched July 7, now accounts for 15 percent of entrée orders, and one in three guests who tried a seasonal item have returned within two weeks. Two more seasonal menus are planned for 2025, and the company expects at least eight seasonal or limited-time offerings in 2026.

Neman said Sweetgreen is seeing “encouraging signs” so far in Q3 with a slight uptick in same-store sales.

“I think a lot of that has been due to the rollout of the seasonal menu as well as the loyalty program,” he said. “Despite what we see as a really, really rough quarter, I am very confident in the plan ahead.”

Sweetgreen opened nine restaurants in Q2, four of which featured its automated Infinite Kitchen, bringing its total footprint to 260.

The brand plans to debut at least 40 more locations in 2025 and expand into new markets like Arkansas, Sacramento, Phoenix, and Cincinnati. At least half of the new units will feature the Infinite Kitchen, with two additional relocations upgraded to include the automated makeline. This year’s pipeline also includes two new Sweet Lane drive-thru stores, one traditional and one with the Infinite Kitchen.

Looking ahead, Neman said the company is applying lessons from recent openings to its next wave of stores, focusing heavily on design and experience.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the past year and are going to be opening stores with updated designs and flows for both our classic restaurants as well as our Infinite Kitchen restaurants,” he said. “The idea with these designs is to create not only a better customer experience, but a better experience and easier flow for our team members, which should lead to both better food quality as well as better labor deployment given some of the adjacencies put in.”

Another major focus is lowering construction costs.

“One of the lessons has been that by keeping our stores on the smaller side, they actually do better,” Neman said. “It creates a better environment, the teams are happier, and the stores are less expensive to build.”